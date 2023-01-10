ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Inside look behind Uptown Dallas theater Violet Crown

By Yolonda Williams
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a good ol’ movie night in North Texas?

Even though streaming has dominated the entertainment industry, there is something about watching a movie in a theater that you just can’t beat.

So, put down the remote. Log out of HBO Max and make your way over to a local theater this weekend. There are tons of great movies out in theaters currently.

Don’t know which one to go to? Why not try your hand at Violet Crown in Uptown Dallas?

This gorgeous theater offers a great selection of films in a beautiful location, filled with delicious food.

“You got the West Village here, beautiful scenery, great people, great smells, the restaurants are good. Our food is great. I mean, every small detail that goes into making this space incredible. From the menu to the movie selections. I mean this when people come they’re gonna have a different experience than they would at any other movie theater,” Andrew Swain, general manager at Violent Crown Dallas said.

The menu really is no joke. From delicious popcorn to pizzas to hotdogs and so many other great foods, you truly get an experience like no other at Violet Crown.

Learn more about Violet Crown here .

