ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

‘Last Chance!’ Unclaimed $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas set to expire soon

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s not every day you purchase a lottery ticket and win $1 million, but if you do, don’t forget to claim it before it’s too late!. The Texas Lottery reports it’s about to be the last chance for a Texan to claim their $1 million Mega Millions ticket as it is set to expire in late January. “A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29 is getting closer to expiring,” the lottery said.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game

AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
ROCKDALE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Resident Wins Mega Millions

There was one very lucky Plano resident Monday as the Texas Lottery said a resident had stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize, reported WFAA. The drawing for the ticket was first held on July 29 and was set to expire on January 25, 2023. The winning ticket, purchased...
PLANO, TX
CW33

Did you win? 2 $150,000 winning Powerball tickets sold throughout Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, there wasn’t much, or anything, anywhere close to winning for the TCU Horned Frogs Monday night against the National Championship-winning Georgia Bulldogs, but there were some winnings throughout Texas to celebrate. The Texas Lottery reports two $150,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night

From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX
96.9 KISS FM

OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?

I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy