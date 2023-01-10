PORT ANGELES – A “Showdown at Sundown” match-up between the 2nd ranked Sequim Wolves and the Port Angeles Roughriders girls basketball teams lived up to the media hype. After trailing by an 18-11 score at halftime, the young Roughriders rebounded from a 10-point deficit and tied the game at 27-27 after 3 quarters. The Roughriders even had a short lead, but the Wolves fed off of 25 Roughrider turnovers and held on for the hard-fought 40-36 win. Sequim junior forward Jolene Vaara was incredible at both ends of the court. Vaara had 10 steals to go with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 15 points. Senior Jelessa Julmist stepped up to have the best game of her career, with 13 points and 8 rebounds. The Roughriders played hard and had a chance to pull off a big upset until the Wolves went up by 8 late in the game. Anna Petty kept the Roughriders in the game with three 3-point shots and 12 total points. Sophomore Lexie Smith had 9 points. The Wolves will host Bainbridge on Thursday the Roughriders will host Bremerton.

PORT ANGELES, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO