Effective: 2023-01-12 21:26:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edgecombe; Franklin; Halifax; Harnett; Johnston; Nash; Wake; Warren; Wayne; Wilson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Wayne County in central North Carolina Eastern Warren County in central North Carolina Nash County in central North Carolina Eastern Harnett County in central North Carolina Northwestern Edgecombe County in central North Carolina Halifax County in central North Carolina Southeastern Wake County in central North Carolina Western Wilson County in central North Carolina Johnston County in central North Carolina Central Franklin County in central North Carolina * Until 1015 PM EST. * At 926 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Warrenton to near Wake Forest to 6 miles south of Lillington, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Roanoke Rapids, Smithfield, Nashville, Louisburg, Lillington, Halifax, Wilson, Clayton and Dunn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO