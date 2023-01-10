Read full article on original website
Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground
This article has been updated with a comment from Hilcorp. For decades, Alaska’s economy has depended on the extraction and harvest of natural resources — industries like pumping oil out of the ground, and cutting timber. Now, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants the state to make money by leaving trees standing, and by pumping carbon […] The post Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 9-1-1
Puoch Thuok Puoch, 22, is facing 11 charges related to sexual assault cases in Nebraska. He was in Alaska at least up until 2021. Court records show Puoch didn’t report to his probation officer in Alaska in September 2021 and then had his probation revoked in Alaska on Jan. 5, 2022.
newsfromthestates.com
Winkelman named Alaska Corrections commissioner-designee by Gov. Dunleavy
This symbol is inside of the Alaska Department of Corrections office on Sept. 7, 2022, in Douglas, Alaska. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named the Alaska Department of Corrections’ interim leader to serve long term as the agency’s commissioner-designee. The position is subject to confirmation by the Legislature.
mixfmalaska.com
Tlingit & Haida signs deed to put land into Federal Trust Status
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has officially signed a deed to put its first parcel of land into federal trust status. The deed was signed Monday by President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson at the Bureau of Indian Affair’s...
ktoo.org
Alaska Marine Highway sees leadership changes
The Alaska Department of Transportation is changing the leadership running the Alaska Marine Highway System. The manager of the ferry system is leaving after almost 20 years, and there’s a new deputy commissioner. The Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board addressed the staffing changes at a meeting, Jan. 6. “The...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Alaska Native Charter School wants to move into Abbott Loop Elementary
Youth mental health care in Alaska bears uncomfortable similarity to how previous generations of Indigenous people were removed from their homes for school. Legislators pre-filed over 60 bills a week before the beginning of the session on Jan. 17th. Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 911. Updated:...
omahanews.net
Officials weigh banning bait to hunt bears in Alaska national parks
ANCHORAGE, Alaska: The National Park Service proposed a rule banning bear hunters in Alaska from using bait, such as pastries, dog food or bacon grease, when hunting within Alaska's national preserves. The practice of using bait has been criticized as cruel by animal rights supporters, and the park service said...
alaskasnewssource.com
Accused serial rapist in Nebraska has ties to Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man with connections to Alaska is in custody and facing several charges in Nebraska. Puoch Thuok Puoch, 22, is facing 11 charges related to sexual assault cases in Nebraska. He was in Alaska at least up until 2021. Court records show Puoch didn’t report to...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 12 January 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Maggie Nelson of KUCB reports on the Unalaska cod strike, and KCAW’s Katherine Rose on the lawsuit that threatens to shut down Southeast chinook trolling.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska public assistance director abruptly leaves position
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s Division of Public Assistance director left her position on Monday, according to the Department of Health. The department confirmed that Shawnda O’Brien is no longer working as the Division of Public Assistance director effective Jan. 9. Department of Health Communications Director Clinton Bennett...
webcenterfairbanks.com
National Park Service proposes changes to hunting regulations for national preserves
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The National Park Service (NPS) has proposed changes to regulations surrounding certain sport hunting practices that are currently allowed in national preserves in Alaska, including where and how hunters can take their game. The proposed changes include prohibiting taking a big game animal while it swimming,...
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 10, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska legislators have so far pre-filed 68 bills and resolutions ahead of the January 17 session start date. Klawock police chief Terry Stonecipher died unexpectedly Monday morning. And scientists say glaciers are melting faster than they thought.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. In the discussion about increasing education funding, some lawmakers say they...
thenorthcarolina100.com
3 Alaska trips you need to take in 2023
After several years of staying home, next year is shaping up to be the year of travel. Here are three Alaska vacations at the top of our list:. • Seward, Alaska – There’s something so peaceful about staying in a beach-side cabin with mountains right outside of your door. Check out Miller’s Landing and Salted Roots for idyllic accommodations.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska feels impacts of ongoing avian flu outbreak in Lower 48
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Shoppers might not be able to get a certain staple on their grocery list as of late, with shelves in the egg sections of stores bare. A recent wave in the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak hit a commercial facility in Washington on Dec. 14, leading to the loss of over 1 million chickens. Alaska Division of Agriculture Interim Director Mia Kirk said that this greatly affected Alaska’s supply of imported eggs.
alaskasnewssource.com
Warnings and advisories for northern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Above normal temperatures are headed for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage saw light snow Wednesday, with sun breaks by the afternoon. Whittier got a thick blanket of white snow, whereas in Portage, it was rain. Because of the snow that did fall over mountains...
alaskasnewssource.com
‘Part of the same system’: DOJ investigates similarities between Indigenous boarding schools, mental health treatment facilities
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Paul Ongtooguk grew up witnessing countless instances where his friends were shipped off to boarding schools. “You would just be loaded onto a plane and taken to a school,” Ongtooguk said. “A village would get emptied out during the fall of any students who were high school age eligible.”
radiokenai.com
State To Cover Transportation Costs For Some Livestock Feed
The Alaska Division of Agriculture is launching a new program in support of food security in Alaska. Funded under the Food Security Agriculture Incentive Grant Program in the State of Alaska Fiscal Year 2022 Supplemental Budget, this grant opportunity is in response to the current shortages of Alaska Grown livestock feed that will require livestock farmers to import feed barley with unaffordable and uneconomic transportation costs.
alaskasnewssource.com
‘It’s just a damn roller coaster. It’s a freaking nightmare’: Alaskan mother wants justice after daughter’s death in treatment center Outside
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last time mother and daughter spoke was Thanksgiving. Raiden Toms-Moonin, 15, who was getting treatment at the Oak Plains Academy in Tennessee, was having a hard time being away from her family in Alaska so she spoke to her mother, Margaret Moonin by phone. “She...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska lawmakers look to increase school funding in upcoming legislative session
With the start of Alaska’s next legislative session right around the corner, many lawmakers are talking about boosting education funding. The baseline funding the state gives to school districts — known as the Base Student Allocation, or BSA — has, essentially, not changed since 2017. At the same time, the cost of pretty much everything has gone up, and districts are facing severe budget shortfalls and wrestling with difficult decisions, like closing schools, eliminating positions and increasing class sizes.
