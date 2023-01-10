ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team

Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Report: Mark Davis has big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas

The Raiders abandoned a passionate fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Comeback

Pat McAfee reveals major Aaron Rodgers news

Following the Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, star Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers now has a decision to make regarding his future with the team and his NFL career, whether he’s going to retire or return to the team next season. And it looks like we have an update on Read more... The post Pat McAfee reveals major Aaron Rodgers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion

Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement.  According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
iheart.com

Kliff Kingsbury Never Should've Coached Arizona Cardinals

Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to the firing of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury after a season marred in controversy, from rumors of quarrels with quarterback Kyler Murray to the awkward reveal that Kyler Murray's contract included stipulations requiring him to watch game tape for a period of time. Also, the ending of the 2022 NFL season with a record of 4-13 didn't exactly make Kingsbury's hot seat any less heated.
ARIZONA STATE
The Comeback

Panthers interviewing their first QB for head coach role

The Carolina Panthers are interviewing several candidates for their head coaching vacancy in the coming days, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. One name, in particular, stands out: Frank Reich. NFL fans know Reich best as the former Indianapolis Colts head coach who was fired earlier this season. But many Panthers fans remember Reich Read more... The post Panthers interviewing their first QB for head coach role appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Comeback

Washington Commanders make coaching change

The Washington Commanders had high hopes for the 2022-2023 NFL season. However, after an 8-8-1 finish, they’re the only team in the NFC East that didn’t make the playoffs. While the future of the franchise remains in flux, many fans were hoping to see a coaching change, with some hoping that head coach Ron Rivera Read more... The post Washington Commanders make coaching change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview

The Indianapolis Colts were an absolute disaster this season, finishing with a 4-12-1 record that highlights the many questions about their future moving forward. Their head coaching situation is one of those many questions, but owner Jim Irsay provided some insight into their coaching search on Thursday by revealing that they interviewed a highly acclaimed Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

