Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jerry Jones For Lying Before Cowboys-Bucs Game
Jerry Jones on Tuesday insisted Mike McCarthy’s job security is not dependent on how the Cowboys fare against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Stephen A. Smith believes there’s no truth to that claim. The football world for a while now has speculated McCarthy might not have a future...
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Steve Kerr is NBA's best thief: Four plays Warriors coach has stolen, including Brad Stevens' 'Winner' set
Steve Kerr has drawn up some terrific plays in high-leverage moments to get the Warriors beautiful shots this season. He deserves a ton of credit for finding those plays and knowing when to implement them. But as far as creating them, he may have to push the praise in another...
Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team
Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Mark Davis has big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas
The Raiders abandoned a passionate fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Pat McAfee reveals major Aaron Rodgers news
Following the Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, star Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers now has a decision to make regarding his future with the team and his NFL career, whether he’s going to retire or return to the team next season. And it looks like we have an update on Read more... The post Pat McAfee reveals major Aaron Rodgers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion
Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
Kliff Kingsbury Never Should've Coached Arizona Cardinals
Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to the firing of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury after a season marred in controversy, from rumors of quarrels with quarterback Kyler Murray to the awkward reveal that Kyler Murray's contract included stipulations requiring him to watch game tape for a period of time. Also, the ending of the 2022 NFL season with a record of 4-13 didn't exactly make Kingsbury's hot seat any less heated.
Panthers interviewing their first QB for head coach role
The Carolina Panthers are interviewing several candidates for their head coaching vacancy in the coming days, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. One name, in particular, stands out: Frank Reich. NFL fans know Reich best as the former Indianapolis Colts head coach who was fired earlier this season. But many Panthers fans remember Reich Read more... The post Panthers interviewing their first QB for head coach role appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders make coaching change
The Washington Commanders had high hopes for the 2022-2023 NFL season. However, after an 8-8-1 finish, they’re the only team in the NFC East that didn’t make the playoffs. While the future of the franchise remains in flux, many fans were hoping to see a coaching change, with some hoping that head coach Ron Rivera Read more... The post Washington Commanders make coaching change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson says Sean Payton is 'one of the world's best'
As the Denver Broncos’ head coach search heats up, two candidates for the job stand out from the rest: Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Payton went 152-89 with the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021, winning seven division titles in 15 seasons. He also won a Super Bowl with a quarterback who is a similar height to Russell Wilson.
5 Coaches Who Could Easily Replace Kliff Kinsbury in Arizona
On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, a former college quarterback with Texas Tech and head coach of the Red Raiders, held the position from 2019 until the end of this season and finished with a record of 28-37-1. With Kingsbury out of the picture, the...
Arizona Cardinals' coach search: Sean Payton has history with team, Bidwill family
Sean Payton is a frequent guest on a national radio show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd. Some of his appearances have produced some interesting fodder for Cardinals fans now that the former New Orleans Saints coach is a candidate to replace Kliff Kingsbury as the coach of Arizona's NFL franchise.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview
The Indianapolis Colts were an absolute disaster this season, finishing with a 4-12-1 record that highlights the many questions about their future moving forward. Their head coaching situation is one of those many questions, but owner Jim Irsay provided some insight into their coaching search on Thursday by revealing that they interviewed a highly acclaimed Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Vance Joseph Set to Interview With Cardinals Next Week
The Arizona Cardinals are slowly piecing their head coach search together, and have scheduled their first in-person interview for the open position with Vance Joseph.
NFL Coaching Carousel: Sean Payton’s Options, Next Patriots OC
He wants to coach again, but the right job might not be available. Plus, SI’s Albert Breer answers your questions on QBs in the draft, Kliff Kingsbury’s future, makes his Super Bowl pick and more.
