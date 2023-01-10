ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 6

Related
Chalkbeat

Michigan school board elects Democrat Pamela Pugh president

Democrat Pamela Pugh, the new voice of the state school board, vowed to work closely with the Michigan Department of Education to accomplish a long list of legislative priorities that includes everything from gun control to free school lunches.Pugh was elected president of the Board of Education Tuesday in a 6-0 vote, with the two Republicans on the panel voting “present” rather than opposing her. She takes office at a significant...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Dems aim to erase business-friendly environmental laws

A power shift is coming to Lansing, likely changing the state Legislature’s stance on environmental issues from water access to pollution control. After decades of Republican leadership in Lansing with an emphasis on scaling back environmental regulations and giving businesses more influence in state decision-making, some Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups told Bridge they expect the pendulum to swing back, as the House and Senate work in concert with a reelected Democratic governor.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Does a ‘true Republican’ belong in Michigan’s GOP anymore?

The Michigan Republican Party has becoming one Scott VanSingel no longer recognizes. A Republican from Grant who served in the state House until 2022, VanSingel is by every definition a traditional conservative. He identifies as being Evangelical, is extremely against abortion, owns two businesses and has been a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Democrats' first bills include right-to-work repeal, prevailing wage

Lansing — With new majorities in place, Michigan Democrats outlined their first proposals of the 2023-2024 term that would repeal the state's right-to-work law, restore a prevailing wage policy and expand anti-discrimination protections. Democrats announced their initial bills on Wednesday, the first session day of the year and the...
wdet.org

MichMash: Democrat lawmakers are looking at potential environmental policy changes

Bridge Michigan’s environmental reporter Kelly House tells Cheyna Roth how environmental stories will affect Michiganders in 2023. Bridge Michigan’s environmental reporter Kelly House tells MichMash host Cheyna Roth how environmental stories will affect Michiganders in 2023. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Finley: Maybe GOP could hold a bake sale

The Michigan Republican Party faces a rebuilding project without an architect, a carpenter, tools or the money to pay for materials. "It's a sorry state of affairs," says Mike Shirkey, former state Senate majority leader. If the GOP could afford nails, Shirkey would have hit one right on the head.
MICHIGAN STATE
themanchestermirror.com

Meet Michigan’s new lawmakers: They’re younger, more educated, less diverse

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. A few months ago, they were local government officials, nurses, teachers, veterans, real-estate agents, farmers, and business owners. Starting this month, they’ll officially represent their communities in the Legislature, and they’re a force to be reckoned...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

New: Michigan exploring options to seek higher court input on Line 5 battle

A “disappointing” jurisdictional ruling for the state of Michigan has left court proceedings for Attorney General Dana Nessel’s lawsuit against Canadian pipeline company Enbridge in the lurch. But as Nessel v. Enbridge goes on five months without new filings, the attorney general’s office is looking at all options available to bring the lawsuit back to […] The post New: Michigan exploring options to seek higher court input on Line 5 battle appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Michigan physicians group wants state to provide financial aid to cope with rising costs

The financial pressures that have many U.S. hospitals and health systems operating at a loss also are battering the finances for physician practices nationwide. That’s why the Michigan State Medical Society plans to push for some kind of assistance from the state in 2023 as the governor and legislators eventually get back to allocating billions in budget surpluses and federal pandemic-relief funds.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy