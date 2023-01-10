Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Lee, Wake by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 21:26:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Franklin; Granville; Harnett; Lee; Wake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EST FOR HARNETT...SOUTHERN GRANVILLE...EASTERN LEE...WAKE...SOUTHEASTERN CHATHAM...SOUTHEASTERN DURHAM AND SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 902 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Oxford to 9 miles east of Carthage, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Sanford, Creedmoor, Louisburg, Lillington, Wake Forest, Garner and Fuquay-Varina. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Lee, Wake by NWS
Severe Weather Statement issued for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 22:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 22:25:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax; Johnston; Nash; Wayne; Wilson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WAYNE...NASH NORTHWESTERN EDGECOMBE...NORTHWESTERN HALIFAX...WESTERN WILSON AND JOHNSTON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Nash, Wake by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 21:26:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edgecombe; Franklin; Halifax; Harnett; Johnston; Nash; Wake; Warren; Wayne; Wilson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Wayne County in central North Carolina Eastern Warren County in central North Carolina Nash County in central North Carolina Eastern Harnett County in central North Carolina Northwestern Edgecombe County in central North Carolina Halifax County in central North Carolina Southeastern Wake County in central North Carolina Western Wilson County in central North Carolina Johnston County in central North Carolina Central Franklin County in central North Carolina * Until 1015 PM EST. * At 926 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Warrenton to near Wake Forest to 6 miles south of Lillington, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Roanoke Rapids, Smithfield, Nashville, Louisburg, Lillington, Halifax, Wilson, Clayton and Dunn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Halifax, Nash, Vance, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Franklin; Halifax; Nash; Vance; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Vance, Warren, northeastern Nash, Halifax and northern Franklin Counties through 1015 PM EST At 909 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Norlina to near Franklinton. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Roanoke Rapids, Henderson, Louisburg, Warrenton, Halifax, Norlina, Littleton, Kittrell, Enfield and Weldon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
