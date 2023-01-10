Woman killed after being thrown from motorcycle during car crash in southeast Alabama
DALE COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Daleville woman is dead after being ejected from a motorcycle and hit by a car moments later.
Grace Nicole Rivera, 23, was killed when the 2006 Suzuki motorcycle she was a passenger on struck a 2017 Nissan Altima, throwing her and the driver of the bike, Marshall Austin Collins, off, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
After the initial wreck, Rivera was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Collins, 27, of Ozark was the driver of the motorcycle, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred on Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, about two miles south of Ozark at around 3:43 Monday afternoon.
