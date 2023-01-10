Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Teacher at Brownsville school accused of slapping 5th grader multiple times
MIAMI (WSVN) - The parents of a 10-year-old student at a Miami school are demanding accountability after his teacher allegedly slapped the boy multiple times. A picture of the fifth grader taken by his grandmother shows his right cheek swollen. The boy’s family said he told his grandmother that his...
Click10.com
Local Black leaders feel ‘disrespected’ after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
With questions rising about the future of historic Virginia Key after Miami Mayor Francis Suarez refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees, many Black local leaders are now angered by the decision. Patrick Range, II. is the now-former chairman of the Virginia Key Beach Park...
Click10.com
Parents furious over sudden closing of Miami private school
MIAMI – A group of South Florida parents are demanding answers after a Miami school closed with little notice. Parents and students gathered outside the private Allapattah Wynwood School on Monday, many who say the news of the closing was a bombshell. “All the parents are out here since...
CBS News
Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools
MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
WSVN-TV
Allapattah Wynwood private school shuts down due to family dispute
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a shock for students who headed back to class after their winter break ended. Their school was suddenly shut down, and now, parents are demanding answers. The Allapattah Wynwood School located at 1500 NW 16th Ave. was completely shut down, Monday. 7News cameras captured students...
floridabulldog.org
Study shows more homeless deaths in Broward than Miami-Dade as rates spike in both counties
Numbers show that homelessness, which shortens lives everywhere, is twice as lethal in Broward as in Miami-Dade. The comparative data points come from a study of homeless deaths in 2016 through 2020 that The Guardian newspaper reported last year, as well as from the study’s author. “The average person...
Click10.com
New COVID variant causing concern as positivity rate rises in Miami-Dade, Broward
MIAMI – A public health emergency has been renewed by the white house as COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise. A new variant called XBB.1.5 is quickly spreading. “This particular version is much more contagious and has a lot more immune evasion than all the previous versions of SARS COVID-2, which is why it’s taking over,” said FIU infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty.
NBC Miami
Armed Man Possibly Barricaded Inside Southwest Miami-Dade Home
A large number of police officers were outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home Thursday morning due to a reported armed man barricaded inside. Officers arrived at the home in the 11800 block of Southwest 186th Street after 6 a.m. after reports of the man with a gun inside the home.
Click10.com
Man preyed on girl at Kendall Ice Arena, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man preyed on a 13-year-old girl at the Kendall Ice Arena in Miami-Dade County’s The Hammocks neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The girl, now 15 years old, told police officers that Angel Diaz began a friendship with her while she...
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
WSVN-TV
HCA Mercy Hospital says former UM medical professor is ‘clinically ready for discharge’ but will extend stay
MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials with a South Florida hospital have responded to claims from the family of a former University of Miami professor currently being treated there that the patient is not ready to be released. Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, Anyltha Muench, the wife of Dr. Karl Muench, said...
WSVN-TV
Police detain student who brought airsoft gun to Fort Lauderdale High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at a South Florida high school was found in possession of an airsoft gun, resulting in the lockdown of the campus. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at Fort Lauderdale High School, located at 1600 NE 4th Ave., Wednesday morning. A school resource officer was...
Miami-Dade police officers injured in crash on Quail Roost Drive
MIAMI - Two Miami-Dade police officers were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a crash. It happened late Wednesday night where Quail Roost Drive meets the Turnpike. According to police, the officers were responding to a "priority call with emergency equipment activated" when they collided with another vehicle. The two officers were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable.
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence After Man Reportedly Barricaded Inside SW Miami-Dade Home
A large number of police officers were outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home Thursday morning due to a reported armed man barricaded inside. Officers arrived at the home in the 11800 block of Southwest 186th Street after 6 a.m. after reports of the man with a gun inside the home.
caribbeantoday.com
North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community
North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Modern New Construction built among Stately Palms and Mature Oak Trees in Miami, Florida Hits The Market for $4.4 Million
9765 SW 110th Street Home in Miami, Florida for Sale. 9765 SW 110th Street, Miami, Florida is an exquisite modern new construction built among stately palms and mature oak trees on a quiet cul-de-sac, experience the ultimate South Florida lifestyle lounging around the 38′ pool with spa and 3 beaches. This Home in Miami offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9765 SW 110th Street, please contact Sande Keil (Phone: 305-479-0972) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
Click10.com
‘I feel hurt:’ Seniors’ cars unexpectedly booted at own Deerfield Beach complex
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A number of residents at a Deerfield Beach senior apartment complex woke up to find their cars booted Tuesday morning — completely by surprise, they say — causing some to miss visits to the doctor and other obligations. They say caregivers’ cars also...
cw34.com
Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity
MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time. It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
speedonthewater.com
Eclectic Performance Boat Center In-Water Display Coming To Miami
Formerly Sea Isle Marina, the Venetian Marina and Yacht Club will host the in-water portion of the 2023 Miami International Boat Show, which is set for February 14-19. Among those exhibits will be Performance Boat Center’s typically robust display of high-performance offerings. Products on display at the docks from the multi-brand, high-performance powerboat dealership, which is headquartered in Osage Beach, Mo., but also has a growing location in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will include those from Sunsation Powerboats and Velocity Powerboats.
