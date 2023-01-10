Allen R. Jensen, 81, of Kearney, formerly of Minden, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Kearney County Health Services in Minden. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with the Rev. Sharon Rees officiating. The service was streamed to the church’s Facebook page. Private family interment was held prior to services at the Minden Cemetery with military honors presented by the Minden American Legion, Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team. Visitation was held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Allen’s honor are kindly suggested to Westminster United Presbyterian Church or to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO