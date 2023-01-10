Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus experience
BATON ROUGE - "You can't mention basketball in the state of Louisiana without mentioning Seimone Augustus, male or female," said Quianna Chaney. Seimone Augustus dominated at every level of basketball, winning major awards in high school, college and the WNBA. And Quianna Chaney had an on-court ticket to the Seimone experience.
LSU's Angel Reese earns another SEC player of the week award
BATON ROUGE - Week after week LSU forward Angel Reese is making the rest of the nation realize what she's doing in Baton Rouge. After becoming the first woman in the SEC to score more than 25 points and grab more than 25 rebounds Reese earned her fourth SEC Player of the Week honor.
LSU basketball falls to Florida 67-56
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team lost their third straight game Tuesday night when Florida beat the Tigers in the PMAC 67-56. LSU couldn't get it going again offensively, only shooting 33 percent from the floor. That's the lowest percentage of the season for the Tigers. The Gators capitalized...
LSU re-evaluating gymnasts' safety after road meet at Utah
LSU is taking a closer look at how they protect their gymnasts after a troubling road to start their season at Utah. A large and vocal group of young men were badgering from afar outside the Huntsman Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday and their actions have forced LSU to look at better ways to protect and shield their athletes from potential harm.
Southern hoops sweeps SWAC contest against Bethune-Cookman
Southern hoops continued the hot start to the new year with two wins on Monday night against Bethune-Cookman. The Lady Jags edged the Lady Cats 65-63 thanks to 15 points from Amani McWain. Later in the evening, a 19 point halftime lead for the men turned into a 27 point...
West Feliciana students get hands-on training for CPR and AEDs
Everyone can help play a role in emergency situations, whether that's medical personnel, people within athletic departments or even students. Knowing proper techniques and having automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, on hand can ultimately save someone's life. This vital resource is what ultimately saved Bills safety Damar Hamlin's life after...
Body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating reports of a body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds along Airline Highway Wednesday morning. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind the Airline Highway Park. The park lies on the border between Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
Feds claim nursing home owner pocketed money intended for storm shelter prior to disastrous hurricane evacuation
BATON ROUGE - An embattled, Baton Rouge-based businessman who was criminally charged after he had hundreds of nursing home residents evacuated to a makeshift shelter during Hurricane Ida is now under the microscope of federal investigators after he allegedly pocketed millions of dollars from his nursing homes' bank accounts. The...
Thursday PM Forecast: Cold air is moving in, Light freeze for Friday night
The 30s are back tonight with a light freeze coming in on Friday night. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures are already dropping. The cold front will fully pass through tonight and temperatures will be in the upper 30s for Friday morning. When you add in the windchill, it will feel like freezing. Friday afternoon will be sunny and cool with high temperatures in the low 50s. If you have been nursing your plants back to life, be sure to bring them in or cover them before you go to bed on Friday. Temperatures will bottom out right around 32° bringing a light freeze across the area.
Public adjuster allegedly scammed Hurricane Ida victims out of nearly $600K
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH - A man in charge of a Texas-based public adjuster firm is now jailed in Louisiana after he allegedly preyed on storm victims after Hurricane Ida and scammed them out more than half-a-million dollars. According to Louisiana State Police, Andrew Mitchell of Clear Lake Shores,...
Recent violent pit bull incidents cause concern for West Feliciana Parish President
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Pit bills have long been dogged in society for being violent—an opinion that is highly contested by some pet lovers. Just ask long-time pit bull owner Flo Garig. "They're the best dogs. I've had them my whole entire life. I raised my child with them....
Toxic Capitol Lakes likely to be cleaned by feds
BATON ROUGE - They may look pretty, but under the surface lies an ugly truth. The Capitol Lakes, which flank the State Capitol, are actually pretty toxic—and have been for decades. "The pollutant we're talking about is PCB's—Polychlorinated biphenyls. They outlawed it in the united states in the late...
Metro Council chooses to keep the Stormwater District intact after potentially repealing it
BATON ROUGE- After many discussions, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council decided to delete an item that would roll back the Stormwater District. This is the latest question that still lingers after the fallout from the Stormwater Utility Fee proposed by the Mayor's Office in the fall. Councilwoman Laurie Adams...
Crash on Perkins Road leaves at least one dead, two injured Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Deputies and emergency medical services are responding to a fatal crash on Perkins Road Wednesday morning. The Baton Rouge Traffic incident list confirmed a crash with a fatality around 10:15 a.m. on Perkins Road near La Crete Lane. The St. George Fire Department confirmed it was on the scene and that extrication was needed.
After police chase left teens dead, La. lawmaker planning legislation that would regulate pursuits
BATON ROUGE – A state lawmaker says he plans to introduce legislation during the upcoming session that would better regulate police chases. State Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, told WBRZ he’s in the early stages of writing the proposed legislation and hopes it can be signed into law during the upcoming legislative session.
Burning truck snarls traffic on I-10 West near Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A semi truck caught fire along I-10 Thursday afternoon, creating a traffic nightmare on the interstate. The inferno was first spotted shortly before 2:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate, just past Siegen Lane. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
College students sleeping in cars to avoid bug-infested apartment; managers of off-campus complex unresponsive
BATON ROUGE - Nadia Andrews and her roommates have been sleeping in their cars for days to avoid their bug-infested apartment. “School starts next week and I’m sleeping in my car. It's embarrassing! It’s my senior year, this is not how I expected to walk into my senior year at all,” Andrews said.
Victim claims landlord attacked him with knife near O'Neal Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE - A man told sheriff's deputies his landlord attacked him with a knife late Thursday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to the confrontation at a business on O'Neal Lane around 4:41 p.m. Thursday. The victim told deputies his landlord cut him with a knife.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Florida Street Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash on Florida Street Wednesday night. Sources say the crash happened on Florida Street at North Beck Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, 57-year-old Grady Roberts, was walking against traffic along the highway when he was struck.
