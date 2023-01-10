Read full article on original website
Hank Williams Jr. to perform in two Alabama amphitheaters this spring
Iconic country music star Hank Williams Jr. will hit two major Alabama venues this spring, according to a newly released list of 2023 tour dates. Williams will be touring with Old Crow Medicine Show “and a few more friends,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. The new dates start...
AccuWeather
Damage reported in Alabama following reports of ‘large, extremely dangerous’ tornado
Six Alabama counties were placed under the declaration following a myriad of tornadoes that tore through the state on Thursday, with one county reporting multiple deaths. Autauga County Sheriff David Hill confirmed with AccuWeather that at least six fatalities were confirmed in the county, though officials estimate the number will rise as recovery efforts continue.
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend
A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
Bham Now
John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline
In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
wvtm13.com
Former Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway passes at the age of 42
The eighth graders at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, Missouri are in mourning today. They have shut the door of a popular teacher’s classroom. It’s out of respect for their English teacher, a teacher they loved so much. Former Bama running back Ahmaad Galloway has died. School...
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
Tuscaloosa Seafood Joint Closes, Will Re-Open As Alabama’s First KPOT
One of several same-but-different crab restaurants that recently opened in Tuscaloosa is permanently closed but will re-emerge as the first Alabama location for a fast-growing hot pot meets Korean barbeque joint. The Juicy Seafood opened in the old Ryans building off Skyland Boulevard in front of the CMX Hollywood 12...
PHOTOS: Severe weather leaves damage throughout central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across central Alabama experienced severe damage as strong storms and a confirmed tornado made their way across the state. Watch continuing live coverage of severe weather here.
Alabama Basketball Makes Cut List for Multiple Top 2024 Recruits
Nate Oats is looking to bring in another strong class in 2024.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: 10 burning questions as the Crimson Tide head into the offseason
The 11-2 record that would be celebrated at nearly every college football outpost is in the Alabama football history books, locked, sealed and stored away, with stories about it to be told another day. The Sugar Bowl confetti that was nice and all, but not the confetti Bama’s players wanted...
Former Alabama Star Making Progress In Cancer Recovery
2022 was a rough year for John Metchie III but 2023 promises to be a lot better. Metchie was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia after he was drafted by the Houston Texans, which is a form of cancer. He was a second-round pick in last year's draft. He wasn't able to play ...
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. LSU
Everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
thebamabuzz.com
10 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan. 9
We’ve got the inside scoop on 10 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Embassy Suites in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Embassy Suites | Tuscaloosa, AL. Owner: Embassy Suites. Project...
Alabama fans support National Championship game as Bulldogs keep trophy in SEC
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday’s National Championship Game is drawing a lot of local attention – even though no Alabama teams competed for the trophy. Packing out Walk-On’s in Hoover you could find Georgia, TCU and Alabama fans. “I’m an Alabama fan, but I’m supporting the SEC,” Alabama fan Kenico Rapley said. “We the best. […]
otmj.com
Home Made: Family-Tested Menu Drives Diners to Helen
Open the menu at Helen, Emily and Rob McDaniel’s downtown Birmingham restaurant, and you’re likely going to see items that are literally family-approved. Creamer peas and middlins, a type of heirloom rice grown in South Carolina, is a dish he created with help from his staff but tested on his family at their Vestavia Hills home. It’s served with a black walnut, vinegar-like sauce with bay leaf. McDaniel, Helen’s chef, said his family, which includes the couple’s 5-year-old twin girls, liked it and it’s been popular on the menu since it debuted in September.
Alabama Football: Ole Miss fans confident Lane Kiffin will hire Pete Golding
Whether it remains only rumors or if there is a more sound basis for conjecture, Ole Miss fans are confident Alabama Football, DC, Pete Golding is moving to Oxford. And most of them are quite happy about it. Multiple Ole Miss message boards have lengthy threads about how Lane Kiffin...
saturdaytradition.com
Stephen A. Smith congratulates wrong team as national champion on ESPN’s ‘First Take’
Stephen A. Smith made sure to congratulate the winner of the national championship on Tuesday’s show. The only problem was that it was the wrong team. Smith talked about how much of a disgrace the matchup between TCU and Georgia was, but praised Alabama instead of the Bulldogs. Here’s...
