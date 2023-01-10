Aaron Lewis ‘2023 American Patriot Acoustic Tour’ Making a Stop at the Cajundome Convention Center on March 8th

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Rayne, La. Is Called the ‘Wrong Way Cemetery’—Why?
At first glance, you probably don't notice anything unusual about St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, Louisiana but there is something strange about this Louisiana cemetery that makes it one of a kind. To symbolize the beginning and end of life, most cemeteries in the United States face East-West aligning with...
Old Dat Dog Building Getting New Tenant + New Discount Store Opening Soon in Lafayette
It's a seemingly never-ending cycle keeping up with the changes in the Lafayette business landscape. But we have information on two new tenants coming to the Hub City. First, we'll start downtown with the former Dat Dog building on the corner of Jefferson St and E Cypress St. The business...
Register for Hospice of Acadiana’s 5k Memorial Run and 1 Mile Walk
Registration is now open for Hit The Road with Hospice of Acadiana 5K Memorial Run & 1 Mile Walk. The Hit the Road with Hospice of Acadiana 5K Memorial Run & 1 Mile Walk will take place on March 25, 2023. The race will start at Hospice of Acadiana at...
Superior Grill Just Posted the Update That Lafayette Residents Have Been Waiting For
Ever since Superior Grill announced they would be opening a location in Lafayette, residents have been anticipating their opening. It has been a little over a year since we learned that Superior Grill would be opening on the property that the old Randol's Restaurant called home for decades. There was...
Another Lafayette Location of a Popular Restaurant Opens Soon
One of the most enjoyable things about Lafayette is the food and the music. It seems like we just can't get enough of either of these two things. There is some good news today as a local restaurant says they will be expanding. The Lafayette eatery has announced their plans...
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
Louisiana DOTD Announces Repair Plan for I-10 Overpass in Lafayette
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced its plans to repair the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 in Lafayette. On January 3, 2023, the overpass was damaged when it was struck by a truck hauling an escalator. Multiple lanes on both interstates were forced to close as a result.
Fentanyl Claims 2 Lives, Hospitalizes 2 in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's been a tough start to 2023 in the town of Duson. The city recorded the first homicide in Lafayette Parish on Tuesday when the body of Megan Goins was found shot to death on Stagecoach Lane. A suspect has been arrested in her homicide.
Baton Rouge Police Can Give Drivers $250 Voucher to Fix Car Lights Instead of Tickets
If you're in the Baton Rouge area and you get stopped by a cop because you have a burned-out tail light, there's a good chance you'll get some help versus getting a ticket. There's a new program starting soon there called Lights On! and it's designed to help drivers. Basically, it allows police officers to give out vouchers to drivers to help pay for repairs if they have a broken tail light or burned-out turn signal.
Tragedy in Lafayette Parish as a Rayne Man Dies in a Crash
A tragedy unfolded early Sunday morning as a crash resulted in a Rayne man's death. Louisiana State Police Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the crash happened at around 1:30 this morning on Riceland Road near Ridge Road as the victim was thrown from a utility vehicle. Gossen says the man,...
4 Arrested After Deputies Intercept Package Containing Meth Bound for St. Martin Parish Jail
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Four people have been arrested after two women took a care package to two men in St. Martinville. The problem? The care package was methamphetamine and other narcotics, and the men are inmates. Bridget Victoriano, 60, of Henderson, and Joelee Myers, 29, of Cecilia...
Woman Found Dead in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
Vehicle Crashes into Back Patio of a Home in Broussard
Authorities are on the scene of an accident in Broussard and eyewitnesses tell us that a vehicle has allegedly crashed into the back of a home. A photo sent to us by a listener backs up numerous reports we received around 8 a.m. Thursday morning (Jan. 12) about a crash involving a vehicle that reportedly came to a halt on the back patio of a Broussard home.
If You Find Eggs in Lafayette, You’d Better Buy Them While You Can
If you find a carton of eggs at your local Acadiana supermarket, you'd better snatch them up while they're still available. The egg shortage is about to get even more serious. Have you noticed the price of eggs in Acadiana has skyrocketed in the past few months? Supermarkets are selling a dozen eggs for about $4.33, up from $1.33 about a year ago (according to Urner Barry, a food market data company).
Washington Man Dies Following Dump Truck Crash Under Interstate 10 Overpass
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - At the beginning of 2023, an 18-wheeler hauling an excavator caused Interstate 10 at its overpass over Interstate 49 to be shut down as it damaged the overpass. Louisiana DOTD officials have announced a repair plan to fix it. Fortunately, the driver wasn't killed or...
Lafayette Police, One Fatality after Early Morning Crash
LAFAYETTE (KPEL) Officers with the Lafayette Police Department continue to investigate this morning's fatal crash that happened near the 1800 block of East Pinhook. Sgt. Robin Green says they have identified the person who died in the crash as Jmarius Charles of Lafayette. They do not know how fast the...
