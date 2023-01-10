Read full article on original website
themindencourier.com
SEM Girls Down Axtell
S-E-M’s undefeated girls stayed that way downing Axtell 54-28 at Sumner on January 6. The Lady Cats slid to 4-6. Axtell got out to an early 10-0 lead and had S-E-M in some foul trouble but the Mustangs made it difficult for the Cats the rest of the way.
KSNB Local4
Aurora boys basketball’s Ramaekers ‘doing OK’ after scary head injury
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The high school boys basketball game between Hastings and Aurora was postponed during competition Tuesday after Husky Ethan Ramaekers suffered a head injury following a dunk attempt. An ambulance was called and Ramaekers was hospitalized to treat the injury. He took to Twitter Wednesday to provide...
themindencourier.com
Lady Whippets Prevail Over Lady Badgers at Valentine
Minden’s girls prevailed in a close contest at Valentine on January 8 edging the Lady Badgers 43-39. The Whippets stand at 10-1 and face a challenging week ahead hosting Ravenna on Tuesday, St. Cecilia on Thursday and travelling to McCook on Saturday. Valentine outdid Minden in the first quarter...
themindencourier.com
Wil-Hil Girls Hold Off Elm Creek in 47-35 Victory
Wilcox-Hildreth’s girls methodically widened their lead against Elm Creek and held off the Buffs in a 47-35 FKC win at Elm Creek on January 7. The Falcons eighth consecutive win puts them at 9-2. Wil-Hil had a scoring edge in each quarter, leading at halftime 21-15 and 34-23 through...
themindencourier.com
Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons and Axtell Wildcats Hit the Mats at Franklin Invite
The Wilcox-Hildreth and Axtell wrestling teams traveled to Franklin High School for an invitational on Jan 7. The Wildcats placed 11th out of 19 schools with a score of 81.5 for the boys. The Falcons placed 14th with a score of 59. Wildcats Ashton Hawkins (220) and Taaron Lavicky (160)...
themindencourier.com
Elm Creek Cruises Over Wilcox-Hildreth Boys
Elm Creek’s boys jumped on top of Wilcox-Hildreth right away and cruised for three quarters in the Buffs’ 67-35 win over the Falcons in Elm Creek on January 7. Wil-Hil fell to 0-10. The Buffs led 42-15 at the half and 60-19 after the third period. The Falcons...
themindencourier.com
Wil-Hil Girls Victorious at Kenesaw Holiday Tourney
Wilcox-Hildreth’s girls soared to 7-2 picking up two wins at the Kenesaw Holiday Tournament on December 29-30. On day one, the Falcons won handily against Harvard 49-12. They led 33-7 at halftime, 46-9 after three periods and allowed no more than five points in any one quarter. The team...
themindencourier.com
Lady Whippets Impress at Columbus Invitational
It was a stellar outing for the Minden Lady Whippets wrestling team when they traveled to Columbus Community College on Jan.6. There were at least 48 different schools at the invitational and Minden managed to finish second overall. Ameilia Jacobsen (145) was impressive as she finished second place at her...
KSNB Local4
Former central Nebraska 3-time state wrestling champion Fruchtl passes away
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. Fruchtl was a three-time high school state wrestling champion, winning two titles...
themindencourier.com
Minden Finishes Third at Central City Invite
It was a stellar outing for the Minden Whippets boy wrestling team as they took to the mats at Central City High School on Jan 7. The Whippets definitely brought their best as they finished third place out of sixteen schools with a score of 132. Orrin Kuehn was impressive...
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney native and Valparaiso man killed in plane crash near Auburn
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office reports two fatalities from a plane crash Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says Nemaha County 9-1-1 received a call at 11 p.m. regarding a small plane that had departed Lincoln for the Auburn airport and was to return to Lincoln, but had not returned.
themindencourier.com
The Minden Courier 2022 Year in Review Part 2
The Minden Courier invites you to take one last look at the people, events, and news that filled 2022 in the second installment of a three part series. The Minden Whippet boys golf team competed in the 2022 Southwest Conference golf meet hosted by McCook and Heritage Hills Golf Course. The Whippets had a stellar meet as Brycen Schwenka was crowned individual champion and Minden as a team was runner-up.
2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska
The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night that killed two people in far southeast Nebraska.
KETV.com
Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night
AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
WOWT
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
themindencourier.com
Allen R. Jensen
Allen R. Jensen, 81, of Kearney, formerly of Minden, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Kearney County Health Services in Minden. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with the Rev. Sharon Rees officiating. The service was streamed to the church’s Facebook page. Private family interment was held prior to services at the Minden Cemetery with military honors presented by the Minden American Legion, Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team. Visitation was held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Allen’s honor are kindly suggested to Westminster United Presbyterian Church or to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
News Channel Nebraska
Crash near Bertrand sends one to hospital
BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in an accident on Highway 23 in Phelps County. Deputies with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist in a crash just before noon Tuesday about one mile east of Bertrand. The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that...
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
foxnebraska.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
knopnews2.com
Former KRVN News Director hurt in car crash
BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former news director at radio station KRVN in Lexington is in critical condition after a Tuesday accident near Bertrand. Phelps County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just before noon Tuesday one mile east of Bertrand. In a press release, the sheriff’s office...
