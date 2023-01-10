Read full article on original website
Statewide audit of election results begins today
A statewide audit of the November election begins Thursday. Bipartisan county and local clerks will conduct more than 200 audits over the course of a few weeks.
Michigan school board elects Democrat Pamela Pugh president
Democrat Pamela Pugh, the new voice of the state school board, vowed to work closely with the Michigan Department of Education to accomplish a long list of legislative priorities that includes everything from gun control to free school lunches.Pugh was elected president of the Board of Education Tuesday in a 6-0 vote, with the two Republicans on the panel voting “present” rather than opposing her. She takes office at a significant...
Detroit News
Michigan Legislature opens session with calls for unity as tax cut fight emerges
Lansing — Michigan's new leaders called for bipartisanship and laid the groundwork for a fight over how to cut taxes Wednesday as they opened a legislative term with Democrats in complete power for the first time in 40 years. Across both chambers, 148 lawmakers took their oaths of office....
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Dems aim to erase business-friendly environmental laws
A power shift is coming to Lansing, likely changing the state Legislature’s stance on environmental issues from water access to pollution control. After decades of Republican leadership in Lansing with an emphasis on scaling back environmental regulations and giving businesses more influence in state decision-making, some Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups told Bridge they expect the pendulum to swing back, as the House and Senate work in concert with a reelected Democratic governor.
Does a ‘true Republican’ belong in Michigan’s GOP anymore?
The Michigan Republican Party has becoming one Scott VanSingel no longer recognizes. A Republican from Grant who served in the state House until 2022, VanSingel is by every definition a traditional conservative. He identifies as being Evangelical, is extremely against abortion, owns two businesses and has been a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association.
Detroit News
Michigan Democrats' first bills include right-to-work repeal, prevailing wage
Lansing — With new majorities in place, Michigan Democrats outlined their first proposals of the 2023-2024 term that would repeal the state's right-to-work law, restore a prevailing wage policy and expand anti-discrimination protections. Democrats announced their initial bills on Wednesday, the first session day of the year and the...
Stage set for tax cut fight as Michigan Democrats, Republicans unveil dueling plans
Michiganders could see a tax cut coming in the near future, but it could be a hard fought battle if Republicans in the legislature have anything to say about it. Members of the House and Senate convened for their first session of the new term Wednesday, Jan. 11, dropping a series of bills shortly after its adjournment that hope to hit at several hot topics.
wdet.org
MichMash: Democrat lawmakers are looking at potential environmental policy changes
Bridge Michigan’s environmental reporter Kelly House tells Cheyna Roth how environmental stories will affect Michiganders in 2023. Bridge Michigan’s environmental reporter Kelly House tells MichMash host Cheyna Roth how environmental stories will affect Michiganders in 2023. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get...
Detroit News
Finley: Maybe GOP could hold a bake sale
The Michigan Republican Party faces a rebuilding project without an architect, a carpenter, tools or the money to pay for materials. "It's a sorry state of affairs," says Mike Shirkey, former state Senate majority leader. If the GOP could afford nails, Shirkey would have hit one right on the head.
Repealing right-to-work labor law not Whitmer’s No. 1 priority
Segments of organized labor began their lobbying effort to scrap the Michigan right-to-work law on Inauguration Day.
lansingcitypulse.com
Hey Michigan Dems: Here are four ways to score bipartisan wins this year
As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and legislative Democrats finalize their agenda and policy priorities for Michigan’s first Democratic trifecta in decades, there are at least a few issues that, in theory, wouldn’t be a hard sell for Republicans to sign onto. Whitmer is expected to outline many of her...
Shift in Lansing could mean changes for Michigan's gun laws
“People are different. You know we’re facing different issues. That means we just had the young child who brought a gun to school for a six-year-old,“ said Kristina Vitek visiting Southfield today.
themanchestermirror.com
Meet Michigan’s new lawmakers: They’re younger, more educated, less diverse
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. A few months ago, they were local government officials, nurses, teachers, veterans, real-estate agents, farmers, and business owners. Starting this month, they’ll officially represent their communities in the Legislature, and they’re a force to be reckoned...
New: Michigan exploring options to seek higher court input on Line 5 battle
A “disappointing” jurisdictional ruling for the state of Michigan has left court proceedings for Attorney General Dana Nessel’s lawsuit against Canadian pipeline company Enbridge in the lurch. But as Nessel v. Enbridge goes on five months without new filings, the attorney general’s office is looking at all options available to bring the lawsuit back to […] The post New: Michigan exploring options to seek higher court input on Line 5 battle appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan GOP announces the potential candidates for state party chair
The Michigan GOP has announced the candidates who have successfully completed all the requirements to be eligible to run for the Republican state party chair position.
Detroit News
Insider: Whitmer says Republicans should have targeted her 45-cent gas tax proposal
Lansing — Many Michigan Republicans have publicly critiqued Tudor Dixon's unsuccessful campaign against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Last week, Whitmer herself chimed in on the GOP's strategies. During an hour-long interview with Democratic political consultant David Axelrod on his "The Axe Files" podcast," Whitmer said if she were the...
mibiz.com
Michigan physicians group wants state to provide financial aid to cope with rising costs
The financial pressures that have many U.S. hospitals and health systems operating at a loss also are battering the finances for physician practices nationwide. That’s why the Michigan State Medical Society plans to push for some kind of assistance from the state in 2023 as the governor and legislators eventually get back to allocating billions in budget surpluses and federal pandemic-relief funds.
Whitmer, top lawmakers pitch February presidential primary
Three top Michigan Democrats have sent a letter to the Democratic National Committee saying that they want Michigan’s presidential primary moved up to February.
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
Sign one form, vote absentee forever thanks to Michigan Prop 2
It was barely four years ago that Michiganders could only vote absentee for specific reasons. But in 2018, voters passed a constitutional amendment allowing anyone to vote by mail – if they filled out a form every year. And now after 2022, one signature can do the trick forever.
