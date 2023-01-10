ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

99.1 WFMK

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Gazelle Sports CEO talks growth and battling back from pandemic-related losses

Gazelle Sports CEO Jennifer Brummitt took her position at an interesting time. The 40-year-old, who has worked with Gazelle in various capacities since 2003, became the Kalamazoo-based company’s first CEO in July 2020. The daughter of Gazelle Sports co-owner Jean Sequite was charged with helping right the ship following a sales drought caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gazelle has two locations in Grand Rapids, along with stores in Northville, Birmingham, Kalamazoo and Holland. Brummitt talked with Crain’s about the athletic wear company’s resurgence since the start of the pandemic.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state

Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Founders Brewing Co. to merge with parent company Mahou

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. and Colorado-based Avery Brewing Co. has merged with Mahou — the breweries’ parent company — to become Mahou USA. The company tells us the merge will officially happen Thursday, Jan. 12. We’re told the merge is the culmination of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

The Image Shoppe appoints new creative director

A woman-owned marketing agency in Grand Rapids will go forward under a new creative director. The Image Shoppe (TIS) this week said it promoted Elyse Flynn to the role of creative director as she takes over responsibility for leading the agency’s creative team from former creative director Karen Tracey.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

City releases guide to its annual financial report

To help make its annual report more accessible, the city of Grand Rapids released a guide that summarizes its recent finances. The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) and the Citizen’s Guide to the City’s Finances for fiscal year 2022 have been published online and were featured in a recent committee of the whole meeting. During a presentation, City Comptroller Max Frantz introduced the latest citizen’s guide — an easy-to-read, summarized version of the ACFR.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Merrill Lynch names wealth management adviser

We are pleased to introduce Brian LaFave as a part of the Merrill Thundering Herd. Based in Grand Rapids, Brian brings decades of experience spent in wealth management. A CFP certificant, Brian looks forward to helping clients develop a personalized financial plan and investment approach.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Wheeler Development Group finishes more townhomes, sets sights on new projects

Another townhome development was completed in Grand Rapids. Wheeler Development Group said Wednesday, Jan. 11, it finished the $12 million, 52-unit Evergreen Townhomes, 3431 E. Beltline Ave. The project started a little more than a year ago, but supply chain disruptions delayed the project a bit, according to WDG spokesperson...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

