South Bend, IN

WNDU

'MI HeartSafe' school program seeks to raise heart health awareness

Braxton Bird, 18, and Braelyn Rios, 15, were both charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness for their roles in the deadly shooting. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has identified the pedestrian as Jonathan Simanton, 51, of Goshen. Ask the Doctor: Quitting smoking, alternatives to running, important screenings.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: Hangover hacks

Man arrested for possessing drugs, guns after traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road. A South Bend man was arrested for several felony charges after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road early Monday morning. South Bend Symphony Orchestra holding 'Celebration for a Dream' concert series.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates

Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Autopsy confirms Garvin Roberson’s cause of death was drowning

Blue-Gold Game to be played on April 22, airing exclusively on Peacock. The University of Notre Dame will host the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium. A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in South Bend City
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend earmarks $300K for 'high skill immigration fund'

Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery. A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo offering unique sloth encounter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is offering a unique experience for visitors. For a limited time, you can experience a sloth encounter with Lily the sloth and her baby. During the experience, you can feed Lily and her baby, plus learn all about sloths. “We allow you...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend to take high-rise developer to court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stakes are high as the city of South Bend stands poised to take a high-rise developer to court for breach of contract. The decision was made at today’s meeting of the South Bend Redevelopment Commission. The topic was timely. It was six years...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements

Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County looking at curbside solutions to recycling issues

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as Elkhart County rethinks recycling. They’re looking for new solutions after seeing garbage piling up at their recycling drop-off sites. The county commissioners voted to close these locations in November. The condition of those drop-off sites begged the question, ‘what’s the point of recycling...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Howard Park offering fun winter activities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the outdoors this winter, there are plenty of places that offer that in Michiana. Howard Park in South Bend is one of those spots. They offer a variety of activities throughout the week, including skating lessons, DJ skate nights and even yoga on ice.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Male, 19, recovering after shooting on Garfield Avenue in South Bend

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting with injuries that occurred along Garfield Avenue in Elkhart. It was around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, when Elkhart Police were called to the area of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue in reference to the sounds of gunfire. While officers were...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A day later, two men are remembering their dependable friends who were killed in a semi crash on U.S. 12 and Portage Road. “It just seems surreal. It seems like it’s, it’s happened to somebody else,” remarked Tim Graham. Tim Graham lost...
OSCEOLA, IN
WNDU

Goshen man pleads guilty but mentally ill in deadly stabbing

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder for his role in the stabbing death of a 73-year-old Elkhart County man. Samuel Byfield is accused of stabbing Wayne Bontrager back on Feb. 14, 2022. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Byfield was test-driving a vehicle that Bontrager was selling in the area of County Road 26, east of County Road 22, when the two got into an altercation. That’s when Byfield reportedly pulled Bontrager from the vehicle and attacked him with a knife.
GOSHEN, IN

