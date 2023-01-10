Read full article on original website
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Business Insider
How Saudi Arabia's crown prince snubbed Biden repeatedly to forge ties with authoritarian China and Russia
In Riyadh in early December, China's President Xi Jinping met with Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, to announce a "new era" in relations between the countries. They touted sweeping new trade and energy deals, and alignment on issues ranging from the war in Yemen, to digital infrastructure and...
China warns US not to cross 'red line' on Taiwan, use 'salami tactics'
China is warning the U.S. not to use "salami tactics" and stop challenging Beijing's "red line" on Taiwan, which it regards as its own territory.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
msn.com
Sweden Signals All Turkish Demands for NATO Entry Cannot Be Met
(Bloomberg) -- In the latest sign that Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization isn’t imminent, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Turkey is asking for too much of the Nordic country in exchange for ratifying its membership. Most Read from Bloomberg. While Turkey has confirmed...
An oil historian explains China's impact on a key Russian oil product — which is now trading far below the EU's price cap
Top of the morning, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. While there remains plenty of hubbub around the crypto world and FTX, today I'd like to point your attention to Russian oil. Remember, before Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, Russia was Europe's leading fuel supplier, and the world's...
Zhao Lijian: China demotes ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomat
Zhao Lijian, a senior Chinese diplomat associated with the country’s foreign ministry, has been demoted to a department that manages the country’s land and sea borders.Mr Zhao, 50, gained prominence as one of China’s most vocal “Wolf Warrior” diplomats in tune with the Communist regime’s shift in governance in recent years. The nickname comes from the highly-popular nationalist film about a Chinese special forces soldier.He was named deputy director of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, although it remains unclear when the high-profile diplomat will take charge of his new role.The foreign ministry currently has three spokespersons, Hua...
European Automakers Are In A Bad Spot
A recent report from Forbes highlights the very real risk European automakers in particular face as 2023 begins. With a global recession likely, analysts and economists seem mostly to agree more premium car brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz might see a diminishing appeal to shoppers. The same thing goes for many up-line models European automakers have come to depend upon with their fat profit margins and status appeal.
China Gets Hold Of Alibaba And Other Tops Execs Of Chinese Companies To Trumpet Confidence In Domestic Economy On State TV
Executives from 21 private-sector Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, lauded their confidence in the nation’s economy in an unparalleled program aired by China’s state broadcaster. Alibaba Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong represented the company, considered the tech barometer of the country. The other companies...
China claims Japan will soon invade Australia
In an astonishing encounter with reporters in the nation’s capital, China’s envoy to Australia suggested that one of our allies, Japan, may invade Australia, invoking World War II. “During World War II, Japan invaded Australia, attacked Darwin, murdered Australians, and indefensibly handled Australian prisoners of war,” Chinese envoy...
China threat: Britain, Japan sign major defense deal to allow mutual troop access
The United Kingdom has increasingly focused on the Pacific amid concerns over China and the need for more trade deals following its exit from the European Union.
International response to Ukraine ‘exposes double standards’ of most EU nations, says Human Rights Watch
The international response to the crisis in Ukraine came in for praise by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its annual report, but the non-profit also notably accused EU nations of employing “double standards”.HRW said in its World Report 2023 released on Thursday that the response to Russia’s invasion should be widely implemented as European states came together to welcome refugees. Millions of Ukrainian civilians fled across borders to take refuge in European countries after Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February 2022.“More than four million refugees from Ukraine – approximately 90 per cent of them women and children” crossed the...
US vows to defend space with Japan, deploy mobile Marines as China worries grow
The United States said Wednesday that attacks in space would invoke its defense treaty with Japan and announced the deployment of a more agile Marine unit on its ally's soil as alarm grows over China. As China makes rapid advances in satellites, the United States and Japan warned in their statement that "attacks to, from or within space present a clear challenge to the security of the alliance" that could invoke Article Five of their mutual defense treaty, which considers an attack on one an attack on both.
Spain ‘ready for any scenario’ as Gibraltar talks with UK falter
Spain and the EU are prepared for all possibilities – including a hard Brexit – when it comes to the bloc’s relationship with Gibraltar, Spain’s foreign minister has said, adding that the ball was now in London’s court after 11 rounds of negotiations. “Spain doesn’t...
Britain, Japan sign pact allowing deployment of troops between nations
The prime ministers of Britain and Japan signed a defense agreement in London on Wednesday marking another sign of the Asian country strengthening its military ties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Japan and South Korea hit out at China over new Covid requirements
China has introduced transit curbs for travelers from South Korea and Japan amid an escalating diplomatic standoff between the countries over Covid-19 curbs.The move comes as South Korea and Japan, along with several other countries, limited flights from China and mandated Covid-19 tests on arrival.Chinese embassies in both Seoul and Tokyo announced on Tuesday that short-term visas for travelers to China will be suspended.Chinese foreign ministry also lashed out at the governments of the countries, calling their testing requirements “discriminatory”.State media Global Times said Beijing’s retaliation was a “direct and reasonable response to protect its own legitimate interests, particularly...
China halts short-term visas for South Korea and Japan as Covid wave ‘peaks’ in many places
China stopped issuing short-term visas to South Korean and Japanese nationals on Tuesday in a tit-for-tat move against Covid restrictions on its travellers.The policy will be adjusted by China based on whether South Korea lifts “discriminatory entry restrictions”, the country’s embassy in Seoul said on its official WeChat account.China has imposed similar measures for Japan, reported its media on Tuesday, despite the country allowing Chinese travellers once they present a negative Covid test.Responding to China’s latest move, South Korea’s foreign ministry doubled down on its border restrictions and said on Tuesday that they were “based on science and objective”.South...
ABC News
Scandal-hit EU assembly set to move on anti-corruption plan
BRUSSELS -- Spurred into action by a major corruption scandal, the European Parliament president wants to prevent former lawmakers from lobbying on behalf of businesses or governments soon after they leave office and to make public the names of current members who break assembly rules, a parliamentary official said Wednesday.
