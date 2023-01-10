ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
brytfmonline.com

Everyone from China refuses to come to the country

The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
msn.com

Sweden Signals All Turkish Demands for NATO Entry Cannot Be Met

(Bloomberg) -- In the latest sign that Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization isn’t imminent, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Turkey is asking for too much of the Nordic country in exchange for ratifying its membership. Most Read from Bloomberg. While Turkey has confirmed...
The Independent

Zhao Lijian: China demotes ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomat

Zhao Lijian, a senior Chinese diplomat associated with the country’s foreign ministry, has been demoted to a department that manages the country’s land and sea borders.Mr Zhao, 50, gained prominence as one of China’s most vocal “Wolf Warrior” diplomats in tune with the Communist regime’s shift in governance in recent years. The nickname comes from the highly-popular nationalist film about a Chinese special forces soldier.He was named deputy director of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, although it remains unclear when the high-profile diplomat will take charge of his new role.The foreign ministry currently has three spokespersons, Hua...
Motorious

European Automakers Are In A Bad Spot

A recent report from Forbes highlights the very real risk European automakers in particular face as 2023 begins. With a global recession likely, analysts and economists seem mostly to agree more premium car brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz might see a diminishing appeal to shoppers. The same thing goes for many up-line models European automakers have come to depend upon with their fat profit margins and status appeal.
Blogging Big Blue

China claims Japan will soon invade Australia

In an astonishing encounter with reporters in the nation’s capital, China’s envoy to Australia suggested that one of our allies, Japan, may invade Australia, invoking World War II. “During World War II, Japan invaded Australia, attacked Darwin, murdered Australians, and indefensibly handled Australian prisoners of war,” Chinese envoy...
The Independent

International response to Ukraine ‘exposes double standards’ of most EU nations, says Human Rights Watch

The international response to the crisis in Ukraine came in for praise by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its annual report, but the non-profit also notably accused EU nations of employing “double standards”.HRW said in its World Report 2023 released on Thursday that the response to Russia’s invasion should be widely implemented as European states came together to welcome refugees. Millions of Ukrainian civilians fled across borders to take refuge in European countries after Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February 2022.“More than four million refugees from Ukraine – approximately 90 per cent of them women and children” crossed the...
AFP

US vows to defend space with Japan, deploy mobile Marines as China worries grow

The United States said Wednesday that attacks in space would invoke its defense treaty with Japan and announced the deployment of a more agile Marine unit on its ally's soil as alarm grows over China. As China makes rapid advances in satellites, the United States and Japan warned in their statement that "attacks to, from or within space present a clear challenge to the security of the alliance" that could invoke Article Five of their mutual defense treaty, which considers an attack on one an attack on both.
The Independent

Japan and South Korea hit out at China over new Covid requirements

China has introduced transit curbs for travelers from South Korea and Japan amid an escalating diplomatic standoff between the countries over Covid-19 curbs.The move comes as South Korea and Japan, along with several other countries, limited flights from China and mandated Covid-19 tests on arrival.Chinese embassies in both Seoul and Tokyo announced on Tuesday that short-term visas for travelers to China will be suspended.Chinese foreign ministry also lashed out at the governments of the countries, calling their testing requirements “discriminatory”.State media Global Times said Beijing’s retaliation was a “direct and reasonable response to protect its own legitimate interests, particularly...
The Independent

China halts short-term visas for South Korea and Japan as Covid wave ‘peaks’ in many places

China stopped issuing short-term visas to South Korean and Japanese nationals on Tuesday in a tit-for-tat move against Covid restrictions on its travellers.The policy will be adjusted by China based on whether South Korea lifts “discriminatory entry restrictions”, the country’s embassy in Seoul said on its official WeChat account.China has imposed similar measures for Japan, reported its media on Tuesday, despite the country allowing Chinese travellers once they present a negative Covid test.Responding to China’s latest move, South Korea’s foreign ministry doubled down on its border restrictions and said on Tuesday that they were “based on science and objective”.South...
ABC News

Scandal-hit EU assembly set to move on anti-corruption plan

BRUSSELS -- Spurred into action by a major corruption scandal, the European Parliament president wants to prevent former lawmakers from lobbying on behalf of businesses or governments soon after they leave office and to make public the names of current members who break assembly rules, a parliamentary official said Wednesday.

