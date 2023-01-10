The Kentucky Historical Society announced its nine newly-elected members to the 2023 KHS Governing Board Thursday afternoon, two of which hail from west Kentucky. Jennifer Brown will, once again, serve as president. An experienced and independent journalist, she has written extensively about local history — particularly African American history. She is the founder/editor of the Hoptown Chronicle, is a former editor of the Kentucky New Era, and has previously served in governing fashion for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. She resides in Hopkinsville and is a native of Memphis.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO