Lady Whippets Prevail Over Lady Badgers at Valentine
Minden’s girls prevailed in a close contest at Valentine on January 8 edging the Lady Badgers 43-39. The Whippets stand at 10-1 and face a challenging week ahead hosting Ravenna on Tuesday, St. Cecilia on Thursday and travelling to McCook on Saturday. Valentine outdid Minden in the first quarter...
Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons and Axtell Wildcats Hit the Mats at Franklin Invite
The Wilcox-Hildreth and Axtell wrestling teams traveled to Franklin High School for an invitational on Jan 7. The Wildcats placed 11th out of 19 schools with a score of 81.5 for the boys. The Falcons placed 14th with a score of 59. Wildcats Ashton Hawkins (220) and Taaron Lavicky (160)...
Wil-Hil Girls Hold Off Elm Creek in 47-35 Victory
Wilcox-Hildreth’s girls methodically widened their lead against Elm Creek and held off the Buffs in a 47-35 FKC win at Elm Creek on January 7. The Falcons eighth consecutive win puts them at 9-2. Wil-Hil had a scoring edge in each quarter, leading at halftime 21-15 and 34-23 through...
Lady Whippets Impress at Columbus Invitational
It was a stellar outing for the Minden Lady Whippets wrestling team when they traveled to Columbus Community College on Jan.6. There were at least 48 different schools at the invitational and Minden managed to finish second overall. Ameilia Jacobsen (145) was impressive as she finished second place at her...
Elm Creek Cruises Over Wilcox-Hildreth Boys
Elm Creek’s boys jumped on top of Wilcox-Hildreth right away and cruised for three quarters in the Buffs’ 67-35 win over the Falcons in Elm Creek on January 7. Wil-Hil fell to 0-10. The Buffs led 42-15 at the half and 60-19 after the third period. The Falcons...
Wil-Hil Girls Victorious at Kenesaw Holiday Tourney
Wilcox-Hildreth’s girls soared to 7-2 picking up two wins at the Kenesaw Holiday Tournament on December 29-30. On day one, the Falcons won handily against Harvard 49-12. They led 33-7 at halftime, 46-9 after three periods and allowed no more than five points in any one quarter. The team...
Lady Falcons Down Blue Devils
Same opponent, similar results for the Wilcox-Hildreth girls as they downed Kenesaw for the second time in one week, this time by a score of 42-16. The Falcons flew to 8-2. Both teams had a slow start to the contest, but Wil-Hil, thanks in part to a Sarah Jensen trey at the first period horn, led 7-0. Thereafter, the Falcons’ offense got rolling a bit more and their defense remained stingy, holding Kenesaw to just eight points through three quarters.
Whippets Get Win Over Badgers on the Road
Minden’s boys flourished at Valentine on January 7 claiming a 53-16 win over the Badgers to move up to 6-4. Valentine fell to 1-7. The Whippets have home games this week against Ravenna (Tues.) and St. Cecilia (Thur.) and go to McCook (Sat.). No score by quarters was available...
Allen R. Jensen
Allen R. Jensen, 81, of Kearney, formerly of Minden, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Kearney County Health Services in Minden. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with the Rev. Sharon Rees officiating. The service was streamed to the church’s Facebook page. Private family interment was held prior to services at the Minden Cemetery with military honors presented by the Minden American Legion, Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team. Visitation was held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Allen’s honor are kindly suggested to Westminster United Presbyterian Church or to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Water Users Fight to Keep Local Control
A new nonprofit corporation has raised more than $225,000 in two months and has recruited more than 75 members in an attempt to prevent the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District with Dawson Public Power District. Citizens Opposed To The Merger members said their main priority is...
City Council Holds Condemnation Hearing
A public hearing for condemnation of the property located at the southwest corner of Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue was opened during the January 3, 2023 meeting of the Minden City Council. Property owners John and Shelley Biever spoke against the condemnation. The Bievers noted the building is one of...
Commissioners Hold Reorganizational Meeting
The Kearney County Board of Supervisors met for the last time on January 5, 2023. Tackling new business on the agenda, the board approved the minutes from the December 20, 2022 meeting and bills and claims, payroll, and hospital taxes. December 2022 County Clerk and Clerk of District Court fee reports were approved. A Compact for Apprehension of Narcotics Dealers and Offenders (CANDO) interlocal agreement was approved and the board adjourned.
