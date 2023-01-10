ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

Teacher at Brownsville school accused of slapping 5th grader multiple times

MIAMI (WSVN) - The parents of a 10-year-old student at a Miami school are demanding accountability after his teacher allegedly slapped the boy multiple times. A picture of the fifth grader taken by his grandmother shows his right cheek swollen. The boy’s family said he told his grandmother that his...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Parents furious over sudden closing of Miami private school

MIAMI – A group of South Florida parents are demanding answers after a Miami school closed with little notice. Parents and students gathered outside the private Allapattah Wynwood School on Monday, many who say the news of the closing was a bombshell. “All the parents are out here since...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools

MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Allapattah Wynwood private school shuts down due to family dispute

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a shock for students who headed back to class after their winter break ended. Their school was suddenly shut down, and now, parents are demanding answers. The Allapattah Wynwood School located at 1500 NW 16th Ave. was completely shut down, Monday. 7News cameras captured students...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

New COVID variant causing concern as positivity rate rises in Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI – A public health emergency has been renewed by the white house as COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise. A new variant called XBB.1.5 is quickly spreading. “This particular version is much more contagious and has a lot more immune evasion than all the previous versions of SARS COVID-2, which is why it’s taking over,” said FIU infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man preyed on girl at Kendall Ice Arena, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man preyed on a 13-year-old girl at the Kendall Ice Arena in Miami-Dade County’s The Hammocks neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The girl, now 15 years old, told police officers that Angel Diaz began a friendship with her while she...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police officers injured in crash on Quail Roost Drive

MIAMI - Two Miami-Dade police officers were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a crash. It happened late Wednesday night where Quail Roost Drive meets the Turnpike. According to police, the officers were responding to a "priority call with emergency equipment activated" when they collided with another vehicle. The two officers were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable.
MIAMI, FL
caribbeantoday.com

North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community

North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Exquisite Modern New Construction built among Stately Palms and Mature Oak Trees in Miami, Florida Hits The Market for $4.4 Million

9765 SW 110th Street Home in Miami, Florida for Sale. 9765 SW 110th Street, Miami, Florida is an exquisite modern new construction built among stately palms and mature oak trees on a quiet cul-de-sac, experience the ultimate South Florida lifestyle lounging around the 38′ pool with spa and 3 beaches. This Home in Miami offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9765 SW 110th Street, please contact Sande Keil (Phone: 305-479-0972) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity

MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time.  It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
MIAMI, FL
speedonthewater.com

Eclectic Performance Boat Center In-Water Display Coming To Miami

Formerly Sea Isle Marina, the Venetian Marina and Yacht Club will host the in-water portion of the 2023 Miami International Boat Show, which is set for February 14-19. Among those exhibits will be Performance Boat Center’s typically robust display of high-performance offerings. Products on display at the docks from the multi-brand, high-performance powerboat dealership, which is headquartered in Osage Beach, Mo., but also has a growing location in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will include those from Sunsation Powerboats and Velocity Powerboats.
MIAMI, FL

