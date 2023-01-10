ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Digital Music News

Bonnaroo Announces Over 100-Act 2023 Lineup — Headliners Include Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters

Organizers have officially revealed the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup, including headliners Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters. Superfly and AC Entertainment unveiled the more than 100-act lineup for Bonnaroo 2023, which is expected to kick off on June 15th, this morning. Sponsored by companies including Verizon, Hulu (which will livestream the event), PayPal, and Corona Extra, the four-day festival has likewise booked Baby Keem (Kendrick Lamar’s cousin), Vulfpeck, Franz Ferdinand, Three 6 Mafia, Lil Nas X, Korn, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, and the Pixies, to name some.
BBC

Foo Fighters announce their first shows since Taylor Hawkins' death

Foo Fighters have announced their first shows since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The band, led by Dave Grohl, will headline three US festivals this summer - Boston Calling and Sonic Temple in May, followed by Bonnaroo in June. The announcement comes shortly after the group...
Variety

As Foo Fighters Announce Their Return to Touring, Who Might Play Drums?

As rumored, the Foo Fighters, who suffered the agonizing loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, will be hitting the road this spring: the Boston Calling and Sonic Temple festivals in May and the Bonnaroo Festival in June were announced on Tuesday, and more dates are likely to follow. But the big question remains: Who will be playing drums? Hawkins, who joined Foo Fighters in 1997 and died suddenly of undisclosed causes last March when the band was on tour in South America, was not only a stellar drummer but also an outsized personality: With his long blond hair and flamboyant...
Digital Music News

Coachella 2023 Announces Lineup with Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Calvin Harris

Coachella announces its 2023 lineup, featuring Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, and Despacio. Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for two weekends: April 14 – 16 and April 21 – 23, 2023, with Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Burna Boy, ROSALÍA, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Kali Uchis, and many more performing both weekends.
BBC

Jeff Beck: Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant leads tributes

Some of rock's biggest stars have paid tribute to guitarist Jeff Beck, who has died at the age of 78. Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant said the musician's "gift was enormous", recalling his "limitless energy and enthusiasm". "He took his place side by side with the virtuosos of the period, his...
Pitchfork

Vagabon Shares New Song “Carpenter”: Listen

Vagabon has shared a new song called “Carpenter.” It’s the first new solo track from the singer-songwriter since her 2019 self-titled LP. The new song was co-produced by Vagabon and Rostam Batmanglij. Take a listen below; scroll down for Vagabon’s upcoming tour dates with Weyes Blood.
The FADER

Daughter announce first new music in seven years

Daughter, the folk-leaning indie rock band signed to 4AD/Glassnote, have announced details of their first studio album since 2016. Stereo Mind Game is due on April 7 and today's news is accompanied by the release of lead single "Be On Your Way." Check that out below. Stereo Mind Game arrives...
hypebeast.com

Enigmatic British Producer Jai Paul to Make Live Debut at Coachella 2023

London-based producer and part owner of the The Paul Institute, Jai Paul is set to perform twice at Coachella 2023 — and they will be the musician’s first-ever live performances. Jai Paul, who has garnered a cult following since the demo release of his song “BTSTU” in 2010,...
The Independent

Brit Awards 2023: Wet Leg, Stormzy and Harry Styles lead nominations

The nominations for the 2023 Brit Awards have been announced, revealing one of the most eclectic list of nominees in recent memory.Indie duo Wet Leg emerged as one of the most-nominated acts with four nods, alongside regular Brits attendee Harry Styles.Other acts up for some of the night’s top prizes include rapper Stormzy, rock band Arctic Monkeys, and The 1975.In the international categories, Irish rock group Fontaines DC can be found muscling up against K-pop stars Blackpink and hip-hop artists Drake and 21 Savage.As per last year, there is a relatively even split between male and female / non-binary...
NME

Ellie Goulding delays release of new album ‘Higher Than Heaven’

Ellie Goulding has revealed that the release of her upcoming new album, ‘Higher Than Heaven’, will be delayed. Back in October, Goulding announced her fifth studio album with the release of single ‘Let It Die’. That followed on from the release of ‘Easy Lover’ and Goulding’s collaborative single with Alok and Sigala, ‘All By Myself’.
American Songwriter

Radiohead to “Get Together” in 2023

Radiohead drummer, Philip Selway, is set to release his own solo album, Strange Dance, on February 24. It will be his third solo album. Speaking to Spin about the forthcoming LP, Selway said he and the band have some plans in the works for later this year, too. While the...
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Albums Account for 1 in 25 Vinyl LPs Sold in 2022

Last year, one of every 25 vinyl LPs sold in the United States was a Taylor Swift album, Billboard reports, citing Luminate’s year-end music roundup. Driven by the bonanza release of Midnights, which encouraged fans to buy multiple copies with different sleeves, Swift’s 1.7 million LP sales made her the runaway top-seller in the vinyl market. Based on total album-equivalent consumption, however, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti was 2022’s biggest album in the United States. It pulled ahead with massive streaming numbers: 4.3 billion audio streams to Midnights’ 1.8 billion.

