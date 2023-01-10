Read full article on original website
We have a Republican Speaker, but no Republican plan to speak of
Having been late off the starting block outlining the GOP’s policy reform plans, the new speaker has some catching up to do.
White House opposes ‘reckless’ GOP bill to rescind IRS funding
The White House on Monday excoriated Republican-led legislation up for a vote in the House to rescind funding for the IRS allocated last year by Democrats, calling it a “reckless” bill that would benefit “tax cheats.” “With their first economic legislation of the new Congress, House Republicans are making clear that their top economic priority…
NJ governor rebuffs Republican critique over being 'woke'
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Inviting a national political spotlight, New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday took implicit aim at GOP rivals who criticize blue states for being "woke" while also calling for responsible government and bipartisanship in his annual state of the state address.Murphy marked his fifth state of the state Tuesday before a joint session of the Democrat-led Legislature, which faces an election this year, and as jockeying ahead of next year's presidential contest unfolds.He didn't mention Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 White House contender, by name but alluded to his recent second inaugural address...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential nominee
Former President Trump is already in the race. Other major contenders are openly contemplating bids. And speculation is swirling around big names who have so far kept their intentions quiet, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Adam Kinzinger slams fellow Republicans in farewell speech: ‘We shelter the ignorant, the racist’
Retiring anti-Trump Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois used the occasion of his farewell address from Congress to slam his fellow Republicans for sheltering “the ignorant, the racist.” Mr Kinzinger, whose popularity with his own party members tanked due to his service on the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack, decided not to run for re-election to his House seat. He and Rep Liz Cheney are the only two Republicans on the committee, and neither will be returning to Congress next year after she lost a primary challenge to a pro-Donald Trump challenger. In his speech, Mr...
POLITICO
The first bill House Republicans want to pass in their new majority would hike the deficit by $114 billion, according to a CBO estimate.
The cost estimate comes at an awkward time for the fiscally conscious House GOP. What’s happening: After voting on the adoption of a rules package Monday night, the House plans to vote on a bill from Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) that would yank back about $80 billion in IRS funding, which Democrats included in their party-line tax, climate and health bill last year. But the Congressional Budget Office has put a big pricetag on this first legislative priority.
The DeVos family has pledged $200M to keep GOP leaders in office since 1999, but they didn't give Dixon enough to win
Since 1999, Betsy DeVos' family has donated about $200 million to various Republican officials, especially Florida Republicans — but their generosity is said not to have been enough for Dixon.
Republicans messed up by boycotting the January 6 committee. Democrats vow not to make the same mistake.
After the GOP move to boycott the Jan. 6 panel was widely seen as a tactical error, Democrats have vowed to seat members on all new select committees.
First Bill Out of The Gate for The House GOP? Increase the Deficit and Help Corporate and Wealthy Tax Cheaters.
After McCarthy was finally elected as Speaker of the House, he promised during his acceptance speech, “our very first bill will repeal the funding for 87,000 new IRS agents.”
BBC
The six Republican rebels who refused to vote for Kevin McCarthy
Over the course of four days and 15 tense rounds of voting, Kevin McCarthy wore down enough of his opponents to finally be elected Speaker of the House. In the final round, after a near-altercation on the chamber floor, six final holdouts opted to vote "present" instead of pick an alternative candidate, thus allowing Mr McCarthy to clinch victory.
The Republican Majority’s Opening Debacle
Republicans today could take control of the House of Representatives, giving them a foothold of power in Washington from which to smother Joe Biden’s agenda and generally make life hell for the president and his family. Or they might not. It all depends on whether Representative Kevin McCarthy of...
House GOP dysfunction leaves Sen Patty Murray second in line for presidency
The House of Representatives’ failure to elect a speaker after three ballots on Tuesday means two women will, for a time, remain first and second in line for the presidency should disaster befall President Joe Biden.The first person in the order of succession, Vice President Kamala Harris, would inherit Mr Biden’s responsibilities if he were to become deceased or incapacitated, or if he were to resign. Ms Harris, who briefly served as Acting President of the United States when Mr Biden underwent a surgical procedure in November 2021, would be the 10th of the 49 vice presidents to assume...
dallasexpress.com
Swing State Senator Not Seeking Re-election
United States Sen. Debbie Stabenow will not seek re-election in 2024, the Michigan Democrat announced Thursday, opening up a Senate seat in a critical swing state. “Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on Jan. 3, 2025,” Stabenow, 72, said in a statement.
House GOP to vote on bill blocking IRS hiring spree
House Republicans are set to hold a vote on the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act which would rescind IRS funding for hiring more agents.
The first economic plan the new GOP House proposed would raise the deficit by $100 billion
Republicans' plan to cut IRS spending would actually make the deficit worse, despite the GOP's goal to cut government outlays.
msn.com
Republicans implore House GOP to pump brakes on Biden administration impeachments
Regular business may have only just begun in the Republican-controlled House, but the first impeachment articles have already been filed against a member of the Biden administration. Yet several Republicans are advising the House GOP not to start impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden and his administration officials over apparent...
GOP House gives Biden opportunities for triangulation
The new House GOP majority is giving President Biden several opportunities to triangulate on high-profile issues — following the model set by former Presidents Clinton and Obama before their successful reelections. Democratic strategists say Biden has an opportunity over the next year to strike deals with Republicans in Congress on border security and immigration reform,…
