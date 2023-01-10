Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Man Flees After Police Find Him Asleep in Stolen Car
Police in Moses Lake are looking for a man who fled from officers after he was found asleep inside a stolen vehicle. KPQ news partner iFiber One reports the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Miller Street Northeast and Longview Street Northeast. After officers...
kpq.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Numerous Crimes in Othello
Police in Adams County have arrested a man in connection with a string of recent crimes in the Othello area. Ruben Cantu, Jr. is facing a bevy of charges, including theft, burglary, vehicle prowling, possession of stolen property, identity theft, and resisting arrest. His alleged crimes date back to mid-December...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Arrests made as recovery of stolen property investigation continues
PASCO – As the investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues into stolen property recovered this weekend at a residence in the Clark Addition north of Pasco, deputies recovered an additional stolen vehicle near the residence and a stolen 34 foot enclosed trailer. Four individuals have also been arrested.
kpq.com
State Law prevents Moses Lake police from pursuing suspect
Moses Lake police are on the hunt for a man suspected of eluding officers in a stolen vehicle. Police Captain Dave Sands says the suspect was asleep when spotted inside the parked vehicle in the area of Miller Street and Longview Street early Tuesday morning. "When officers did yell for...
More Arrests, Confiscated Vehicles from Raid in Franklin County
Two days ago, we reported on a lengthy search of a residence north of Pasco in Clark's Addition, where arrests were made, and stolen property located--including a $100K fossil collection. More arrests and additional stolen vehicles recovered. The incident began with a Deputy trying to pull over a vehicle that...
kpq.com
Man Sentenced to Year in Prison for Vehicular Assault Near Warden
A man has been sentenced to a year in prison for causing a car accident that injured two people near Warden in November. KPQ News partner, iFIber One, reports 25-year-old Timothy Johnson pled guilty to two counts of vehicular assault and was sentenced by a Grant County judge on Monday.
A Tri-Cities woman was left outside in the bitter cold. Prosecutors say it’s murder
She was found wrapped in two damp blankets and a curtain.
15-Year-Old Struck by Car at Richland Intersection Thursday AM
Richland Police say a 15-year-old boy escaped life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Richland early Thursday morning. A teen was crossing George Washington way near Spengler street. RPD did not say the exact time of the accident, but details were released shortly after 10 AM. The...
ifiberone.com
Local man fails to flee his way out of arrest after leading police on lengthy chase in Ephrata
EPHRATA - Saturday was a bad day for one local man who tried to flee from an arrest after leading police on a chase in Ephrata. Ephrata police Chief Eric Koch says sometime in the afternoon on Saturday, Ephrata police tried to get 31-year-old Damien Rasmussen to pull over during a traffic stop between the roundabout and Basin Street on SR 282. Police say as soon as the traffic stop was initiated, that's when Rasmussen fled. Rasmussen eventually drove to the Sunland Motel where he got out of his vehicle and started running. The pursuing officer tried to catch up to Rasmussen on foot, but before he could, Rasmussen ran back to his car and took off.
14-YO Boy Kidnaps 24-YO Woman, Lead Police in Kennewick Car Chase
Over the weekend in Kennewick, a 24-year-old woman was held against her will by a 14-year-old boy and then lead police on a crazy car chase through Kennewick with blown tires in a stolen car. 24-Year-Old Woman Held Against Her Will at Clover Island. At about 9:10 pm on Saturday...
yaktrinews.com
Pasco man charged with murder in the death of Breanna Gooldy
PASCO, Wash. — Months after she was found unresponsive and later died, charges have been officially filed in the death of Breanna Gooldy. Joe Garza, 56, of Pasco, is charged with 2nd degree murder. Authorities said Garza watched Gooldy die after he left her outside in wet clothing in near freezing temperatures for several hours.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP investigates a weekend crime spree
PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
Kennewick police investigating suspected carjacking
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick police are investigating what is believed to be a carjacking at a local playground Saturday. According to a report, it happened just after 4 p.m. at the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park. Authorities said a man reported he was sitting in his car with his two children when another man walked up to the car...
Officers cut open a safe marked ‘Crime Pays’ to find fentanyl in a ‘No Drugs’ bag
Tri-Cities investigators seized guns, drugs and cash.
10 Tri-Cities restaurants, coffee shops and others fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 28 perfect scores.
kpq.com
Moses Lake Man Sentenced to Three Years Probation for COVID-19 Relief Fund Fraud
The Moses Lake man charged with unlawfully obtaining COVID-19 relief funds was sentenced to three years probation in federal court Thursday. Back in July of 2022, 29-year-old Dondre C. Jackson was indicted for receiving $42,000 in CARES Act funds for a nonexistent catering business. The CARES act provided small businesses...
UPDATE: ‘Stable, loving, family guy’ found after 2 days missing in Tri-Cities
“He just wouldn’t torment all of us this way.”
pullmanradio.com
Richland Man Dies In Crash On SR26 Near Washtucna
A 57-year-old Richland man died in a rollover crash on State Route 26 Saturday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 4:30 just east of Washtucna. Troopers say Richard Chandler was driving a sport utility vehicle Eastbound when he tried to make a bad pass. He swerved off the highway to avoid hitting oncoming traffic and rolled over. Chandler was pronounced dead at the scene.
ifiberone.com
Person who perished in deadly Moses Lake house fire identified
MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the victim who died in a house fire just outside of Moses Lake early Saturday. The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The fire occurred at a residence on Goodrich Road. The Grant...
