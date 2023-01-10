Retiring anti-Trump Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois used the occasion of his farewell address from Congress to slam his fellow Republicans for sheltering “the ignorant, the racist.” Mr Kinzinger, whose popularity with his own party members tanked due to his service on the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack, decided not to run for re-election to his House seat. He and Rep Liz Cheney are the only two Republicans on the committee, and neither will be returning to Congress next year after she lost a primary challenge to a pro-Donald Trump challenger. In his speech, Mr...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO