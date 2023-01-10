Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
LG's transparent OLED TV wows at CES 2023
The LG OLED T is a prototype television with a transparent screen. LG showed off the set during its CES 2023 press conference.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Engadget
Lenovo's 14.5-inch Tab Extreme is a giant laptop-replacing tablet
It took a year, but Lenovo now has an answer to Samsung's gigantic Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The company has unveiled a 14.5-inch Tab Extreme that's pitched as much as a laptop replacement as it is an extra-large Android media tablet. The 3,000 x 1,876, 120Hz OLED display theoretically makes it a treat for both movie viewing and productivity, and there's even a Magic Keyboard-style add-on (included as standard in some markets) to convert it into a productivity machine. A bundled stylus tucks into the stand.
Samsung phones receiving the January 2023 update
Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy phones with the January 2023 update patch.
Intel launches 13th Generation processors for laptops
Intel has unveiled its 13th Generation of Intel Core processors for laptops, which will use the same architecture found inside the latest Raptor Lake desktop chips. The laptop variants of Intel’s new processor family will be split up into four categories at launch: HX, H-Series, P-Series and U-Series. Intel...
Digital Trends
The best laptops of CES 2023: Dell, Asus, Lenovo, and more
CES is the biggest laptop show of the year — and it’s not close. Dozens of new laptops get launched and updated, and every major (and minor) laptop manufacturer gets in on the fun. This year was full of interesting concepts, some that stretch the definition of what...
brytfmonline.com
Samsung confirms Unpacked on February 1 to introduce the new Galaxy S family of phones
Samsung has set a new date for its Unpacked event on February 1, which will be held in San Francisco, US. The manufacturer’s invitation indicates that The new Galaxy S series smartphones, everything indicates that they will be S23 models, maintaining the usual numbering, as well as possible Galaxy Book laptops. “We are raising the bar and setting new standards for what is epic,” the statement read.
KGET 17
Tech products that got the most buzz at CES 2023
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Victrola, Lenovo, Ring and more boast new products worth checking out. CES is an annual event where major brands gather to share their newest tech innovations. This year, we’ve seen big news from Lenovo, Razer, Ring, Alienware and more. Although many of these newly announced products aren’t available yet, there are numerous gadgets you can pick up ahead of their release to prepare yourself. Keep an eye on the announcements if you’re interested in the latest tech advancements.
ZDNet
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
Biggest announcements from CES 2023
Every year, the biggest brands in tech make their way to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES. The annual Las Vegas trade show is one of the best places to learn about the latest and most cutting edge TVs, laptops, smart homes, gaming products, audio systems and more. The event was fully-digital in 2021 due to COVID concerns, and saw reduced attendance in 2022 for the same reason. But 2023 saw a return to form for the event, with major brands like Amazon, Google, Samsung, Sony, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, JBL and more showing off new products.
LG OLED G3 vs C3: which 4K TV will be better?
LG has refreshed both its G- and C-series OLEDs for 2023, but which one will be the better buy?
Android Headlines
Samsung confirms Galaxy A54 5G launch for next week
As speculated in November last year, Samsung is launching the Galaxy A54 5G earlier than usual. The new mid-range will debut on 18th January 2023 in India. The company has announced this on a new microsite featuring the tagline “Amp Your Awesome 5G.”. Samsung‘s microsite doesn’t explicitly mention that...
TechRadar
Interested in the Galaxy S23? Reserve a device now and get $50 on the house
You can now reserve yourself the next Samsung flagship (opens in new tab)- almost certain to be the Galaxy S23 - over at the official Samsung site. The reservation campaign is running from now until the Samsung Unpacked event on February 1st, when the company's new smartphones will officially be unveiled, and you'll get a nice little $50 store credit bounty should you commit to reserving its new Galaxy device once pre-orders open.
TechRadar
How we test, review and rate on TechRadar Pro: standing desks
Our mission is simple: to be the source of professional-grade tech-buying advice, offering everything you need to buy and maximize the tech you and your business rely on. We take great satisfaction in our impartiality and meticulous review-testing procedure, giving the products we intentionally choose to examine in-depth consideration. No matter when a product is introduced, we keep our reviews current and well maintained.
TechRadar
New Android 13 beta lets you customize app icons in a way it always should have
The second beta for Android 13 QPR2 is currently rolling out for select Pixel phones adding new experimental features and even some emojis. If you just looked at the official release notes (opens in new tab), you would think it’s nothing but a patch for fixing things like a glitch with the user interface that “caused the Home screen to become unresponsive.” But notable Android expert Mashaal Rahman managed to break down the entire beta in a long Twitter thread (opens in new tab). There’s one feature in particular that has him and other Android watchers pretty excited, and that is the ability to create monochromatic app icons that reflect the Material You theme on Pixel phones. That way, everything has a uniform look.
TechRadar
The weirdest and most wonderful products CES 2023 had to offer
One of the most exciting and fascinating aspects of CES 2023 is walking through the showfloor once the main event opens. There are guaranteed to be several eye-catching products and concepts that test the boundaries of whimsy and imagination. And while it’s nearly impossible to sample all of the offerings...
notebookcheck.net
MSI MAG321QR-QD: 32-inch IPS gaming monitor announced with 170 Hz overclocked refresh rate
MSI has announced the MAG321QR-QD, a new model in the company's QD monitor series. Billed as 'the new combat power of 1440p gaming', the MAG321QR-QD has a 31.5-inch IPS panel, which MSI rounds to 32-inches. According to MSI, the flat panel operates at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels (WQHD) with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 170 Hz refresh rate. It is worth keeping that the latter is only possible by overclocking the monitor. Presumably, the MAG321QR-QD operates at 165 Hz by default.
PC Gamer's Best of CES 2023 awards
The tech from this year's show that caught our eyes... and our hearts. Aww.
TechRadar
The best projectors of CES 2023
I travelled to CES 2023 mostly to check out new TVs, but as I roamed the vast, crowded halls, I kept bumping up against a related product category: projectors. The best 4K projectors now come in a range of flavors, including long throw, ultra short throw, and portable versions, and all of these were represented at CES. To be honest, I was surprised by the number of brands with projectors on display at the show. We clearly are living in an era of big-screen TV, with no shortage of options for getting cinema-size images at home.
Comments / 0