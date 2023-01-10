Read full article on original website
Related
kvnutalk
Troy K Anthony – Cache Valley Daily
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Troy K Anthony on January 8, 2023 at the age of 56 in Hyrum, Utah. Troy was born to Doyle Robert and Carrie Kunz Anthony on March 2, 1966, in Montpelier, ID. He was the third of three children.
kvnutalk
Georgena Bird Taggart – Cache Valley Daily
December 11, 1951 — January 10, 2023 (age 71) Georgena Bird Taggart, 71, passed away at her home in Preston, Idaho on January 10, 2023. She was born to Eldon and Beverly Poulsen Bird on December 11, 1951 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She married Randy Taggart on March 2, 1970 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were blessed with a son Tracy and a daughter Kaycee.
kvnutalk
George Marion Atwood – Cache Valley Daily
April 7, 1928 – January 9, 2023 (age 94) George Marion Atwood, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away in Logan, Utah, surrounded by his family, on January 9, 2023. He was 94 years old. George was born April 7, 1928 in Portland, Maine; the youngest son of William Elbridge Atwood and Viola May Dixon. He had three older brothers; William, Robert, and Stanley. He grew up in Maine and Massachusetts and joined the Navy at age 17. He later graduated from Bridgeton Academy. At age 21 George came out to Utah and met and fell in love at first sight with his future wife, Joyce Godfrey.
kvnutalk
Kyle LaMonte Nielson – Cache Valley Daily
July 10, 1979 ~ January 10, 2023 (age 43) Kyle LaMonte Nielson, passed away on January 10, 2023, following a month-long battle due to complications of a hip surgery. He was born on July 10, 1979, in Murray, Utah. Born to Chryl Swallow and LaMonte Nielson, the only son with five sisters.
kvnutalk
Drought bolsters more calls for cloud seeding in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
BEAR RIVER CITY – When Charles Holmgren of Bear River City gets a phone call from North American Weather Consultants he gets in his pickup truck and heads to his post as a cloud seeder. Day or night, when the call comes the financial chairman of Bear River Water...
kvnutalk
USU Extension co-sponsors Utah Marriage Celebration – Cache Valley Daily
Utah State University Extension co-sponsors the Utah Marriage Celebration held online Friday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 9:30 p.m. An additional in-person date night and dessert will be held at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center on Saturday, February 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. Designed as a date night for...
kvnutalk
Cache County Council selects David Erickson as new chair – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – At their first regular meeting of the new year, the members of the Cache County Council appointed David Erickson as their chair for 2023. He was nominated for that position by council member Nolan Gunnell and that motion was seconded by council member Karl Ward. The...
kvnutalk
Jared Anderson named CVMG Prep Basketball Player of the Week – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Green Canyon guard Jared Anderson has been named the Cache Valley Media Group Prep Basketball Player of the Week – presented by McDonalds – for the first week of the new year. In two games last week, Anderson averaged 23.5 points and 4.0 rebounds for...
Comments / 0