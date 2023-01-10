ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Man Flees After Police Find Him Asleep in Stolen Car

Police in Moses Lake are looking for a man who fled from officers after he was found asleep inside a stolen vehicle. KPQ news partner iFiber One reports the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Miller Street Northeast and Longview Street Northeast. After officers...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection to Numerous Crimes in Othello

Police in Adams County have arrested a man in connection with a string of recent crimes in the Othello area. Ruben Cantu, Jr. is facing a bevy of charges, including theft, burglary, vehicle prowling, possession of stolen property, identity theft, and resisting arrest. His alleged crimes date back to mid-December...
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
MOSES LAKE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Arrests made as recovery of stolen property investigation continues

PASCO – As the investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues into stolen property recovered this weekend at a residence in the Clark Addition north of Pasco, deputies recovered an additional stolen vehicle near the residence and a stolen 34 foot enclosed trailer. Four individuals have also been arrested.
PASCO, WA
kpq.com

State Law prevents Moses Lake police from pursuing suspect

Moses Lake police are on the hunt for a man suspected of eluding officers in a stolen vehicle. Police Captain Dave Sands says the suspect was asleep when spotted inside the parked vehicle in the area of Miller Street and Longview Street early Tuesday morning. "When officers did yell for...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Man Sentenced to Year in Prison for Vehicular Assault Near Warden

A man has been sentenced to a year in prison for causing a car accident that injured two people near Warden in November. KPQ News partner, iFIber One, reports 25-year-old Timothy Johnson pled guilty to two counts of vehicular assault and was sentenced by a Grant County judge on Monday.
WARDEN, WA
ifiberone.com

Local man fails to flee his way out of arrest after leading police on lengthy chase in Ephrata

EPHRATA - Saturday was a bad day for one local man who tried to flee from an arrest after leading police on a chase in Ephrata. Ephrata police Chief Eric Koch says sometime in the afternoon on Saturday, Ephrata police tried to get 31-year-old Damien Rasmussen to pull over during a traffic stop between the roundabout and Basin Street on SR 282. Police say as soon as the traffic stop was initiated, that's when Rasmussen fled. Rasmussen eventually drove to the Sunland Motel where he got out of his vehicle and started running. The pursuing officer tried to catch up to Rasmussen on foot, but before he could, Rasmussen ran back to his car and took off.
EPHRATA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Pasco man charged with murder in the death of Breanna Gooldy

PASCO, Wash. — Months after she was found unresponsive and later died, charges have been officially filed in the death of Breanna Gooldy. Joe Garza, 56, of Pasco, is charged with 2nd degree murder. Authorities said Garza watched Gooldy die after he left her outside in wet clothing in near freezing temperatures for several hours.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP investigates a weekend crime spree

PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
pullmanradio.com

Richland Man Dies In Crash On SR26 Near Washtucna

A 57-year-old Richland man died in a rollover crash on State Route 26 Saturday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 4:30 just east of Washtucna. Troopers say Richard Chandler was driving a sport utility vehicle Eastbound when he tried to make a bad pass. He swerved off the highway to avoid hitting oncoming traffic and rolled over. Chandler was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Person who perished in deadly Moses Lake house fire identified

MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the victim who died in a house fire just outside of Moses Lake early Saturday. The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The fire occurred at a residence on Goodrich Road. The Grant...
MOSES LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy