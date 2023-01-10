ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Tampa Bay internet celebrity ‘Baked Alaska’ gets 60 days for Jan. 6 riot

By Dan Sullivan
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VaVT_0k9pVFLc00
Anthime Gionet, known online as Baked Alaska, hosts his livestream show on Sept. 15. [ Cozy.tv ]

Anthime Gionet, the newly-minted Tampa Bay resident and white nationalist internet celebrity known as “Baked Alaska,” should serve 60 days in jail for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden also ordered Gionet to serve two years of probation following his release. Prosecutors had asked for 75 days in jail.

While his conduct was far from the worst seen that day, Gionet’s status as a social media star made him a prominent face of the mob that stormed the capitol, delaying certification of the 2020 presidential election results and threatening the peaceful transition of power.

A supporter of former President Donald Trump, Gionet publicly celebrated when his case was reassigned to Judge McFadden in March. In a Twitter post, he called it “a literal miracle,” and later elaborated in a livestream video his belief that McFadden is a “a pro Trump judge.”

McFadden was appointed to the bench in 2017 by the former president. But the judge found no room to excuse what Gionet did on Jan. 6.

“You did everything you could to publicize your misconduct,” he told Gionet. “You were there encouraging and participating fully in what was going on.”

Gionet pleaded guilty in July to a single federal charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

He twice entered the Capitol that day, remaining inside for more than an hour. He recorded a lengthy livestream video of the chaos as rioters stormed through offices and clashed with police officers.

One portion of the video showed Gionet inside a senator’s office using a phone to pretend to call the Senate.

“Hello U.S. Senate,” he said. “We have a fraudulent election I would like to report. We need to get our boy, Donald J. Trump into office.”

He was also recorded proclaiming: “occupy the Capitol, let’s go, we ain’t leaving this bitch,” “patriots are in control,” and chanting “whose house? Our house.”

Other moments captured Gionet encouraging rioters to move through a broken window and yelling at Capitol police.

“You’re a f---ing oathbreaker, you piece of s--t,” he told an officer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xrEto_0k9pVFLc00
A screenshot from a livestream video, included in a federal sentencing memo, shows Anthime Gionet, known as "Baked Alaska," inside the Senate wing of the U.S. Capitol with rioters on Jan. 6, 2021. [ U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ]

With his trademark Pit Viper shades, dark beard and shock of bleached hair, he takes nightly to internet livestreams, espousing white nationalist, misogynistic and Anti-Semitic sentiments while twiddling through video games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bD6MM_0k9pVFLc00

With a sizable following, Gionet has been credited with helping radicalize his audience, professing extremist views in a goofy, entertaining format.

Prosecutors described him in a sentencing memo as a “33-year-old professional troll engaged in increasingly provocative and criminal behavior.”

A year ago, Gionet was sentenced to 30 days in jail in Arizona after he was convicted of pepper spraying a bouncer who told him to leave a bar while livestreaming.

In another incident, he was convicted of criminal damage and fined $300 for tearing down a Hanukkah display at the Arizona state capitol and declaring “No more Hanukkah, only Merry Christmas.”

Anthime Gionet is shown in a mugshot following his arrest in Scottsdale, Arizona, in December 2020. [ Scottsdale Police Department ]

Gionet moved to the Tampa Bay area after the Capitol riot. His reasons for doing so are unclear, but his arrival coincided with what experts see as a rise in political extremism in the state. Records indicate he has lived in both Pinellas and Hernando counties.

He’s continued his nightly livestream shows from the Sunshine State.

Times Staff Writer Tracey McManus contributed to this report, which also used information from the Associated Press.

Comments / 5

Seen too much
2d ago

Should have gotten 60 months. I did more prison for pot. TRUMP'S UNQUALIFIED JUDGES SHOULD BE REMOVED. IF THE BAR ASSOCIATION DIDN'T ENDORSE THEM THEY ARE NOT QUALIFIED FOR LIFE TIME JOBS.

