The current generation Jeep Cherokee has finally reached the end of its life. Jeep has updated the Cherokee lineup for 2023 as production of the midsize SUV winds down. Last month Stellantis announced that the company would be idling its Belvidere, Illinois assembly plant “indefinitely.” While that means layoffs, unfortunately, it also put into doubt the future of the Cherokee. Stellantis stayed quiet, not confirming or denying whether or not the Cherokee would be going away, saying, “We are not commenting on the future of the Cherokee nameplate. This is an important vehicle in the lineup, and we remain committed long term to this mid-size SUV segment.”

BELVIDERE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO