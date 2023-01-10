Read full article on original website
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
wuga.org
Gov. Kemp Pledges Raises, Tax Breaks and Investment in Schools
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was inaugurated for a second term earlier today. Kemp says he plans to use some the state’s $6.6 billion surplus to give back to Georgians and fund priorities in the state. Kemp will distribute some of that surplus to taxpayers, with a $1 billion tax refund this year. In addition, homeowners will receive a $1.1 billion one-time property tax relief grant.
WRDW-TV
Evans business owner sells ‘hard to find’ items after Georgia win
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local stores have seen University of Georgia merchandise flying off the shelves since Monday’s win. We stopped by Fan Zone, where the owner had to make a trip to Athens to get his merchandise. If you’re a fan of college football, it’s more than just...
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia
A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Work begins on 60-home build-to-rent project in Winder
A San Diego-based developer recently started work on a 60-home build-for-rent community of single-family houses in Winder. The developer, Trilogy Investment Co., has already begun civil construction and lot development and plans to start home construction in June, with final delivery in the fourth quarter, according to managing partner and CEO Jason Joseph.
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence and more
Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence into yard. A man claiming to be a Georgia Power employee arrived at a Winterville residence on Jan. 3 claiming he had a work order for the property, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. According to the caller who reported the incident, the man had nothing on his clothing or identifying him as a Georgia Power employee.
cedarblueprints.com
Mochinut comes to Athens
After the East side Menchie’s closed in 2018, the former frozen yogurt shop sat vacant in the Georgetown Square shopping center — until recently. Athens citizens have been anticipating the opening of Mochinut, an Asian-inspired donut shop based in California. Jaewook Ha founded Mochinut in 2020 and has...
4 Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 sold in Georgia as jackpot hits $1.35 BILLION
ATLANTA — Although no one walked away with the $1.1 billion grand prize, several people from Georgia won a significant amount of money in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. In Georgia, four different people won $10,000 in Tuesday’s drawing, according to lottery officials. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were...
Forsyth County shoppers are mystified that the Lidl grocery store is still not open
The new Lidl Food Market appears to be complete and ready for customers, but there has still been no announcement about an opening date.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) For the new Lidl at the shopping center located at the intersection of Kelly Mill and Bethelview, the lights are on, but nobody’s home. Residents can observe for themselves that the construction has appeared to be complete for several months. Rumors were flying last year that the opening had been delayed, for unknown reasons, until 2023. Now 2023 is here, yet Lidl has still not announced a grand opening date for this store.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Special homestead exemptions now available online to seniors, veterans and disabled DeKalb homeowners
DeKalb homeowners who need to file special homestead exemptions will now have the option to do so online for the first time this year. DeKalb Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson recently announced the transition from in-person, paper-based application submissions to an online application process for special homestead exemptions. Special exemptions are additional tax savings for eligible senior citizens aged 62 and older, disabled veterans and disabled residents.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing
Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 18 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
Monroe Local News
Casting Agent for Zoltar 2 filming in Loganville and Atlanta seeks stand-ins and background actors
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan 11, 2022) – Last year, downtown Loganville was transformed into a fictitious town for the filming of the first Apple TV series Zoltar – and it’s in the process of being transformed again for Season 2. Before filming of Season 1, Kristy Daniel, events...
wuga.org
DA Deborah Gonzalez requests funding from ACC Mayor & Commission to address gang violence
Amidst growing concerns of gang violence and shootings in recent months, District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez is asking the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission for $250,000 to help address the issue. Gonzalez wants to use the money to fund an assistant district attorney, investigator, and victim advocate. The office is also...
accesswdun.com
Senator Ossoff announces funds for helipad at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff announced Wednesday morning new resources and funding to upgrade the hospital infrastructure at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Ossoff announced at 11:00 a.m. in a press conference at the hospital that he has secured funding for a new helipad and a dedicated elevator to be built with the new North Patient Tower.
wuga.org
ACC Commissioners to see concept for east side fire station
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners will get a briefing Thursday on plans for a new east side fire station. Fire Station #5 on Whit Davis Road is 49 years old, and public safety officials say the facility has outlived its usefulness. With some $6 million in SPLOST funding approved by voters for a new fire station, county fire officials will present a laundry list of needs and nice-to-haves to lawmakers at a work session.
Monroe Local News
Monroe unanimously adopts the amended Animal Ordinance in accordance with Walton County’s Ordinance
MONROE, GA (Jan. 11, 2023). At Tuesday’s Monroe City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s Animal Ordinance. This is in accordance with Walton County’s Animal Ordinance that was unanimously approved in November. The new ordinance effectively bans the tethering an unattended animals.
A-CC Public Works: eastside road repairs could take several months
Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works now says three stretches of road on Athens’ east side will be closed indefinitely: there are ongoing efforts to repair Olympic Drive between Hancock Industrial Way and Athena Drive, Charlie Bolton Road between Smithonia Road and Lem Edwards Road, and Voyles Road from Spring Valley Road to Olympic Drive.
Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing
Here's how much they won.
UGA celebration in Athens leaves a big mess to clean up, local business owner says
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police estimated that more than 15,000 fans packed downtown Athens on Monday to celebrate the Georgia Bulldogs championship win. On Tuesday, Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with Deputy Chief Keith Kelley with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Kelley said about 70 police officers...
Nearly 2,000 gallons of sewage spills into part of Gwinnett County river
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Crews worked to clean up a sewage spill in Gwinnett County on Tuesday. According to the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, the spill occurred at a utility hole on Rivershyre Circle in Lawrenceville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Crews...