Reply
3
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Democrats need a leader like Nancy Pelosi | Letters

Florida party leader says he’s retiring | Jan. 10. I’m a northern transplant geezer with a background in local Connecticut politics. I’ve watched in dismay as Florida Democrats have hoisted themselves by their own petard. With the retirement of Manny Diaz, those same pols have a chance to get a no-nonsense, no BS boss. Someone in the style of Nancy Pelosi. Seek her help. No one in decades has done it better.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Ron DeSantis is tripling-down on the culture war — and running hard toward 2024

With all the hoopla in Washington since the Republican House majority came to town, it's easy to forget that clown car is only performing in one ring of the GOP circus. Hard as it is to take your eyes off that show, it's also important to pay attention to some of the other acts in state houses around the country — and none is more riveting than what's going on down in the laboratory of anti-democracy known as Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

How rare was the orca stranding on a Florida beach? It’s the first on record.

When Blair Mase arrived at the Palm Coast beach around 9 a.m. Wednesday, she was in disbelief. In front of her, a 6,000-pound female killer whale was stranded on the shoreline — a sight never seen before recorded in Florida. The whale had been beached there for at least three hours by the time Mase had arrived, and curious beachgoers had gathered in droves to take a look.
PALM COAST, FL
Florida Phoenix

Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times An associate lecturer from the University of Central Florida criticized a Florida law that allows students to record lectures without permission of the instructor, saying that it makes him feel he’s a “criminal under suspicion.” Barry Edwards, a plaintiff in a federal legal challenge of a law that includes the controversial classroom recording provision, among […] The post Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Is a Gas Stove Ban Coming to Florida?

(Washington, DC) -- A federal safety agency may ban gas stoves over concerns that link them to childhood asthma. Bloomberg reports the Consumer Product Safety Commission says there are worries about dangerous indoor air pollutants they emit. The agency may establish standards for those emissions or ban them altogether. Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas didn't take too kindly to the report. He tweeted "come and take it."
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida commission urges sweeping mental health reforms

A state commission is urging Florida to enact sweeping reforms to its patchwork system of mental health care. The recommendations come from the Commission on Mental Health and Substance Abuse, which was created in 2021 after the Parkland grand jury called Florida’s mental health system “a mess.”. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Gov. DeSantis is doing great things for the Everglades | Column

Since taking office, Gov. Ron DeSantis has made a name for himself as America’s Everglades Governor. During his first inaugural address in 2019, DeSantis said, “For Florida, the quality of our water and environmental surroundings are foundational to our prosperity as a state — it doesn’t just drive tourism; it affects property values, anchors many local economies and is central to our quality of life. The water is part and parcel of Florida’s DNA. Protecting it is the smart thing to do; it’s also the right thing to do.”
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

They Were Loving College. Then Ron DeSantis Got Involved.

When Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on “woke” education took aim at the New College of Florida on Friday, Sam Sharf was surfing with friends an hour down the coast.Which is to say the 22-year-old sophomore was blissfully unaware that the small public liberal arts school she attended was the latest target in what could be the governor’s hate-fueled march to a Republican presidential nomination.That day, DeSantis announced the appointment of six new board members at the small Sarasota college, many of whom were ultra-conservative political players and academics. Sharf, a trans woman, said that she returned to shore—and...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Democrats propose background checks for ammunition sales in Florida

Democrats in the Florida legislature are working to close a "loophole" in state law that allows people to buy ammunition without undergoing a background check. State law prohibits people with felony records from buying ammunition, but doesn't require everyone to undergo a criminal background check to purchase bullets and shells. Right now, a background check is required to purchase a gun.
FLORIDA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

If you detest what DeSantis is doing to academic freedom in Florida, look no further than Hamline

Liberals are aghast at Gov. Ron DeSantis’s attacks on academic freedom in Florida’s public education system. He is placing sworn enemies of “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (DEI) — the current term for the idealistic project of making America’s institutions not only progressive but actively antiracist — in positions of power over his state’s public colleges […] The post If you detest what DeSantis is doing to academic freedom in Florida, look no further than Hamline appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy