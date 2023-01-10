Read full article on original website
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games, including big region wins for Syracuse, Highland
LOCAL SPORTS: PA and Sequim split high school hoops matchups
PORT ANGELES – A “Showdown at Sundown” match-up between the 2nd ranked Sequim Wolves and the Port Angeles Roughriders girls basketball teams lived up to the media hype. After trailing by an 18-11 score at halftime, the young Roughriders rebounded from a 10-point deficit and tied the game at 27-27 after 3 quarters. The Roughriders even had a short lead, but the Wolves fed off of 25 Roughrider turnovers and held on for the hard-fought 40-36 win. Sequim junior forward Jolene Vaara was incredible at both ends of the court. Vaara had 10 steals to go with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 15 points. Senior Jelessa Julmist stepped up to have the best game of her career, with 13 points and 8 rebounds. The Roughriders played hard and had a chance to pull off a big upset until the Wolves went up by 8 late in the game. Anna Petty kept the Roughriders in the game with three 3-point shots and 12 total points. Sophomore Lexie Smith had 9 points. The Wolves will host Bainbridge on Thursday the Roughriders will host Bremerton.
Castleford edges Carey in conference matchup; prep basketball scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Castleford boys basketball moved to 2-0 in Snake River Conference play with a win over Carey Tuesday.
Two Treasure State volleyball players sign with Rocky
BILLINGS, Mont.- Coach Yang Yang announces the signing of Ella Kincaid of Billings Senior High School and Zoey Albert of Bigfork High School. Kincaid, a 5-foot-9-inch right-side/setter from Billings, Montana, lettered all four years at Billings Senior, was a Class AA state champion in 2022, and is an Academic All-State member for all four years of high school. "Ella is a great addition to our program." Coach Yang Yang said. "She has been in our camp since she was in 7th grade and she can play every position from front row to back row. She has a very high volleyball IQ and is super competitive. We are excited to have her on our court!"
Boys basketball storylines: No. 1 Fossil Ridge looks the part, Fort Collins on the rise
The Colorado high school boys basketball season still has two months to go — if our Fort Collins-area teams make some expected deep playoff runs. But with school back in session and teams entering the heart of their schedules, it's a good time to check in on the local squads. ...
High school roundup: RedHawks pin seven in wrestling dual win at Woodburn
South Albany got seven pins Wednesday in a 46-33 win at Woodburn in a Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling dual. Trenton Cordle (106 pounds), Zander Campbell (113), Saren Duran (126), Dhonvanh Cain (138), Robbie Johnston (152), Damion Nava (160) and Christian Valdez Jr. (195) all won by fall for the RedHawks. Cordle...
High school roundup: Corvallis swimmers sweep duals with Central and Dallas
Three athletes won individual events Tuesday to lead Corvallis to a sweep of visiting Dallas and Central in Mid-Willamette Conference swimming duals at Osborn Aquatic Center. Reid Gold won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 40.65 seconds) and Jory Umble the 100 freestyle (1:01.83) for the Corvallis boys. Both were on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:18.47) along with Massimo Palmiero and Luca Ciannelli.
