FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNDU
Parents raise concern as South Bend Empowerment Zone enforces uniform requirement
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In October, the South Bend Empowerment Zone announced a “Quarter 2 Reset,” introducing new policies like clear backpacks and school uniforms. Parents were in favor of the policies and still are but have raised concerns over the cost and timing of it all.
WNDU
'MI HeartSafe' school program seeks to raise heart health awareness
Braxton Bird, 18, and Braelyn Rios, 15, were both charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness for their roles in the deadly shooting. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has identified the pedestrian as Jonathan Simanton, 51, of Goshen. Ask the Doctor: Quitting smoking, alternatives to running, important screenings. Updated:...
WNDU
Medical Moment: Hangover hacks
Man arrested for possessing drugs, guns after traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road. A South Bend man was arrested for several felony charges after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road early Monday morning. South Bend Symphony Orchestra holding ‘Celebration for a Dream’ concert series. Updated: 13...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
Taylor Floor Covering acquired by former South Bend resident
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart recently was sold to Marc Waite, who is returning to the Region from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The post Taylor Floor Covering acquired by former South Bend resident appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
Autopsy confirms Garvin Roberson’s cause of death was drowning
Blue-Gold Game to be played on April 22, airing exclusively on Peacock. The University of Notre Dame will host the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium. A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in South Bend City...
WNDU
South Bend earmarks $300K for 'high skill immigration fund'
Blue-Gold Game to be played on April 22, airing exclusively on Peacock. The University of Notre Dame will host the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium. Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery. A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo offering unique sloth encounter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is offering a unique experience for visitors. For a limited time, you can experience a sloth encounter with Lily the sloth and her baby. During the experience, you can feed Lily and her baby, plus learn all about sloths. “We allow you...
WNDU
South Bend to take high-rise developer to court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stakes are high as the city of South Bend stands poised to take a high-rise developer to court for breach of contract. The decision was made at today’s meeting of the South Bend Redevelopment Commission. The topic was timely. It was six years...
abc57.com
South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
WNDU
Ivy Tech South Bend hosting Black College Expo this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ivy Tech South Bend is hosting a Black College Expo this weekend. The event kicks off on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event is open to the public. It’s geared toward...
WNDU
South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements
Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
WNDU
Elkhart County looking at curbside solutions to recycling issues
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as Elkhart County rethinks recycling. They’re looking for new solutions after seeing garbage piling up at their recycling drop-off sites. The county commissioners voted to close these locations in November. The condition of those drop-off sites begged the question, ‘what’s the point of recycling...
abc57.com
South Bend to hold meeting Thursday to discuss controversial grocery store in downtown high-rise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's Redevelopment Commission will discuss a controversial grocery store established in a downtown high-rise during its meeting on Thursday. The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of the County-City Building. The public can attend the meeting in...
WNDU
Howard Park offering fun winter activities
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the outdoors this winter, there are plenty of places that offer that in Michiana. Howard Park in South Bend is one of those spots. They offer a variety of activities throughout the week, including skating lessons, DJ skate nights and even yoga on ice.
WNDU
GoFundMe set up for Benton Harbor health clinic after extensive water damage
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A new healthcare clinic that opened in Benton Harbor in September closed right after Christmas. The weather is being blamed. A pipe in the ceiling above a second-story bathroom froze and burst. Flood damage has been estimated to be in the $250,000 range. The clinic...
95.3 MNC
Male, 19, recovering after shooting on Garfield Avenue in South Bend
The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting with injuries that occurred along Garfield Avenue in Elkhart. It was around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, when Elkhart Police were called to the area of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue in reference to the sounds of gunfire. While officers were...
WNDU
Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A day later, two men are remembering their dependable friends who were killed in a semi crash on U.S. 12 and Portage Road. “It just seems surreal. It seems like it’s, it’s happened to somebody else,” remarked Tim Graham. Tim Graham lost...
WNDU
Teens arraigned in murder of St. Joe Co. corrections officer
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has identified the pedestrian as Jonathan Simanton, 51, of Goshen. Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.
WNDU
Goshen man pleads guilty but mentally ill in deadly stabbing
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder for his role in the stabbing death of a 73-year-old Elkhart County man. Samuel Byfield is accused of stabbing Wayne Bontrager back on Feb. 14, 2022. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Byfield was test-driving a vehicle that Bontrager was selling in the area of County Road 26, east of County Road 22, when the two got into an altercation. That’s when Byfield reportedly pulled Bontrager from the vehicle and attacked him with a knife.
