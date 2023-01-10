ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

edglentoday.com

Edwardsville, Alton, Continue Busy Schedules Next Week

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville and Alton's boys' basketball teams both play in tournaments next week. The Tigers will be playing in the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic round-robin tournament next week at Havens Gym, going against Cahokia on Tuesday, Granite City on Wednesday at 6 p.m. both nights and the host Panthers next Friday at 7:30 p.m. Battas is looking ahead to the tournament.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Nurse Anesthesia Doctoral Candidates Receive Traditional White Coats

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) recognized 32 nurse anesthesia doctoral candidates during a traditional White Coat Ceremony held Tuesday, Jan. 10. The traditional ceremony symbolizes the transition into the clinical portion of the nurse anesthesia Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) specialization. “The White Coat Ceremony...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Student Charged With Felonies In Connection With Threat Report At EHS

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Friday announced the filing of felony charges against a student in connection with threats involving a high school. Spencer T. Hurley, 19, of Glen Carbon has been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony).
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Charges Filed In Freeburg Murder Investigation

FREEBURG/BELLEVILLE - On Friday, January 13, 2023, Belleville and Freeburg detectives jointly presented information related to the January 11, 2023, murder investigation originating from a traffic stop in Belleville to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office. The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office has reviewed the case...
FREEBURG, IL

