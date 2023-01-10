Why Brooklyn townhouse owners turned to Bolster for just the build portion of their renovation project

Read full article on original website
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in March
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York City
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the bill
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the cold
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
Energy company’s plan to place 150-ton batteries on Williamsburg rooftop ignites tenants’ fears
Microgrid has spent nearly $400,000 lobbying city officials to place the energy storage equipment on the roof of 315 Berry St. since 2020 Tenants say they are terrified of being "guinea pigs," but experts say the equipment is safer than e-bikes. [ more › ]
Big Questions Over Future of 11th Avenue as Magnitude Club Plans to Replace Car Showroom
A community board hearing around a potential new mega-nightclub has revealed a schism over the direction of the far-west side of Hell’s Kitchen. The battle came to light at Manhattan Community Board 4’s Business Licenses and Permits Committee (MCB4) meeting Tuesday as it heard a proposal to convert the former Lexus car dealership at 11th […] The post Big Questions Over Future of 11th Avenue as Magnitude Club Plans to Replace Car Showroom appeared first on W42ST.
When Rent Prices Rose, This New Yorker Found a 320-Square-Foot Steal in Brooklyn
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Muralist and artist Maggie Antalek has been renting this 320-square-foot one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for six months. "This past spring, like many New Yorkers, I got the rug pulled out from under me and was forced to move out of an apartment I loved due to a drastic price increase ($1200 per month)."
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
bkreader.com
Several Brooklyn Buildings Had Chronic Lack of Heat During Past Five Years, Report Finds
A new report from NYC Comptroller Brad Lander has found that over 1,000 buildings in New York City — including numerous buildings throughout Central and Eastern Brooklyn — have had a chronic lack of heat. In the report, titled Turn Up the Heat, it was discovered that there...
globalconstructionreview.com
Skanska lands $480m Jamaica Bus Depot job in Queens, NYC
Skanska USA has won a $480m contract from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to build the new Jamaica Bus Depot in the borough of Queens in New York City. Starting this month, Skanska will demolish the existing depot, which the MTA says is “old and out of date”, to make way for the new facility.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Barnes & Noble moves from Court Street to Atlantic Avenue
COBBLE HILL — Barnes & Noble, long a staple of Court Street in Brooklyn Heights, is moving next week to 194 Atlantic Ave. adjacent to Trader Joe’s. The famous bookstore will close its Court Street location after two decades as an anchor tenant on the ground floor next to the Regal Theater, which was a COVID victim.
fox5ny.com
Illegally parked trucks cause headaches for Brooklyn residents
NEW YORK - Commercial trucks are creating issues in parts of Brooklyn, specifically in residential communities. New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes says complaints are consistently pouring into his office about commercial vehicles parking along sidewalks. "Really, it’s become a huge problem," Goundardes says. According to NYC DOT, the...
bkreader.com
New Bed-Stuy Bar to Offer Unfussy, Delicious Food
A new bar with the hopes of becoming a favorite neighborhood hangout opens today in Bed-Stuy. Three Maples, a new 46-seat bar, opened on Jan. 11 at 1452 Fulton Street. The new venue will hold regular hours from Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 4:00pm for happy hour. The new establishment...
brickunderground.com
Brooklyn’s median price slips but sellers are doing better than in Manhattan
If you sold a place in Brooklyn during the last quarter, you probably got less than you wanted, but at least you’re doing better than your counterparts in Manhattan, where the median price fell more precipitously. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Brooklyn’s median sales price slipped quarterly for...
Hell’s Kitchen’s Population Falls 10 Percent Despite Manhattan Booming, Report Finds
Despite reports describing the Big Apple as a deserted COVID-19 wasteland, Manhattan’s population has increased since the days of pandemic shutdowns — but not in Hell’s Kitchen. New figures reveal the population of Hell’s Kitchen is down by as much as 10 percent since February 2018, putting it at odds with the borough as a […] The post Hell’s Kitchen’s Population Falls 10 Percent Despite Manhattan Booming, Report Finds appeared first on W42ST.
Mystery train: ‘The Wanderers’ check out eerie remnants of old North Shore rail line in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - There was a time when Staten Island had three rail lines. There was a North Shore branch and a South Beach branch to go along with the one known today as the Staten Island Railway. That last one is the only line we have left, even...
brickunderground.com
Rents in NYC slip slightly but are still near record highs
Renters continue to suffer in New York City with rents at or close to the record highs set in the summer of 2022. The Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets in December shows median rents slipping slightly but still above what they were before the onset of the pandemic.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not
The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
MTA to install bike racks on buses, at subway stations to encourage 'micromobility' options
MTA officials are making a push to open up the mass transit system to better serve riders who use bikes and scooters for part of their commute.
News 12
Councilmember fighting for enforcement of parking laws as double & triple parking plagues neighborhood
One Bronx councilmember is demanding that parking laws be enforced as cars continue to double and triple park outside of Horizon Juvenile Center. Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. says that the parking along Brook Avenue near the juvenile center has gotten out of control. He says he’s been fighting this battle since he took office seven years ago and says the parking mess is dangerous for neighbors in his district.
Brooklyn teen finding business success with her own sneaker line
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — A Brooklyn teen started her own budding sneaker line online last year. Now, the business is taking off, giving her mom hope that it will inspire other teens to chase after their dreams as well. Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, 14, lives at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and says she always wanted to be a […]
brickunderground.com
Need to rent in NYC? Here's what to do before you even start looking at apartments
You’ve decided to move to New York City—congrats! Now you need a place to live. First-time and even seasoned renters will benefit from a refresher on how to get ready to land a rental apartment in the city. After all, the rental market here is tricky—some savvy preparation can help you beat the competition.
brownstoner.com
First Brooklyn Smart Compost Bins Appear on Bed Stuy Streets
On a walk down Patchen Avenue late last week, we noticed a welcome addition to some street corners: the city’s bright orange Smart Compost bins for composting. According to the map on the NYC Compost mobile app, Bed Stuy is the first Brooklyn neighborhood to get the public composting bins, which were first rolled out in lower Manhattan and Astoria in 2021. It looks like around 25 containers have been installed in the neighborhood along many of the larger thoroughfares. Along Patchen Avenue, bins were stationed on the corners of Monroe, Hancock, MacDonough and Sumpter streets.
