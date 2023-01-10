Read full article on original website
411mania.com
New Details on Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE, Backstage Reaction
A new report has some details on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman. As reported earlier, WWE and Stephanie announced her resignation from her positions at the same time as Vince McMahon’s election to Executive Chairman of the Board. Fightful Select has a few new details on the situation.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Potential Sale Changing Wrestling, If WWE Could Go Private
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the possible sale of WWE and the impact it could have. Some highlights are below. On if WWE could go private: “I don’t know. That’s a level of fundraising money raising that’s so far out of my scope of even comprehension. I just don’t know who has the kind of money to play that game, but I think in aggregate if you put together three, four, five people especially if you’ve got somebody.. I mean what is Vince’s net worth? Three, four billion, but would he throw some of his own money into the kitty? Yeah… I’m not suggesting he has to come up with all of it himself. But, if he throws in a half a billion or a billion so he’s got skin in the game if he has access to that cash it’s liquid and he’s got Saudi partners who are willing to come in with three or four and you’ve got endeavor that may want to come in there’s no way of knowing. There’s just no way of knowing.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE
The wrestling world is still reeling from the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. In July 2022, McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. Vince is back to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale of the company.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan & Shad Khan Could Afford To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he dropped a press release stating it would be in the company’s best interest if he returns to the board to facilitate a sale. Within 24 hours, WWE sent out a press release of their own confirming Vince’s return. Now the company is apparently up for sale, and this is a huge topic of conversation.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Signs Deal With Former NJPW Star
As Triple H took the reins of WWE creative last year, it seems he has set his eyes on Japanese talent. After onboarding prominent NJPW talent Dragon Lee, it looks like WWE has added another NJPW star to the mix. According to a report by PW Insider, former NJPW Star...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Posts Goodbye Message
Over the last few years AEW has signed some interesting names, but not everyone who signed with the company went on to find success. Andrade El Idolo’s AEW run has been criticized by some, and it was even reported months ago that he was trying to get fired when he got into an altercation with Sammy Guevara at an AEW event.
411mania.com
Madusa Praises Kylie Rae, Explains How You Can’t Teach Charisma
– While speaking to the Going Broadway podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa discussed working with Kylie Rae and how you can’t teach charisma. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Madusa on Kylie Rae: “Oh, my God, I love Kylie Rae. She’s so talented, that girl, if I could...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Appears on Celebrity Name That Tune
Chris Jericho was a contestant on the latest episode of Celebrity Name That Tune. PWInsider reports that Jericho appeared on the show, playing for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and faced off with Olympic skater Adam Rippon who played for animal rescue Pups Without Borders. Jericho won the matchup by...
Saraya Would Love To Wrestle Guys In AEW, 'Let Me Beat Up Chris Jericho'
Saraya is up to wrestle men in AEW. Saraya has two matches under her belt since returning to the ring at AEW Full Gear 2022, picking up a singles victory over Britt Baker at Full Gear, but losing a tag team bout on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite where she teamed with Toni Storm to face Baker & Jamie Hayter.
Wrestling Observer Radio: RAW report, Vince McMahon, AEW and NXT previews, more
Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including Don Callis and Takeshita, more on the Vince McMahon return, injury updates on Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly, AEW and NXT previews, RAW report, mailbag and more. A fun show as always so check ...
411mania.com
WWE News: Gallus Returns & Wins Gauntlet Match On NXT, Dijak Beats Tony D’Angelo
– Gallus are back in NXT, making their return on tonight’s episode. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions made their return by attacking Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen to take them out of a scheduled gauntlet match spot against Pretty Deadly and enter the match. Pretty Deadly would have earned an NXT Tag Team Championship match if they had won, and had gotten through a pair of enhancement talent and then Edris Enofe and Malik Blade befor Gallus came in.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Tony & Shahid Khan Interested In Buying WWE
A report from Barron’s, which was published by Dow Jones, suggests that AEW President & CEO Tony Khan and his father Shahid Khan are interested in purchasing WWE. Tony and Shahid are said to be “in the pool” of potential buyers for WWE. Shahid Khan is the...
411mania.com
Josh Alexander On Being Longest-Reigning Impact World Champion, His Goals For Title Reign
Josh Alexander is the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in history, and he recently discussed how far he’d like to take his reign. Alexander has been champion for 262 days, breaking Bobby Roode’s reign of 256 days from back in 2011. He recently spoke with WZ for a new interview talking about his title reign, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful:
411mania.com
Betting Odds Released Regarding Who Might Buy WWE
The potential sale of WWE is one of the big topics of 2023, and betting odds have been revealed on who is most likely to make the buy. Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE board was done with the notion of maximizing sale potential, and Bovada has betting odds on who might by the company.
411mania.com
Brian Myers Recalls Training Max Caster & MJF, Says Kris Statlander His Favorite Student
Brian Myers started the Create A Pro Wrestling school in 2014, and he recently opened up about training AEW’s Max Caster, MJF, and Kris Statlander. Myers spoke about his school on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):. On...
411mania.com
CM Punk Responds To MJF Taping Over His Name On PWI Award, References AEW Ratings
MJF tried to erase CM Punk’s name from his PWI Award for Feud of the Year, and Punk replied with a little shot across the bow. The AEW World Champion shared a photo of himself holding his two PWI Awards for Feud of the Year with CM Punk and Most Hated Wrestler of the Year, with Punk’s name taped over and his own name written on top, as you can see below.
PWMania
Saraya On Her Boyfriend Wanting Her To Wrestle Chris Jericho, Man vs. Women Matches In AEW
Could we see Saraya squaring off against a man inside an All Elite Wrestling ring?. During her recent interview with hip-hop personality DJ Whoo Kid on his “Whoo’s House?” podcast, the former WWE Superstar known as Paige spoke about this. “It is, but you know, I feel...
411mania.com
New Report Says Stephanie McMahon, Triple H Opposed WWE Sale
A new report alleges that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H had expressed opposition to a WWE sale. As previously reported, Stephanie announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday just as it was announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously re-elected as Executive Chairman to the company’s Board of Directors. A new report from Axios covered the situation, and added a note from their own reporting about internal opposition to a potential sale.
411mania.com
AAA & CMLL Veteran Black Warrior Passes Away
Black Warrior, who worked for both AAA and CMLL over a 30-year career, has passed away. CMLL announced on Tuesday that the wrestling star, real name Jesús Toral López, also known as Black Warrior, has passed away at the age of 54. Black Warrior worked under a variety...
