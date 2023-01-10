ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassville, MO

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
CASSVILLE, MO
Growing lavender in Missouri

MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
MISSOURI STATE
Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
PINEVILLE, MO
Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
NIXA, MO
What I love about Eureka Springs, Arkansas

We were married in a quaint gazebo at the top of a hill overlooking Eureka Springs Arkansas. Eureka Springs is one of our favorite towns to visit. We loved staying at the beautiful historic Crescent Hotel. This hotel is full of old-world charm. When you walk in the front doors you see a magnificent fireplace and overstuffed furniture, it's so cozy that makes you want to curl up with a book and get comfortable.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re not a traditional country music fan of a certain age, you may not immediately recognize the name, Stan Hitchcock. But no matter who you are or your taste in music, you’re probably familiar with his work or know some of the many country music artists he’s helped by launching their careers or increasing their popularity.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
New State Polls Feature Tigers, Lady Tigers

Both Republic basketball teams are still among the top ten on the latest rankings by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. The latest poll was released Tuesday. The Lady Tigers (12-2) have risen to #3 in Class 6. Incarnate Word Åcademy is #1 and Truman is #2. Raytown and Grain Valley, two teams Republic has beaten, are ranked #4 and #5 respectively. COC rival Nixa is #6. Park Hill South, Columbia Hickman, Columbia Battle, and Columbia Rock Bridge round out the top ten.
REPUBLIC, MO
81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision

ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. The cyclist...
ROGERS, AR
A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog

It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Sheriff’s office busts homeless camp, makes 11 arrests

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies descended on a homeless camp and made multiple arrests on Jan. 11. According to a press release, Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and several deputies went to private properties that “were inundated with trespassers who had set up illegal encampments.” The owners of the properties […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Missouri City One of the 10 Most Dangerous and It’s Not St. Louis

There's a new ranking showing the most dangerous places in America and one of them is in Missouri, but it's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you might think. With another year of data in the books, there's a new ranking of most dangerous cities in America that's just been shared by Safewise. Among the top 10 is a Missouri city, but it's not one of the 2 major metro areas that normally get called out for their high crime rates. Listed as the #9 most dangerous city in America is...Springfield, Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
