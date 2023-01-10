ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Axios

Egg prices expected to drop after a year of increases

High egg prices are starting to retreat from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: While grocery items have broadly gotten more expensive, no food item has been impacted by inflation as much as eggs and their prices often give a clue about the current economic environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Used Vehicle Prices Are Falling But Not Enough to Offset Grossly Inflated Levels

DETROIT — Used vehicle prices are expected to come down further this year amid rising interest rates and improved availability of new cars and trucks, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm expects wholesale prices on its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles...
MarketRealist

Viral TikTok Reveals Walmart's Egg Prices Doubled in Under Three Months

Food prices have climbed at alarming rates in 2022, which caused many people to have to forgo certain items or buy a smaller supply of them. Between January and December, store-bought eggs have firmly held the number one spot when it comes to the supermarket item with the largest price increase. Egg prices have risen more than 30 percent compared to last year, according to The Wall Street Journal.
americanmilitarynews.com

Eggs rationed at grocery stores; prices at record highs

Eggs are being rationed at some grocery stores in Denver, Colorado, with inflation, the deadliest bird flu epidemic in U.S. history, and a new state law driving prices to record highs. A sign posted on a barren shelf at a Whole Foods store in Denver, photographed by Axios, said, “Due...
MONTROSE, CO
CNBC

Where on the grocery store shelves Walmart CEO says inflation will remain stubborn

Retail sales slumped on Thursday even though the latest data on consumer prices earlier this week showed a cooling. CEO Doug McMillon says the retail giant is managing for inflation and a slowdown in consumer demand that extends into 2023, and the economic conditions are changing what shoppers will see on the shelves of the nation's largest retailer.
1070 KHMO-AM

Soaring Egg Prices Continue to Rise in Missouri – But Why?

Let's face it EVERYTHING costs more these days, but some things just downright have me scratching my head wondering why it's so expensive. Especially eggs. Right now, the cost of a dozen eggs is close to $6 (depending on where you shop). $6. Who remembers paying under a dollar for a dozen eggs? Ahhhh the good ole days. So why are eggs so expensive? Bird Flu is being blamed for the increase. According to CNN,
MISSOURI STATE
Aviation International News

Used Business Aircraft Inventories Climb, Values Slip

Used business aircraft inventories continued to climb last month while asking values are declining, according to Sandhills Global’s latest marketplace report. Even so, aircraft values remain higher than a year ago, the company added. Specifically, preowned business turboprop inventories in the U.S. and Canada increased 3.18 percent month-over-month and...
Fox47News

Inflation continues to ease as energy prices fall

Inflation continued to ease in December as data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated the Consumer Price Index is continuing to decline. For the 12-month period ending in December, the Consumer Price Index was 6.5%, which is down from a peak of 9.1% in the summer. Month over month, the CPI actually declined .1% in December as energy costs fell.
Ty D.

Grocery Store Prices Will Rise - Walmart CEO Predicts "Persistent Inflation" In Drug, Grocery, And Consumables

Inflation in grocery stores across the United States has led to higher prices and unhappy customers. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon has warned shoppers to expect a "major shift" in the availability of grocery items in stores as the company adapts to these economic conditions. Consumer prices have increased by 7.1% compared to last year, with food prices jumping by 10.5%.
AOL Corp

Egg prices soar nearly 60% as some retail locations see low supply

The cost of eggs stood out in Thursday's CPI report — rising 59.9% year-over-year and 11.1% month-over-month from November to December. This marked the largest monthly increase since April 2020 and the largest annual jump since September 1973, according to Steve Reed, an economist at the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

