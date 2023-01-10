ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

wuga.org

Gov. Kemp Pledges Raises, Tax Breaks and Investment in Schools

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was inaugurated for a second term earlier today. Kemp says he plans to use some the state’s $6.6 billion surplus to give back to Georgians and fund priorities in the state. Kemp will distribute some of that surplus to taxpayers, with a $1 billion tax refund this year. In addition, homeowners will receive a $1.1 billion one-time property tax relief grant.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Evans business owner sells ‘hard to find’ items after Georgia win

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local stores have seen University of Georgia merchandise flying off the shelves since Monday’s win. We stopped by Fan Zone, where the owner had to make a trip to Athens to get his merchandise. If you’re a fan of college football, it’s more than just...
ATHENS, GA
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia

A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Work begins on 60-home build-to-rent project in Winder

A San Diego-based developer recently started work on a 60-home build-for-rent community of single-family houses in Winder. The developer, Trilogy Investment Co., has already begun civil construction and lot development and plans to start home construction in June, with final delivery in the fourth quarter, according to managing partner and CEO Jason Joseph.
WINDER, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence and more

Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence into yard. A man claiming to be a Georgia Power employee arrived at a Winterville residence on Jan. 3 claiming he had a work order for the property, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. According to the caller who reported the incident, the man had nothing on his clothing or identifying him as a Georgia Power employee.
ATHENS, GA
cedarblueprints.com

Mochinut comes to Athens

After the East side Menchie’s closed in 2018, the former frozen yogurt shop sat vacant in the Georgetown Square shopping center — until recently. Athens citizens have been anticipating the opening of Mochinut, an Asian-inspired donut shop based in California. Jaewook Ha founded Mochinut in 2020 and has...
ATHENS, GA
Kimberly Bond

Forsyth County shoppers are mystified that the Lidl grocery store is still not open

The new Lidl Food Market appears to be complete and ready for customers, but there has still been no announcement about an opening date.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) For the new Lidl at the shopping center located at the intersection of Kelly Mill and Bethelview, the lights are on, but nobody’s home. Residents can observe for themselves that the construction has appeared to be complete for several months. Rumors were flying last year that the opening had been delayed, for unknown reasons, until 2023. Now 2023 is here, yet Lidl has still not announced a grand opening date for this store.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Special homestead exemptions now available online to seniors, veterans and disabled DeKalb homeowners

DeKalb homeowners who need to file special homestead exemptions will now have the option to do so online for the first time this year. DeKalb Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson recently announced the transition from in-person, paper-based application submissions to an online application process for special homestead exemptions. Special exemptions are additional tax savings for eligible senior citizens aged 62 and older, disabled veterans and disabled residents.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing

Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 18 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

ACC Commissioners to see concept for east side fire station

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners will get a briefing Thursday on plans for a new east side fire station. Fire Station #5 on Whit Davis Road is 49 years old, and public safety officials say the facility has outlived its usefulness. With some $6 million in SPLOST funding approved by voters for a new fire station, county fire officials will present a laundry list of needs and nice-to-haves to lawmakers at a work session.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Monroe unanimously adopts the amended Animal Ordinance in accordance with Walton County’s Ordinance

MONROE, GA (Jan. 11, 2023). At Tuesday’s Monroe City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s Animal Ordinance. This is in accordance with Walton County’s Animal Ordinance that was unanimously approved in November. The new ordinance effectively bans the tethering an unattended animals.
MONROE, GA
WGAU

A-CC Public Works: eastside road repairs could take several months

Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works now says three stretches of road on Athens’ east side will be closed indefinitely: there are ongoing efforts to repair Olympic Drive between Hancock Industrial Way and Athena Drive, Charlie Bolton Road between Smithonia Road and Lem Edwards Road, and Voyles Road from Spring Valley Road to Olympic Drive.
ATHENS, GA

