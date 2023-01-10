Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Top Candidate Emerges For The Denver Broncos' Head Coaching Job
The Denver Broncos got an early start on filling their head coaching position, firing first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett after Week 15. While the team has conducted just one day's worth of interviews, it sounds like a frontrunner might already have emerged to replace Hackett. Tom Pelissero of NFL ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley's Announcement
USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced on Tuesday that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has been retained for the 2023 season. Many people thought USC would move on from Grinch, especially after giving up 46 points to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. And yet, Riley's confidence in his defensive ...
AOL Corp
Boise State turns to the transfer portal to add a pair of defenders to its 2023 class
The Boise State football team has now added three transfers to its 2023 recruiting class in the past two days. Former Utah pass rusher Tyler Wegis and former Northern Arizona defensive tackle Sheldon Newton announced on Wednesday that they are joining the Broncos. Former Boston College pass rusher Kivon “Cheese” Wright committed on Tuesday.
Broncos Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Head Coaching Vacancy
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been the hottest name in relation to the Denver Broncos coaching vacancy, but there's at least one dark horse name to watch for according to insider Benjamin Allbright. On Twitter Wednesday, Allbright shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with a source who ...
FOX Sports
Tubelis and No. 9 Arizona host Oregon State
Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona visits the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers have gone 7-1 in home games. Oregon State gives up 66.3...
FOX Sports
Brown leads Montana State against Idaho State after 22-point outing
Idaho State Bengals (6-10, 3-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -11; over/under is 133. BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the Idaho State Bengals after Darius Brown II scored 22 points in Montana State's 69-54 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
Cheney QB Jakeb Vallance An Intriguing Prospect
2023 Cheney (Wash.) QB Jakeb Vallance is an under the radar QB prospect on the east side of the mountains. He’s currently the second ranked QB prospect in Eastern Washington according to 247Sports. But you probably haven’t heard his name, largely because the Cheney Blackhawks have struggled as of late, going 4-16 during Vallance’s two years as a starter.
CBS Sports
Montana State vs. Idaho State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Idaho State 6-10; Montana State 10-7 The Montana State Bobcats are 9-2 against the Idaho State Bengals since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Bobcats and Idaho State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. Montana State won both of their matches against Idaho State last season (60-40 and 72-53) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Broncos to interview N.J. native for head coach position
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach. And they are set to interview both Sean Payton and Raheem Morris for the position on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Morris was born in Newark, N.J. and is currently the...
The 1 word USF football coach Alex Golesh hasn’t heard from his bosses
TAMPA — As first-year coach Alex Golesh reflected on the first 37 days of his Bulls tenure Tuesday, the most encouraging thing he has experienced had nothing to do with recruits, players or the grand opening of the indoor practice facility. It’s the word “no” — something he hasn’t...
MBB Recap: Ducks suffer another blowout loss, fall 90-73 to ASU
It appears that Oregon’s win over the Utah Utes on Saturday night did a good job of making a lot of fans forget about the abysmal display that they saw against the Colorado Buffaloes in a blowout loss the Thursday before that. Oregon’s 90-73 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday night brought the same feeling to the forefront. The Ducks once again put forth a lackluster display of effort and basketball shooting that would more quickly draw comparisons to a YMCA pick-up run rather than a D1 basketball game. Oregon finished the game shooting 42% from the field while...
Comments / 0