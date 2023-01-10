Read full article on original website
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
From Watergate to Jan. 6: Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate after nearly 50 years
WASHINGTON — Patrick Leahy was swept into the Senate nearly a half-century ago in the wake of the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation and pardon. After a historic career, the Vermont Democrat — the last of the so-called “Watergate Babies” of that 1974 class — departs Congress with his mind set on another constitutional crisis: President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
POLITICO
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.
DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
The first Democrat emerges to take on Josh Hawley
Lucas Kunce ran unsuccessfully in 2022. He thinks he has a better shot this time around.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Reporter threatens legal action against Adam Schiff after Twitter Files bombshell
Reporter Paul Sperry is threatening legal action against Adam Schiff after theTwitter Files revealed Schiff's staff asked Twitter to ban Sperry from the platform.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Side-Eyes Katie Porter’s Senate Run on ‘The View’: “She Needs to Know Who Paved the Way for Her”
Rep. Katie Porter is gunning for a California Senate seat, and while she has plenty of fans on The View panel, even the co-hosts couldn’t help but second-guess her candidacy announcement. During a discussion about Porter’s political ambitions on today’s show, both Democrats and Republicans alike noted that Porter is seeking a seat that may still be occupied by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has yet to announce her retirement.
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
Democrat Lucas Kunce announces bid for Josh Hawley's Senate seat in 2024
Democrat Lucas Kunce announced his candidacy on Friday for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Josh Hawley. Kunce ran in the 2022 U.S. Senate race hoping to take on Republican Eric Schmitt, though he lost the primary to Trudy Busch Valentine.
Congresswoman Announces Bid for Senate Seat Held by Top Democrat
House Representative Katie Porter has announced that she will be running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by longtime Democrat Dianne Feinstein in 2024. Representative Porter made the announcement Tuesday after previously acknowledging her interest in the position, were Feinstein to retire. It has been widely rumored that the longtime Democrat would be retiring in the coming months, leaving the seat open, but she has not officially done so.
Rep. Katie Porter addresses controversy over Senate announcement, claims she tried to reach out to Feinstein
Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., who just announced a 2024 Senate bid, said Thursday that she tried to reach out to Sen. Feinstein before announcing her run for the seat.
Advocate
Rep. Barbara Lee Will Seek California U.S. Senate Seat, Sources Say
The field of 2024 candidates for U.S. senator from California is growing. U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, who represents the state’s 12th Congressional District, located in the Bay Area, has told some colleagues she plans to go for the Senate seat, Politico reports. Her mention came in a meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus that was not open to the media, sources told Politico.
Warren endorses Porter in California Senate primary
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Thursday endorsed Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) for Senate in California in 2024, two days after Porter announced her intention to run for the seat. Warren said in a video posted on her Twitter page that Porter saw how “giant corporations rig the rules” to harm families, leading her to stand…
Barbara Lee enters increasingly interesting race to succeed Dianne Feinstein
How Porter, Lee and Schiff split the Democratic electorate will be fascinating to watch.
Former Rep. Harley Rouda Announces Another Congressional Bid
A day after Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, announced her bid for the U.S. Senate, former Rep. Harley Rouda Wednesday announced he would seek another term in Congress in Porter's district.
KCRA.com
U.S. Senate race in 2024 already taking shape in California
Although U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has not announced her plans for 2024, the race for her seat is already underway. Sources close to the situation told KCRA 3 on Wednesday that Democratic Bay Area Representative Barbara Lee is getting organized to announce her Senate run, but for now, she is focused on the series of winter storms that continue to slam California.
ABC 15 News
TUESDAY: Kelly, Sinema among U.S. senators to visit AZ-Mexico border
Mark Kelly (D) and Kyrsten Sinema (I) are among the group of United States Senators who are visiting the Arizona-Mexico border in Yuma this week. On Tuesday, senators are expected to tour Yuma's soft-sided processing center, the Morales Dam Gap and the Cocopah Fence break. Other senators include John Cornyn...
