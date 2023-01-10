Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police searching for a third
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/two-teens-arrested-for-a-shooting-in-hobbs-police-searching-for-a-third/. Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/two-teens-arrested-for-a-shooting-in-hobbs-police-searching-for-a-third/. Four people dead in Clovis house fire. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/four-people-dead-in-clovis-house-fire/. Santa Fe gets grant funding to support immigrant …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/santa-fe-gets-grant-funding-to-support-immigrant-inclusion-work/. Man accused armed robbery in Albuquerque expected …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-accused-armed-robbery-in-albuquerque-expected-to-take-plea-deal/. US...
Hobbs police investigating several shots fired calls around the city on Jan. 9-10
HOBBS, N.M. — Two suspects have been arrested and police are searching for a third after a shooting at a Hobbs gas station. According to the Hobbs Police Department, late Monday night into early Tuesday morning officers responded to several shots fired calls around the city. On one of...
Lovington man accused of repeatedly attacking police
LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lovington Police Department is looking for a man accused of getting violent with officers twice in two days. On Saturday, officers tried to stop 34-year-old Anthony Quiroz because he has a warrant for violating parole. Officers say Quiroz hit the police vehicle with his. Then on Sunday, he’s accused of dragging […]
KCBD
Hobbs police still searching for man involved in drive-by shootings on Monday night
HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Hobbs police are still looking for one suspect involved in shootings that left two people injured on Monday night, Jan. 9 into the early morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10. Police tell us the shooters were in two vehicles, a gold minivan and a black convertible Mustang.
cbs7.com
Hobbs police investigating multiple shootings
HOBBS, New Mexico (KOSA) - The Hobbs police department is investigating a shooting that took place late Monday into early Tuesday. According to HPD, several calls were made of shots fired around the city. Two people were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries at two different locations. Both victims were transported to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital, treated, and released.
Hobbs man accused of killing girlfriend found in Mexico
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man accused in the murder of his girlfriend has been arrested in Mexico. Guadalupe Navarrete was found by Mexican officials in Ciudad Juarez on Saturday. An alert was issued for his arrest back in November after his girlfriend was found dead in her car. He is now in the custody […]
fox34.com
N.M. State Senator to introduce baby box legislation
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Senator David Gallegos is planning to introduce a new piece of legislation that will make baby boxes available throughout New Mexico. Though not the first time Gallegos has proposed the amendment, he announced his intention to reintroduce the legislation after a baby...
cbs7.com
Lea County Sheriff’s Office received help on the arrest of a suspect wanted for murder
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KOSA) - According to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Guadalupe Antonio “Tony” Navarrate was spotted by Mexican officials in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and was arrested for the murder of Vanessa Najera. He is now in the custody of the United States...
Comments / 1