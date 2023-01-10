ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccuWeather

Damage reported in Alabama following reports of ‘large, extremely dangerous’ tornado

Six Alabama counties were placed under the declaration following a myriad of tornadoes that tore through the state on Thursday, with one county reporting multiple deaths. Autauga County Sheriff David Hill confirmed with AccuWeather that at least six fatalities were confirmed in the county, though officials estimate the number will rise as recovery efforts continue.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location

Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Kristen Walters

Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend

A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
GARDENDALE, AL
Bham Now

John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline

In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Making Progress In Cancer Recovery

2022 was a rough year for John Metchie III but 2023 promises to be a lot better.  Metchie was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia after he was drafted by the Houston Texans, which is a form of cancer. He was a second-round pick in last year's draft.  He wasn't able to play ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

10 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan. 9

We’ve got the inside scoop on 10 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Embassy Suites in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Embassy Suites | Tuscaloosa, AL. Owner: Embassy Suites. Project...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
otmj.com

Home Made: Family-Tested Menu Drives Diners to Helen

Open the menu at Helen, Emily and Rob McDaniel’s downtown Birmingham restaurant, and you’re likely going to see items that are literally family-approved. Creamer peas and middlins, a type of heirloom rice grown in South Carolina, is a dish he created with help from his staff but tested on his family at their Vestavia Hills home. It’s served with a black walnut, vinegar-like sauce with bay leaf. McDaniel, Helen’s chef, said his family, which includes the couple’s 5-year-old twin girls, liked it and it’s been popular on the menu since it debuted in September.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy