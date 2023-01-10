ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: This Dallas children’s STEAM camp is one of the best STEAM programs in the nation

By Jenny Anchondo
KDAF
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you need a place to keep the kiddos busy while also facilitating learning and growth? A STEAM camp is the perfect place to do so and there are plenty of camps in North Texas.

One, in particular, says it is the world’s number one STEAM education program. Jenny Anchondo decided to see what it’s all about.

It’s called Challenge Island and it is located in the West Plano/North Dallas region of North Texas.

Officials say this program is designed for two people: today’s youth and tomorrow’s empowered adults. All of this learning and growth without technology.

“Challenge Island is at its core, it’s a STEAM-based program, but we kind of take it a little bit further because we also look at the creative side of kids and the creativity that goes into STEAM,” Tia Sukenik, owner of Challenge Island, said. “Truly no technology is involved. We basically challenge kids to solve a stem problem using everyday materials.”

A very valuable lesson in life is to use the materials available to you and to understand that life is not a one-way street. There are so many different pathways to success and so many different outcomes.

“Most of our challenges do not have one answer nor one way to solve them. There are lots of different ways to do it. The kids are working in teams to solve these challenges a lot of times. They have to work together, talk to each other, figure it out, mess it up, or fix it,” Tia said.

Challenge Island is perfect for a camp, or a birthday party. There is no wrong time for a child to learn in a healthy innovative environment. Learn more here .

