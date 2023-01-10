ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

LSU's Angel Reese earns another SEC player of the week award

BATON ROUGE - Week after week LSU forward Angel Reese is making the rest of the nation realize what she's doing in Baton Rouge. After becoming the first woman in the SEC to score more than 25 points and grab more than 25 rebounds Reese earned her fourth SEC Player of the Week honor.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU basketball falls to Florida 67-56

BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team lost their third straight game Tuesday night when Florida beat the Tigers in the PMAC 67-56. LSU couldn't get it going again offensively, only shooting 33 percent from the floor. That's the lowest percentage of the season for the Tigers. The Gators capitalized...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU re-evaluating gymnasts' safety after road meet at Utah

LSU is taking a closer look at how they protect their gymnasts after a troubling road to start their season at Utah. A large and vocal group of young men were badgering from afar outside the Huntsman Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday and their actions have forced LSU to look at better ways to protect and shield their athletes from potential harm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Southern hoops sweeps SWAC contest against Bethune-Cookman

Southern hoops continued the hot start to the new year with two wins on Monday night against Bethune-Cookman. The Lady Jags edged the Lady Cats 65-63 thanks to 15 points from Amani McWain. Later in the evening, a 19 point halftime lead for the men turned into a 27 point...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

West Feliciana students get hands-on training for CPR and AEDs

Everyone can help play a role in emergency situations, whether that's medical personnel, people within athletic departments or even students. Knowing proper techniques and having automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, on hand can ultimately save someone's life. This vital resource is what ultimately saved Bills safety Damar Hamlin's life after...
wbrz.com

Body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating reports of a body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds along Airline Highway Wednesday morning. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind the Airline Highway Park. The park lies on the border between Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Thursday PM Forecast: Cold air is moving in, Light freeze for Friday night

The 30s are back tonight with a light freeze coming in on Friday night. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures are already dropping. The cold front will fully pass through tonight and temperatures will be in the upper 30s for Friday morning. When you add in the windchill, it will feel like freezing. Friday afternoon will be sunny and cool with high temperatures in the low 50s. If you have been nursing your plants back to life, be sure to bring them in or cover them before you go to bed on Friday. Temperatures will bottom out right around 32° bringing a light freeze across the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Toxic Capitol Lakes likely to be cleaned by feds

BATON ROUGE - They may look pretty, but under the surface lies an ugly truth. The Capitol Lakes, which flank the State Capitol, are actually pretty toxic—and have been for decades. "The pollutant we're talking about is PCB's—Polychlorinated biphenyls. They outlawed it in the united states in the late...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Crash on Perkins Road leaves at least one dead, two injured Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Deputies and emergency medical services are responding to a fatal crash on Perkins Road Wednesday morning. The Baton Rouge Traffic incident list confirmed a crash with a fatality around 10:15 a.m. on Perkins Road near La Crete Lane. The St. George Fire Department confirmed it was on the scene and that extrication was needed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Burning truck snarls traffic on I-10 West near Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A semi truck caught fire along I-10 Thursday afternoon, creating a traffic nightmare on the interstate. The inferno was first spotted shortly before 2:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate, just past Siegen Lane. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Florida Street Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash on Florida Street Wednesday night. Sources say the crash happened on Florida Street at North Beck Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, 57-year-old Grady Roberts, was walking against traffic along the highway when he was struck.
BATON ROUGE, LA

