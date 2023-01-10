Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Current real estate market in Grand Rapids Michigan and how to get started in real estate investing
How to start a small content-creating business can succeed in Grand Rapids Michigan
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challenges
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Michigan
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Gazelle Sports CEO talks growth and battling back from pandemic-related losses
Gazelle Sports CEO Jennifer Brummitt took her position at an interesting time. The 40-year-old, who has worked with Gazelle in various capacities since 2003, became the Kalamazoo-based company’s first CEO in July 2020. The daughter of Gazelle Sports co-owner Jean Sequite was charged with helping right the ship following a sales drought caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gazelle has two locations in Grand Rapids, along with stores in Northville, Birmingham, Kalamazoo and Holland. Brummitt talked with Crain’s about the athletic wear company’s resurgence since the start of the pandemic.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Historic, riverfront Grand Rapids building to be renovated for apartments, offices
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based construction and development firm is seeking up to $500,000 in incentives to transform a three-building complex on Front Avenue NW along the Grand River into 16 apartments and office space. The project at 974 Front Ave. NW will renovate and breathe new...
Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state
Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
100 Year Old Family Shop in Detroit Considered the Best Bagels in Michigan
For over 100 years, and four generation, a family owned bagel shop had been turning out the delicious carbs we all love, and now they're getting some big kudos for their efforts. Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the "Best Bagels in Every State" and Detroit founded...
Fox17
Founders Brewing Co. to merge with parent company Mahou
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. and Colorado-based Avery Brewing Co. has merged with Mahou — the breweries’ parent company — to become Mahou USA. The company tells us the merge will officially happen Thursday, Jan. 12. We’re told the merge is the culmination of...
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
The Image Shoppe appoints new creative director
A woman-owned marketing agency in Grand Rapids will go forward under a new creative director. The Image Shoppe (TIS) this week said it promoted Elyse Flynn to the role of creative director as she takes over responsibility for leading the agency’s creative team from former creative director Karen Tracey.
Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
City releases guide to its annual financial report
To help make its annual report more accessible, the city of Grand Rapids released a guide that summarizes its recent finances. The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) and the Citizen’s Guide to the City’s Finances for fiscal year 2022 have been published online and were featured in a recent committee of the whole meeting. During a presentation, City Comptroller Max Frantz introduced the latest citizen’s guide — an easy-to-read, summarized version of the ACFR.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing five more Michigan stores as struggles continue
Five more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan are set to close, according to an updated list shared by the struggling home retail company.
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Merrill Lynch names wealth management adviser
We are pleased to introduce Brian LaFave as a part of the Merrill Thundering Herd. Based in Grand Rapids, Brian brings decades of experience spent in wealth management. A CFP certificant, Brian looks forward to helping clients develop a personalized financial plan and investment approach.
Acclaimed restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
A well-known and popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the acclaimed and rapidly-expanding restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Big Rapids.
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
New Kalamazoo brewery, Apoptosis, opens this weekend
KALAMAZOO, MI — A new brewery and tasting room is set to open on South Westnedge Avenue this weekend. Owned and operated by longtime friends Andrew Birr and Dustin Johnson, Apoptosis Brewing Company will open at 3811 S. Westnedge Ave., on Saturday, Jan. 14, Johnson told the Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive.
Whitecaps announce remodel project for LMCU Ballpark
The West Michigan Whitecaps are planning to make an announcement during a news conference Thursday morning.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Wheeler Development Group finishes more townhomes, sets sights on new projects
Another townhome development was completed in Grand Rapids. Wheeler Development Group said Wednesday, Jan. 11, it finished the $12 million, 52-unit Evergreen Townhomes, 3431 E. Beltline Ave. The project started a little more than a year ago, but supply chain disruptions delayed the project a bit, according to WDG spokesperson...
