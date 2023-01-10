Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Aurora boys basketball’s Ramaekers ‘doing OK’ after scary head injury
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The high school boys basketball game between Hastings and Aurora was postponed during competition Tuesday after Husky Ethan Ramaekers suffered a head injury following a dunk attempt. An ambulance was called and Ramaekers was hospitalized to treat the injury. He took to Twitter Wednesday to provide...
themindencourier.com
Wil-Hil Girls Hold Off Elm Creek in 47-35 Victory
Wilcox-Hildreth’s girls methodically widened their lead against Elm Creek and held off the Buffs in a 47-35 FKC win at Elm Creek on January 7. The Falcons eighth consecutive win puts them at 9-2. Wil-Hil had a scoring edge in each quarter, leading at halftime 21-15 and 34-23 through...
themindencourier.com
Axtell Victorious Over Heartland Lutheran
Axtell scheduled a contest in Axtell with Heartland Lutheran of Grand Island on December 30, having no holiday tournament to participate in. The Cats were victorious over the Red Hornets 62-17 to break a three-game skid to rise to 5-4. Axtell was ahead 11-0 early before going scoreless the final...
themindencourier.com
Whippets Get Win Over Badgers on the Road
Minden’s boys flourished at Valentine on January 7 claiming a 53-16 win over the Badgers to move up to 6-4. Valentine fell to 1-7. The Whippets have home games this week against Ravenna (Tues.) and St. Cecilia (Thur.) and go to McCook (Sat.). No score by quarters was available...
themindencourier.com
Wil-Hil Girls Victorious at Kenesaw Holiday Tourney
Wilcox-Hildreth’s girls soared to 7-2 picking up two wins at the Kenesaw Holiday Tournament on December 29-30. On day one, the Falcons won handily against Harvard 49-12. They led 33-7 at halftime, 46-9 after three periods and allowed no more than five points in any one quarter. The team...
themindencourier.com
Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons and Axtell Wildcats Hit the Mats at Franklin Invite
The Wilcox-Hildreth and Axtell wrestling teams traveled to Franklin High School for an invitational on Jan 7. The Wildcats placed 11th out of 19 schools with a score of 81.5 for the boys. The Falcons placed 14th with a score of 59. Wildcats Ashton Hawkins (220) and Taaron Lavicky (160)...
themindencourier.com
Lady Whippets Prevail Over Lady Badgers at Valentine
Minden’s girls prevailed in a close contest at Valentine on January 8 edging the Lady Badgers 43-39. The Whippets stand at 10-1 and face a challenging week ahead hosting Ravenna on Tuesday, St. Cecilia on Thursday and travelling to McCook on Saturday. Valentine outdid Minden in the first quarter...
themindencourier.com
Lady Falcons Down Blue Devils
Same opponent, similar results for the Wilcox-Hildreth girls as they downed Kenesaw for the second time in one week, this time by a score of 42-16. The Falcons flew to 8-2. Both teams had a slow start to the contest, but Wil-Hil, thanks in part to a Sarah Jensen trey at the first period horn, led 7-0. Thereafter, the Falcons’ offense got rolling a bit more and their defense remained stingy, holding Kenesaw to just eight points through three quarters.
themindencourier.com
Lady Whippets Impress at Columbus Invitational
It was a stellar outing for the Minden Lady Whippets wrestling team when they traveled to Columbus Community College on Jan.6. There were at least 48 different schools at the invitational and Minden managed to finish second overall. Ameilia Jacobsen (145) was impressive as she finished second place at her...
KSNB Local4
Former central Nebraska 3-time state wrestling champion Fruchtl passes away
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. Fruchtl was a three-time high school state wrestling champion, winning two titles...
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney native and Valparaiso man killed in plane crash near Auburn
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office reports two fatalities from a plane crash Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says Nemaha County 9-1-1 received a call at 11 p.m. regarding a small plane that had departed Lincoln for the Auburn airport and was to return to Lincoln, but had not returned.
themindencourier.com
The Minden Courier 2022 Year in Review Part 2
The Minden Courier invites you to take one last look at the people, events, and news that filled 2022 in the second installment of a three part series. The Minden Whippet boys golf team competed in the 2022 Southwest Conference golf meet hosted by McCook and Heritage Hills Golf Course. The Whippets had a stellar meet as Brycen Schwenka was crowned individual champion and Minden as a team was runner-up.
KETV.com
Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night
AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
WOWT
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska
The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night that killed two people in far southeast Nebraska.
themindencourier.com
Allen R. Jensen
Allen R. Jensen, 81, of Kearney, formerly of Minden, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Kearney County Health Services in Minden. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with the Rev. Sharon Rees officiating. The service was streamed to the church’s Facebook page. Private family interment was held prior to services at the Minden Cemetery with military honors presented by the Minden American Legion, Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team. Visitation was held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Allen’s honor are kindly suggested to Westminster United Presbyterian Church or to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
knopnews2.com
Former KRVN News Director hurt in car crash
BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former news director at radio station KRVN in Lexington is in critical condition after a Tuesday accident near Bertrand. Phelps County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just before noon Tuesday one mile east of Bertrand. In a press release, the sheriff’s office...
North Platte Telegraph
Wrong-way driver triggers 4-vehicle crash on I-80 near Maxwell; 3 hurt
Three people were taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte Tuesday night after a four-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 near Maxwell. Vlastik Svacina, 86, of Reno, Nevada, was driving a Toyota sedan westbound in I-80’s eastbound lanes about 10 p.m., said Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol.
KSNB Local4
Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
Kearney Hub
CNPPID announces 2 pacts to maintain recharge mound
HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District recently finalized two long-term agreements to enhance groundwater recharge from its system of canals and laterals in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties. “We believe that these agreements may represent the largest commitment to groundwater recharge ever in Nebraska, possibly...
