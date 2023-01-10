ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Why Brooklyn townhouse owners turned to Bolster for just the build portion of their renovation project

By [ SPONSORED ]
brickunderground.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
MANHATTAN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Big Questions Over Future of 11th Avenue as Magnitude Club Plans to Replace Car Showroom

A community board hearing around a potential new mega-nightclub has revealed a schism over the direction of the far-west side of Hell’s Kitchen.  The battle came to light at Manhattan Community Board 4’s Business Licenses and Permits Committee (MCB4) meeting Tuesday as it heard a proposal to convert the former Lexus car dealership at 11th […] The post Big Questions Over Future of 11th Avenue as Magnitude Club Plans to Replace Car Showroom appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

When Rent Prices Rose, This New Yorker Found a 320-Square-Foot Steal in Brooklyn

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Muralist and artist Maggie Antalek has been renting this 320-square-foot one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for six months. "This past spring, like many New Yorkers, I got the rug pulled out from under me and was forced to move out of an apartment I loved due to a drastic price increase ($1200 per month)."
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
BROOKLYN, NY
globalconstructionreview.com

Skanska lands $480m Jamaica Bus Depot job in Queens, NYC

Skanska USA has won a $480m contract from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to build the new Jamaica Bus Depot in the borough of Queens in New York City. Starting this month, Skanska will demolish the existing depot, which the MTA says is “old and out of date”, to make way for the new facility.
QUEENS, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Barnes & Noble moves from Court Street to Atlantic Avenue

COBBLE HILL — Barnes & Noble, long a staple of Court Street in Brooklyn Heights, is moving next week to 194 Atlantic Ave. adjacent to Trader Joe’s. The famous bookstore will close its Court Street location after two decades as an anchor tenant on the ground floor next to the Regal Theater, which was a COVID victim.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Illegally parked trucks cause headaches for Brooklyn residents

NEW YORK - Commercial trucks are creating issues in parts of Brooklyn, specifically in residential communities. New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes says complaints are consistently pouring into his office about commercial vehicles parking along sidewalks. "Really, it’s become a huge problem," Goundardes says. According to NYC DOT, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

New Bed-Stuy Bar to Offer Unfussy, Delicious Food

A new bar with the hopes of becoming a favorite neighborhood hangout opens today in Bed-Stuy. Three Maples, a new 46-seat bar, opened on Jan. 11 at 1452 Fulton Street. The new venue will hold regular hours from Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 4:00pm for happy hour. The new establishment...
MEXICO, NY
W42ST.nyc

Hell’s Kitchen’s Population Falls 10 Percent Despite Manhattan Booming, Report Finds

Despite reports describing the Big Apple as a deserted COVID-19 wasteland, Manhattan’s population has increased since the days of pandemic shutdowns — but not in Hell’s Kitchen.  New figures reveal the population of Hell’s Kitchen is down by as much as 10 percent since February 2018, putting it at odds with the borough as a […] The post Hell’s Kitchen’s Population Falls 10 Percent Despite Manhattan Booming, Report Finds appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

Rents in NYC slip slightly but are still near record highs

Renters continue to suffer in New York City with rents at or close to the record highs set in the summer of 2022. The Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets in December shows median rents slipping slightly but still above what they were before the onset of the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not

The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Councilmember fighting for enforcement of parking laws as double & triple parking plagues neighborhood

One Bronx councilmember is demanding that parking laws be enforced as cars continue to double and triple park outside of Horizon Juvenile Center. Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. says that the parking along Brook Avenue near the juvenile center has gotten out of control. He says he’s been fighting this battle since he took office seven years ago and says the parking mess is dangerous for neighbors in his district.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn teen finding business success with her own sneaker line

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — A Brooklyn teen started her own budding sneaker line online last year. Now, the business is taking off, giving her mom hope that it will inspire other teens to chase after their dreams as well.  Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, 14, lives at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and says she always wanted to be a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
brownstoner.com

First Brooklyn Smart Compost Bins Appear on Bed Stuy Streets

On a walk down Patchen Avenue late last week, we noticed a welcome addition to some street corners: the city’s bright orange Smart Compost bins for composting. According to the map on the NYC Compost mobile app, Bed Stuy is the first Brooklyn neighborhood to get the public composting bins, which were first rolled out in lower Manhattan and Astoria in 2021. It looks like around 25 containers have been installed in the neighborhood along many of the larger thoroughfares. Along Patchen Avenue, bins were stationed on the corners of Monroe, Hancock, MacDonough and Sumpter streets.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy