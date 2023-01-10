Read full article on original website
Related
TVGuide.com
The Walking Dead: Dead City: Release Date, Cast, and Everything to Know
Maggie and Negan are headed to New York City in the latest Walking Dead spinoff. Sometimes you just have to bite the bullet and team up with your greatest enemy to save your son, at least in the Walking Dead universe. In The Walking Dead: Dead City, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is on the hunt for her missing son, and she's forced to work with the infamous bat-wielding, husband-killing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to track Hershel down on the mean streets of post-apocalyptic New York City. This is not the Walking Dead we know, even if there are a few familiar faces.
epicstream.com
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Norman Reedus Gives Fans a Glimpse of Walkers in Paris
Norman Reedus shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse on the set of his upcoming new spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, on Instagram on his 54th birthday on January 6. The actor took fans to the streets of Paris and showed the new breed of walkers fans are about to see.
TV Fanatic
Fear the Walking Dead to End With Truncated Eighth Season
Fear the Walking Dead is coming to an end at AMC. Just months after its mothership show ended its 11-season run comes news that the spinoff will conclude with its upcoming eighth season. Even more surprising is that only 12 episodes have been ordered for the final season, it was...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
AMC Lays Out the Next Phase of The Walking Dead Universe
The Walking Dead may have ended its 11-season run in November, but AMC's flagship franchise is still alive and kicking. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, AMC previewed the next phase in The Walking Dead universe, which includes the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead and new spinoff series The Walking Dead: Dead City and Norman Reedus' The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
tvinsider.com
Ben Masters Dies: ‘Passions’ Soap Icon Was 75
Ben Masters, best known for his part as the wealthy Julian Crane from the classic NBC soap Passions, died on January 11 at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs. The actor struggled with dementia for years and eventually died due to COVID. His role as Julian, which spanned from 1999 to 2008, was his most prominent and final credit.
What to watch: 10 shows premiering in January 2023
"RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15, "Godfather of Harlem" Season 3, "The Mayfair Witches" and "BMF" are some of the series premiering in January 2023.
techaiapp.com
What Comes Out on HBO Max in January 2023? See the Full List Here! | HBO Max, Movies, Television
HBO Max is starting the new year with many titles available to stream!. The streaming service is getting ready to add SO many movies to it’s library, as well as premiering some new shows. The Last of US TV series adaptation and the new Velma comedy from Mindy Kaling...
‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
tvinsider.com
Daniel Dae Kim Returns in ‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale First Look (PHOTOS)
TV Insider has learned exclusively that Daniel Dae Kim is returning for the New Amsterdam series finale, airing on January 17 on NBC — and we have a first look at him scrubbing back in with the photos above and below. Cassian returns to help with a harrowing procedure...
House of the Dragon's Miguel Sapochnik reportedly left after HBO wouldn't make wife a producer
New details have surfaced about the surprising exit of House of the Dragon Season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.
ETOnline.com
Jenna Ortega Admits She Has Regrets Over Her Viral 'Wednesday' Dance (Exclusive)
Jenna Ortega officially made her Golden Globes debut! The Wednesday star wowed on the red carpet Tuesday in a flowing nude Gucci gown with cutouts as she arrived at the 80th annual awards ceremony. The 20-year-old actress topped off her goddess-inspired look with a dark red bob flipped out at the ends, and matching diamond necklaces and rings.
‘The Last of Us’: A Finer Version of ‘The Walking Dead’ and HBO’s Next Big Hit
Among the many compliments I can give HBO’s The Last of Us is that it eventually made me forget that it’s based on a video game. This isn’t a knock on video games, but on the very different, conflicting natures of gaming versus watching film or television. One is interactive, inviting you to bend the story to your own actions; the other asks you to immerse yourself into a specific story over which you have no control. It’s not easy to translate a concept from one medium to the other, particularly traveling the route from games to movies or shows,...
tvinsider.com
‘Lucky Hank’: Bob Odenkirk’s New AMC Series Gets Premiere Date (VIDEO)
AMC has revealed the premiere date for its upcoming eight-episode limited series Lucky Hank, starring Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk. The series, set to premiere on March 19, will focus on an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis. Told in the first-person perspective of William Henry Devereaux, Jr....
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Is First Peacock Original to Land on Nielsen Streaming Series Top 10 (EXCLUSIVE)
After premiering on Dec. 22, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” became Peacock’s first original project to make it onto Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings. According to data provided to NBCU by Nielsen and exclusively obtained by Variety, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” is ranked in the No. 5 position in an early version of Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Originals chart for the Dec. 19-25 viewing period, during which it was available for four days. (Exact information about minutes watched during this period is not yet available.) As such, this also marks the young NBCU-owned streamer’s biggest ever series debut. That...
tvinsider.com
‘Lucky Hank’ & ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ at TCA: Bob Odenkirk, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan & More Portraits (PHOTOS)
With The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour comes the stars of TV’s hottest new and returning series stopping by the TV Insider portrait studio for some photo fun. And for AMC, that means seeing some Walking Dead faves joined by a new face for Dead City and two familiar faces in a new show on the cable network.
tvinsider.com
‘Yellowstone’ Scores First Major Award With Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe Win
Kevin Costner, who stars as patriarch John Dutton, won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes. He was up against Jeff Bridges for The Old Man, Diego Luna for Andor, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, and Adam Scott for Severance. Costner...
Comments / 0