Red Rover is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Red Rover. The adoption fee for dogs is $140 but that covers all shots, spay or...
Family and friends to host benefit for victims of fatal wreck in December
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Three separate families are calling upon the Wichita Falls community after three men were involved in a fatal accident that took the life of one man and critically injured the other two in the vehicle. Thanks to event coordinators a benefit is being held this weekend at Our Place Eatery and Spirits packed […]
Firefighters respond to house fire on Turkey Ranch Road
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, Iowa Park VFD, and the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road for a structure fire Saturday afternoon. Captain Christopher Bashford with the Wichita West VFD said around 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire. He […]
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 13, 2023
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Man tased three times, then kicks, bites officers
A 32-year-old Wichita Falls man is accused of kicking two officers and biting a third after he had been tased three times after allegedly threatening a man with a knife.
Woman indicted in starvation case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is now indicted in a child neglect case in which authorities say her 6-year-old son weighed only 15 pounds because of severe malnutrition. Catherine Jarvey is indicted on two counts–injury to a child and child exploitation. She was arrested last October after police went to a motel […]
Burkburnett man sentenced to prison in “prank” shooting
A young Burkburnett man who told police he was trying to pull a prank and scare his friend with a shotgun has been sentenced to the maximum sentence for manslaughter.
Wichita Falls gas pump car thief back in jail
ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Less than a year after being paroled, a Wichita Falls man is back in jail on charges of assaulting an officer and evading arrest. Matthew Drullinger was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and is being held without bond for violation of parole in Texas and violation […]
When Will Oklahoma See Its Last Frost?
Oklahoma has been teasing us with these warm January days. I love to keep garden beds here at the station and at home, so all this sunshine makes me want to get my hands dirty and plant some beautiful flowers!. But I know it's way too early to to do...
Reported power outage in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting close to 500 customers are without power in Lawton. According to the company’s outage map, the area North of Meadow Brook Drive between 38th street and 53rd street is being affected. PSO says the outage began at...
Police Looking for Alleged Shapeshifter in Lawton, Oklahoma
The Lawton Police Department needs your help in locating a man, not a Smurf, who used a stolen credit card to purchase over $10,000 of merchandise in Lawton, Oklahoma. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma posted a picture on its Facebook page asking for the public to help identify the man in the photo who is accused of stealing a credit card and going on a $10,000 shopping spree. But the photo they posted caused the man to have an... altered skin stone giving him the appearance of a real life Smurf, which they poked at in the post.
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in Texas
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country. Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. This week an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were across the United States. Of these four are located in Texas, and one of these four has already closed.
LFD forced to shut down Cache as outside fire spreads
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials have shut down Cache rd. near US-62, as multiple fire departments battle an outside fire on the west side of Lawton. Firefighters responded to the call a little before 10 a.m. after a fire broke out at US-62 and NW Deyo Mission Rd. According to...
LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.
Iowa Park woman back in jail for violating probation in cruelty case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman, who has been in and out of jail the past four years on animal cruelty charges and violations of bond and probation requirements, is back in jail and accused of drinking alcohol and possessing one or more dogs. Joy Jackson, 63, is prohibited from possessing any animals, […]
City utilities collections to start close-of-year procedure
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls water customers will not be able to make payments of any kind at the Memorial Auditorium counter starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. In-person payments will be unavailable until the payment system is back online due to a close-of-year procedure. Customers...
Convicted forger back in jail for exploitation of elderly
A woman who recently served a four-year prison term is back in jail for alleged financial exploitation of a 76-year-old woman.
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma says a woman who was described as a “person of interest” in the death of Shane Chockpoyah has been identified. On Thursday, the organization posted five pictures of a woman entering a Lawton gas station and asked the community for help in identifying her.
Woman sought after failing to show for sentencing
Arrest warrants have been issued for a woman who did not show up for sentencing on charges of child endangerment and forgery of an elderly person.
WFISD may change start time for district schools
While Legacy and Memorial High Schools are set to open in 2024, the 2023 school year is setting up to bring it's own logistical changes as well.
