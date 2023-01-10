The 30s are back tonight with a light freeze coming in on Friday night. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures are already dropping. The cold front will fully pass through tonight and temperatures will be in the upper 30s for Friday morning. When you add in the windchill, it will feel like freezing. Friday afternoon will be sunny and cool with high temperatures in the low 50s. If you have been nursing your plants back to life, be sure to bring them in or cover them before you go to bed on Friday. Temperatures will bottom out right around 32° bringing a light freeze across the area.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO