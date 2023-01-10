Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Brown, Craig Reaffirmed For 2023 Kentucky Historical Society Board
The Kentucky Historical Society announced its nine newly-elected members to the 2023 KHS Governing Board Thursday afternoon, two of which hail from west Kentucky. Jennifer Brown will, once again, serve as president. An experienced and independent journalist, she has written extensively about local history — particularly African American history. She is the founder/editor of the Hoptown Chronicle, is a former editor of the Kentucky New Era, and has previously served in governing fashion for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. She resides in Hopkinsville and is a native of Memphis.
whvoradio.com
Judge Sets February Hearing In Hopkinsville Cold Case Murder
The attorney for one of two women charged in a Christian County cold case murder asked for a hearing to be set in February for more time to review discovery. Lashanda Person and her attorney, Brandi Jones, along with Annastaja Hathway and her attorney, Doug Moore appeared before Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self for a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Jones asked for another pretrial conference to be set on February 8th in order to allow her time to review the discovery and to keep the case on track.
wkdzradio.com
Sanctuary Inc. Offers Considerable Update To Cadiz Rotary
You have a friend who tells you that her husband yells and puts her down constantly, telling her she is ugly, not worthy and that she could never make it on her own because she has no job and no money. The abuse isn’t physical, so she feels stuck, but she clearly needs someone to listen.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Citizens Seeking Options To Save Beloved Depot
Built by the Louisville & Nashville Railroad in 1892, Hopkinsville’s Rail Depot between East 9th and 10th streets last served as a home for the Pennyroyal Arts Council — before an electrical fire forced the organization to relocate. In the four years since passed, the picturesque National Register...
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County sheriff addresses recent school incidents
Lyon County Sheriff Brent White addressed incidents that have taken place in the Lyon County school system recently. White took to social media to address the community with a message he said was for parents and family members of school kids. White praised the "fantastic school district" in Lyon County...
whopam.com
Local students nominated by Congressman Comer for military academies
Congressman James Comer has announced students of the first congressional district that he has nominated for appointments to United States service academies. Those nominations include some local students, including Quinn Wagner Miller of Hopkinsville who currently attends the Gatton Academy, and received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy. Vincent McQuade of Herndon who attends Trigg County High School received a nomination to the United States Military Academy West Point.
wkdzradio.com
Defense Changes Again For Streeval Case
With the departure of defense attorney Bill Deatherage and multiple shake-ups in the local and regional public defender’s offices, the trial of Montie Streeval — set for August 10-18 of this year — could be in peril. Charged with the homicide and body disposal of 25-year-old Powderly...
Texas manufacturer withdraws plan for door and window plant in Hopkinsville
The 100,000-square-foot speculative building in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park I is back on the market after a Texas firm withdrew its plans for a production facility that would have employed about 200 workers. Elevate Windows and Doors “made the decision to forego plans for a previously announced project to locate...
wkdzradio.com
Karla Livingston, 50 of Cadiz
Funeral services for 50-year-old Karla Gilbreath Livingston of Cadiz, will be Friday, January 13 at noon at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel in Bowling Green. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4 to 8 and again Friday morning at 10. Survivors.
whopam.com
Report: Boling to resign Feb. 28
Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling will reportedly resign prior to facing potential impeachment proceedings from the Kentucky General Assembly. Representative Jason Nemes, who last week introduced resolutions to consider impeachment against Boling and an Eastern Kentucky prosecutor, tells the Courier Journal that he’s been notified Boling will resign February 28.
whopam.com
Trial postponed for Clearman Court murder suspect
Trial that had been set to begin later this month for Bobby Spikes, the suspect in the December 2021 fatal shooting of Stanley Bussell on Clearman Court, has been postponed. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling told Judge John Atkins Wednesday morning that evidence testing results are still pending and won’t be ready in time for the January 23 trial date, with the judge granting the motion to continue despite an objection from Spikes.
whopam.com
Christian County judge-executive, treasurer moving to old sheriff’s office
The Christian County Judge-Executive’s Office is moving from Weber Street to the old Christian County Sheriff’s Office headquarters just east of the Little River bridge on West Seventh Street. Judge-Executive Jerry Gilliam says putting the judge’s office in the same building with the treasurer’s office, emergency management and...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 12, 2023
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
wkdzradio.com
Paul Sisk, 67 of Hopkinsville
A private service will be held for 67-year-old Paul “Robert” Sisk, of Hopkinsville. Burial will be in the Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Charles Bailey, 73 of Hopkinsville
There will be no services for 73-year-old Charles Harrison Bailey, of Hopkinsville. Christian Cremation and Funeral Care is in charge of the arrangements.
YAHOO!
Western Kentucky prosecutor to resign rather than face impeachment
One of the two Kentucky commonwealth attorneys facing impeachment for misconduct in office has decided to resign. Rick Boling, elected prosecutor in Christian County, will resign Feb. 28, according to Rep. Jason Nemes, who last week introduced resolutions to consider the impeachment of Boling and Ronnie Goldy Jr., the elected prosecutor for the 21st Judicial Circuit.
wkdzradio.com
Tie-Breaker Aquatic Center to Re-Open in 2023
After being closed two of the last three years, Tie-Breaker Aquatic Center will open for its 16th season on Saturday, May 27. Programs coordinator Toby Hudson announced recently on WHVO’s Hoptown This Morning Show that all systems were go for the water park to open Memorial Day weekend. COVID-19...
wkdzradio.com
Kathleen Roybal, 60, of Cadiz
Memorial services for 60-year-old Kathleen Roybal, of Cadiz, will be 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon at King’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 o’clock until the funeral hour Sunday. Survivors include:. Father, LeRoy Hinners of Laurens, Iowa;. Two sons, Troy Roybal of Cadiz, and Leejay Muller of...
wkdzradio.com
New Defense Team Seeking More Time For Jett Trial
The defense team for alleged murderer and Illinois man Harold Jett again stated Wednesday morning in Trigg County Circuit Court a need to possibly delay or vacate a trial date that’s been set for August. On the task for less than two months now, Amie Martinez of Madisonville and...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Plan 2023 Programs
The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department has a busy year of programming planned for 2023. Superintendent Tab Brockman said the Winter Champion’s Classic Soccer Tournament will be held on Jan. 21 and 22 at the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex. Also at the Sportsplex, a youth basketball season is...
Comments / 0