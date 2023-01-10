The Lawton Police Department needs your help in locating a man, not a Smurf, who used a stolen credit card to purchase over $10,000 of merchandise in Lawton, Oklahoma. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma posted a picture on its Facebook page asking for the public to help identify the man in the photo who is accused of stealing a credit card and going on a $10,000 shopping spree. But the photo they posted caused the man to have an... altered skin stone giving him the appearance of a real life Smurf, which they poked at in the post.

