Read full article on original website
Related
Another Georgia TE enters transfer portal
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brett Seither has entered the transfer portal. Seither joins Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end played special teams and hauled in three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s 2021 college football season. Seither, who won a pair of national titles during his time at Georgia, is likely looking for a larger role at his new home.
Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet
University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week. ...
Clemson transfer commits to new home
A former Clemson defender has found a new college home. Etinosa Reuben is staying in the ACC, as the former Tiger defensive tackle announced on Tuesday that he has committed to transfer to Georgia Tech. Reuben (...)
247Sports
Thompson announces top six schools
South Carolina has landed a spot in 2024 offensive lineman Josiah Thompson's top six schools. Thompson let his top six schools be known in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The Gamecocks were joined by Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Miami and Alabama in the four-star offensive lineman's top six. Thompson, who plays...
247Sports
How Nick Saban voted in final coaches poll of 2022 football season
The 2022 college football season ended Monday night with Georgia embarrassing TCU, 65-7, in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs finished as the unanimous No. 1 team in the final USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season, which was released Tuesday, but the rest of the ballots did not agree on who should be No. 2 – the Horned Frogs ultimately claimed the spot.
5-Star Nephew Of Former College Football Star Is Transferring
Washington quarterback Sam Huard is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times. Huard is the nephew of former Washington quarterback star Brock Huard, and the son of Washington football director of community relations Damon Huard. The young signal caller was a ...
247Sports
Country’s No. 1 DE happy to land offer from the Buckeyes, plans to return to Ohio State
The country’s No. 1 DE, 5-star Elijah Rushing happy to land offer from the Buckeyes and plans to return to Ohio State.
Gators DB Target Locks In Commitment Date and Finalists
Florida is among the finalists for 2024 defensive back Jaylen Heyward, who will announce his commitment later this week.
There Are 3 Early National Title Favorites For Next Season
On Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second national title in as many years with a dominant performance over TCU. The Bulldogs obliterated the Horned Frogs by a final score of 65-7 in easily the biggest blowout of the playoff era. With the 2022 season officially in the rearview, it's ...
2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
How do things look for LSU in the SEC championship race and the College Football Playoff hunt for the 2023 season? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2023 season. 2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponentsSept. 3 vs. Florida State Sept. 9 vs. Grambling Sept. 16 at ...
247Sports
Deion Sanders: Willie Taggart, Mike Zimmer will join Colorado football coaching staff
Deion Sanders confirmed Tuesday that Willie Taggart and Mike Zimmer would join Colorado football's coaching staff in some capacity this offseason. The recently-hired Buffaloes head coach explained during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “Mike Zimmer is going to walk through that door any moment, Willie Taggart is going...
Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
247Sports
Where Iowa football ranks in the way-too-early rankings for the 2023 season
The 2022 college football season has come to a conclusion with Georgia taking down TCU, 65-7, in impressive fashion in Monday night's National Championship Game. With one season over, it's never too soon to look forward to next year. The 2023 season will be here before we know it and...
Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now
Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
Paul Finebaum Names Main Challengers To Georgia For 2023 Season
Fresh off their second straight national championship, Georgia are widely expected to be the favorites to win it all in 2023 as well. Right now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum sees only a few challengers to their throne. Appearing on Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Finebaum identified only three teams that can ...
Samuel L. Jackson Celebrates Georgia National Championship Game Win Over TCU
A lot of folks had a good time watching Georgia throttle TCU in the national championship Monday night. Even Samuel L. Jackson. The celebrated actor was more than excited last night. The Dawgs are back-to-back college football champs and nothing could be sweeter than that. Sam Jackson is apparently a...
Kansas and Oklahoma react to historic free throw, foul numbers in Tuesday night's game
Oklahoma players Grant Sherfield and Sam Godwin hung and shook their heads at the 62 combined free throws in Kansas’ 79-75 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night. They struggled to adequately translate what had just taken place in the prior two and a half hours. “I mean, I’m just...
247Sports
Colorado commit Cody Williams continues to move up the rankings
247Sports' Adam Finkelstein and Eric Bossi highlight SF Cody Williams as he moves to No. 8 in the latest rankings.
Michigan State's 4 incoming freshmen nominated to be McDonald's All Americans
According to the rankings, Tom Izzo signed one of the best recruiting classes of his Hall of Fame career in November. There’s still an opportunity for the star-studded quartet to add another layer of polish to the class before arriving in East Lansing. All four of MSU’s incoming freshmen...
Comments / 0