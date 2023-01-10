Read full article on original website
Related
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Autoblog
Leaked 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray caught in real life
Earlier this month, images of the the 2024 Corvette E-Ray managed to slip through cracks in Chevrolet's online configurator. Embracing the leak, GM's engineers have now taken to testing the mid-engine hybrid in public without going to the trouble of disguising it. Was the leak strategic? Did they run out of Corvette-shaped camouflage? Did disgruntled test engineers stage a protest over camouflaging prototypes on frigid Michigan mornings? We'll never know, but here's the car.
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
First electrified 'stealth' Chevrolet Corvette will be revealed Jan 17
The first hybrid Chevrolet Corvette will be revealed on Jan. 17 and will feature a stealth driving mode along with all-wheel-drive performance.
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana
The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
torquenews.com
Incredible Opportunity to Buy the First 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray
The car going up for auction is said to be documented as the first Corvette Sting Ray offered to the general public. The stunning Riverside Red 1963 Chevrolet Corvette is the earliest known second generation Corvette in existence. It is documented by Corvette historians as the first Corvette Sting Ray offered for sale to the general public. It is one of the main attractions at the upcoming Mecum Kissimmee 2023 auction that will run from January 4-15.
Chevy's Controversial New Corvette E-Ray Set To Debut Next Week
One of the most exciting — and most divisive — upcoming cars officially has a release date. Per Chevrolet on Instagram, the Corvette E-Ray, the first hybrid to bear the legendary Corvette name, will hit the market next week. The sudden release date is a surprise across the...
Is Waiting for the 2024 Ford Ranger Really Worth it?
The 2024 Ford Ranger has a long wait time. It could take months to arrive. But is the new Ford Ranger worth waiting for? The post Is Waiting for the 2024 Ford Ranger Really Worth it? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Lectric eBikes reveals specs and shocking low price on its new electric trike
Phoenix-based electric bike company Lectric eBikes has been a consistent price leader in the electric bike industry. Now the company has just let it slip that they’re working on an electric trike that will be launched at an unbelievably low price. Badging on the three-wheeler seems to point to a new product in the XP line known as the Lectric XP Trike.
Jalopnik
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX Will Have 340 HP, All-Wheel Drive
Volkswagen has finally laid out the details on its upcoming hot version of its highly anticipated ID Buzz van, dubbed the ID Buzz GTX. The fact the regular van hasn’t made it to our shores yet doesn’t make this news any less exciting. In an interview with Autocar,...
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Now the U.S. Luxury Sales King
2022 may not have been the best year ever for Tesla. Vehicle demand began to stagnate globally, supply chain issues were abundant and the automaker’s stock tumbled over 60 percent. But not all is lost for the Austin, TX-based company. A new report shows that Tesla has just dethroned BMW as the U.S. luxury sales king — a distinction the German brand held for the past three years. It’s also the first time in nearly 25 years that an American brand led American luxury sales.
Jalopnik
Aston Martin Says it Is Making a 'Special Model' For its 110th Anniversary
On Sunday, Aston Martin will turn 110 years old, making it, among legacy automakers, pretty average in terms of age, though among modern supercar makers, a senior citizen. Aston also likes to celebrate its history, because it’s an opportunity to remind everyone how legit Aston is, and so it said Thursday that it would be making a “special model” to mark the occasion, or at least make a quick and easy profit off of it.
The 5 Best Extra Small SUVS for 2023 According to Edmunds
What extra small SUVs do the reviewers at Edmunds recommend for 2023? The post The 5 Best Extra Small SUVS for 2023 According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Jeep Slims Cherokee Lineup Before Current Generation Ends Production
The current generation Jeep Cherokee has finally reached the end of its life. Jeep has updated the Cherokee lineup for 2023 as production of the midsize SUV winds down. Last month Stellantis announced that the company would be idling its Belvidere, Illinois assembly plant “indefinitely.” While that means layoffs, unfortunately, it also put into doubt the future of the Cherokee. Stellantis stayed quiet, not confirming or denying whether or not the Cherokee would be going away, saying, “We are not commenting on the future of the Cherokee nameplate. This is an important vehicle in the lineup, and we remain committed long term to this mid-size SUV segment.”
Jalopnik
Porsche Debuts Three 1970s Rally-Inspired Decal Packs for 911 Dakar
The Porsche 911 Dakar rips, and so does its Rothmans Racing-inspired heritage livery. What are you supposed to do, though, if you want your very-extremely-expensive 911 to have the classic rally look, but the Rothmans thing doesn’t do it for you? Porsche has an answer for this, and it comes in the form of three appearance packages featuring designs from Porsche’s rallying efforts in the 1970s.
Tesla cuts prices on models sold in the US: report
Tesla is reportedly cutting prices on U.S. models, bringing them under a cap that helps them qualify for a $7,500 government tax credit.
Jalopnik
Mighty Car Mods Celebrates 15 Years With a Candid Look Behind the Scenes
If you watch car videos on YouTube, then the odds are very good that you’ve at least come across a video from Marty and Moog from Mighty Car Mods. Not only do they operate one of the largest and longest-running automotive channels on that platform, but they also do it without most of the annoying YouTuber slime factor, which has become so common. Now, 15 years into their journey, they’ve released their most comprehensive behind-the-scenes video yet, and it’s pretty awesome.
Jalopnik
I Want an Affordable Luxury Car for Around $15,000! What Should I Buy?
Andy is in the auto salvage business and his fleet of cars is made up of the values that he comes across in his job. His wife has a 2007 Mazda5 and he wants to get her something nicer with some luxury features. However, he still has a modest budget of about $15,000 what car should he buy?
Carscoops
Honda Teases New SUV For India, Will Debut This Summer
The Indian arm of Honda released a teaser sketch of a new SUV that is set to debut in summer 2023. The automaker describes the SUV as an “all-new” model designed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific in order to fulfill the specific needs of Indian customers. The teaser...
Jalopnik
Cosworth Reveals Sim Racing Version of IndyCar Steering Wheel
The best part of sim racing is the opportunity to get a taste of what real-world racing drivers experience. The same tracks, the same cars and similar rules are available to anyone across a variety of games and services. However, the equipment you use at home is usually a far cry from the steering wheels and pedal boxes used in racing cars. However, one of the most established engineering firms in motorsport is bringing one of its most prolific products to sim racers.
Comments / 0