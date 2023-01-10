Read full article on original website
Foo Fighters to carry on, but as a 'different band' after Taylor Hawkins' death
The Foo Fighters will continue as a band following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, although it will be a "different" group, they have said.
musictimes.com
Who Will Replace Taylor Hawkins? Foo Fighters Unveils Future Without Original Drummer
Foo Fighters formally announced it would continue as a band even after Taylor Hawkins' passing. Foo Fighters lost its drummer when Hawkins passed away in March. The musician died at the age of 50 while the band was preparing ahead of its Colombia tour. On its social media accounts, Foo...
Digital Music News
Bonnaroo Announces Over 100-Act 2023 Lineup — Headliners Include Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters
Organizers have officially revealed the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup, including headliners Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters. Superfly and AC Entertainment unveiled the more than 100-act lineup for Bonnaroo 2023, which is expected to kick off on June 15th, this morning. Sponsored by companies including Verizon, Hulu (which will livestream the event), PayPal, and Corona Extra, the four-day festival has likewise booked Baby Keem (Kendrick Lamar’s cousin), Vulfpeck, Franz Ferdinand, Three 6 Mafia, Lil Nas X, Korn, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, and the Pixies, to name some.
Foo Fighters Release a Statement About the Band's Future
The band said that as they say goodbye to the most "difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known,"
BBC
Foo Fighters announce their first shows since Taylor Hawkins' death
Foo Fighters have announced their first shows since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The band, led by Dave Grohl, will headline three US festivals this summer - Boston Calling and Sonic Temple in May, followed by Bonnaroo in June. The announcement comes shortly after the group...
As Foo Fighters Announce Their Return to Touring, Who Might Play Drums?
As rumored, the Foo Fighters, who suffered the agonizing loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, will be hitting the road this spring: the Boston Calling and Sonic Temple festivals in May and the Bonnaroo Festival in June were announced on Tuesday, and more dates are likely to follow. But the big question remains: Who will be playing drums? Hawkins, who joined Foo Fighters in 1997 and died suddenly of undisclosed causes last March when the band was on tour in South America, was not only a stellar drummer but also an outsized personality: With his long blond hair and flamboyant...
Digital Music News
Coachella 2023 Announces Lineup with Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Calvin Harris
Coachella announces its 2023 lineup, featuring Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, and Despacio. Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for two weekends: April 14 – 16 and April 21 – 23, 2023, with Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Burna Boy, ROSALÍA, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Kali Uchis, and many more performing both weekends.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
BBC
Jeff Beck: Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant leads tributes
Some of rock's biggest stars have paid tribute to guitarist Jeff Beck, who has died at the age of 78. Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant said the musician's "gift was enormous", recalling his "limitless energy and enthusiasm". "He took his place side by side with the virtuosos of the period, his...
Rockers Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck – Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi + More
The rock 'n' roll community was hit with another tough loss today when Jeff Beck's family shared in a statement that the guitar legend had died at the age of 78. Fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rocker, and express their admiration for his legacy.
Watch Dave Grohl and Beck Team Up on a Thunderous ‘E-Pro’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin joined forces with Beck for a rendition of “E-Pro” as part of the duo's ongoing Hanukkah Sessions project. The performance took place on Dec. 5 at the Largo in Los Angeles, with the official video released today (see below). Beck handled guitar and...
Vagabon Shares New Song “Carpenter”: Listen
Vagabon has shared a new song called “Carpenter.” It’s the first new solo track from the singer-songwriter since her 2019 self-titled LP. The new song was co-produced by Vagabon and Rostam Batmanglij. Take a listen below; scroll down for Vagabon’s upcoming tour dates with Weyes Blood.
The FADER
Daughter announce first new music in seven years
Daughter, the folk-leaning indie rock band signed to 4AD/Glassnote, have announced details of their first studio album since 2016. Stereo Mind Game is due on April 7 and today's news is accompanied by the release of lead single "Be On Your Way." Check that out below. Stereo Mind Game arrives...
hypebeast.com
Enigmatic British Producer Jai Paul to Make Live Debut at Coachella 2023
London-based producer and part owner of the The Paul Institute, Jai Paul is set to perform twice at Coachella 2023 — and they will be the musician’s first-ever live performances. Jai Paul, who has garnered a cult following since the demo release of his song “BTSTU” in 2010,...
Brit Awards 2023: Wet Leg, Stormzy and Harry Styles lead nominations
The nominations for the 2023 Brit Awards have been announced, revealing one of the most eclectic list of nominees in recent memory.Indie duo Wet Leg emerged as one of the most-nominated acts with four nods, alongside regular Brits attendee Harry Styles.Other acts up for some of the night’s top prizes include rapper Stormzy, rock band Arctic Monkeys, and The 1975.In the international categories, Irish rock group Fontaines DC can be found muscling up against K-pop stars Blackpink and hip-hop artists Drake and 21 Savage.As per last year, there is a relatively even split between male and female / non-binary...
musictimes.com
BottleRock Festival 2023 Lineup Headliners: Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers + More Details
Another annual music festival is headed this way. The BottleRock Festival just announced its 2023 headliners and lineup, and fans wouldn't want to miss out on this. According to Forbes magazine, this year's BottleRock Festival will be a little more special than the rest, because it marks the annual music festival's 10th year anniversary.
Metallica, Dead and Company, Calvin Harris, Rob Thomas top this week’s virtual concerts
Metallica is about to rock this year with its new album “72 Seasons” (out April 14), and upcoming world tour. In the meantime, the group has relaunched its “Wherever We May Road” livestream series, a 10-concert run featuring concerts from 1991-93, all via nugs.net. On the...
NME
Ellie Goulding delays release of new album ‘Higher Than Heaven’
Ellie Goulding has revealed that the release of her upcoming new album, ‘Higher Than Heaven’, will be delayed. Back in October, Goulding announced her fifth studio album with the release of single ‘Let It Die’. That followed on from the release of ‘Easy Lover’ and Goulding’s collaborative single with Alok and Sigala, ‘All By Myself’.
Radiohead to “Get Together” in 2023
Radiohead drummer, Philip Selway, is set to release his own solo album, Strange Dance, on February 24. It will be his third solo album. Speaking to Spin about the forthcoming LP, Selway said he and the band have some plans in the works for later this year, too. While the...
Taylor Swift Albums Account for 1 in 25 Vinyl LPs Sold in 2022
Last year, one of every 25 vinyl LPs sold in the United States was a Taylor Swift album, Billboard reports, citing Luminate’s year-end music roundup. Driven by the bonanza release of Midnights, which encouraged fans to buy multiple copies with different sleeves, Swift’s 1.7 million LP sales made her the runaway top-seller in the vinyl market. Based on total album-equivalent consumption, however, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti was 2022’s biggest album in the United States. It pulled ahead with massive streaming numbers: 4.3 billion audio streams to Midnights’ 1.8 billion.
