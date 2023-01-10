Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Texas region is still feeling the TCU loss from Monday night but is moving forward to next Monday’s Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff game, and to get in the spirit, someone right outside Dallas-Fort Worth won some serious lottery money. The Texas Lottery reports...
A Winning Powerball Ticket Was Sold Somewhere In Texas. Is It Yours?
Did anyone win the jackpot?
‘Last Chance!’ Unclaimed $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas set to expire soon
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s not every day you purchase a lottery ticket and win $1 million, but if you do, don’t forget to claim it before it’s too late!. The Texas Lottery reports it’s about to be the last chance for a Texan to claim their $1 million Mega Millions ticket as it is set to expire in late January. “A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29 is getting closer to expiring,” the lottery said.
Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game
AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
Texas Resident Waits Until Last Minute To Claim Lottery Ticket
Two lucky Texas residents are instant millionaires!
Did you win? 6 $30,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold throughout Texas; jackpot continues to grow past $1 billion
DALLAS (KDAF) — While everyone throughout Texas is reeling from the TCU collapse in the national championship game, all eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs and the Mega Millions jackpot that just keeps growing. But not without some winners in the Lone Star State. The...
dallasexpress.com
Local Resident Wins Mega Millions
There was one very lucky Plano resident Monday as the Texas Lottery said a resident had stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize, reported WFAA. The drawing for the ticket was first held on July 29 and was set to expire on January 25, 2023. The winning ticket, purchased...
CW33
North Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming Mega Millions win just before ticket expires
DALLAS (KDAF) — Luka Doncic dribbles, he shoots, the buzzer sounds but it goes in; there’s nothing like watching NBA superstars win games with a buzzer-beater, but there’s another buzzer-beater situation connected to a North Texan winning some serious cash from the Texas Lottery. When you buy...
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
CW33
These Texas cities ranked in top 10 best for finding new apartments in 2023: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year can bring all sorts of new possibilities, new relationships, jobs, and even places to live. If you’re not quite ready to become a homeowner, then renting is the way to go, but navigating where to move and where to rent can be exhausting.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Did you win? 2 $150,000 winning Powerball tickets sold throughout Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, there wasn’t much, or anything, anywhere close to winning for the TCU Horned Frogs Monday night against the National Championship-winning Georgia Bulldogs, but there were some winnings throughout Texas to celebrate. The Texas Lottery reports two $150,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
MySanAntonio
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night
From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
This North Texas food truck gives youth touched by the justice system a second chance
This food truck is known for selling some of the best grilled cheese sandwiches in the state of Texas, but they also do more than just serve great food.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?
I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
Comments / 0