ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
PIX11

George Santos has campaign links to Sam Bankman-Fried’s company, records show

NEW YORK (PIX11) – At least one top former executive who has been linked to accused crypto-scammer Sam Bankman-Fried donated a combined $11,600 to U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos’ congressional campaign, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show. Per FEC records, attorney Daniel Friedberg donated the maximum allowable for individuals, $5,800, ($2,900 each for the primary and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Advocate

George Santos Appears to Flash White Power Symbol on House Floor

Instead of keeping a low profile after admitting to lying about significant portions of his biography, New York Republican Congressman-elect George Santos has put himself front and center in photos from the floor of the House of Representatives, including one in which he appears to flash a white power symbol.
NEW YORK STATE
Toni Koraza

DeSantis' Risky Power Play: The Consequences of His Rule

With Christmas underway, we're again reminded Republican leadership couldn't care less about the vulnerable, poor, or immigrants. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has denied transgender medical care to some of society's most powerless social groups. He has not been alone in this, as Republicans around the nation embrace a diabolical counterattack against vulnerable groups of all sizes.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Outgoing Democratic congressman calls successor George Santos a ‘con man’

Outgoing Congressman Tom Suozzi had harsh words for his successor, Rep-elect George Santos, in an op-ed published on Tuesday coinciding with Mr Santos’s swearing-in ceremony.Mr Santos is set to take his seat on Tuesday despite admitting to largely making up his background while running for Congress. He has admitted to lies about his work history, education, religious background and more.Federal and local authorities are now thought to be looking in to his wide array of very public falsehoods.Writing in The New York Times, Mr Suozzi ripped the embattled Republican congressman-elect as a “con man”.“I’ve lost track of how many...

Comments / 0

Community Policy