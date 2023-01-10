ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WPBF News 25

Bundle Up South Florida, here comes the cold

From the WPBF 25 Weather Center, I’m First Warning Meteorologist Glenn Glazer,. It is a warm and mostly sunny day here in South Florida, and high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s today, with a few spots maybe hitting 80 degrees. Wind will remain breezy out of the southeast. There is a slight chance for a coastal shower or two.
WPBF News 25

Weekend overnight wind chills to drop into low 30s

Video above: A look at the latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. WPBF has declared First Warning Weather Days for Friday and Saturday because of overnight wind chills on the Treasure Coast and in Okeechobee County. Wind chills for those counties are expected to be in the mid-to-low...
WPTV

Cold weather coming this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Friday, highs in the mid to upper 70s, scattered showers possible with a cold front moving in. Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast. For the weekend,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach Zoo recruiting volunteers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Zoo is recruiting volunteers. They say they want people passionate about wildlife and the natural world. They need volunteers in two divisions. Pathway volunteers will help with animal chats and crowd control. Animal husbandry volunteers will clean out cages and bowls...
PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

2 Palm Beach Central High students found fatally shot in Palm Springs, district says

WELLINGTON — Two Palm Beach Central High School students were killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Palm Springs, according to the Palm Beach County School District. In a message sent to parents Thursday, Principal Darren Edgecomb said the students died in an off-campus incident but did not identify the students or release any other information regarding the circumstances of their deaths. ...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
WPBF News 25

Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach Co. opening three new clubs

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is expanding. The organization opened three new clubs on Jan. 9, 2023. The locations include Jupiter, Pahokee and West Palm Beach. The 20 Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County serve more than 10,000 children ages 6-18 through their educational,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Scam alert in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NewPelican

Long awaited beach project now on fast track

Hillsboro Beach – Sand pumped from the Boca Raton Inlet ebb shoal will be enough to nourish this town’s eroding north beach, commissioners learned this week. That’s good news. Dredged sand is half the cost of sand hauls, the material brought to the site by truck, Town Manager Mac Serda told them.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Groundbreaking for 12-Acre Park in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 12, 2023: Ground was broken Thursday morning for a new, family friendly, 12-acre city park in Port St. Lucie. The Riverland Paseo Park is being built south of Discovery Way on the southwest corner of Community Boulevard and Marshall Parkway at 12151 SW Community Blvd. It'll be located across from the Riverland Arts & Culture Center and next to the newest residential community of Valencia Walk at Riverland. It will be the City's first recreation area west of Interstate 95.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WPBF News 25

Shootings leave 3 dead in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Police are investigating after three people were found shot Wednesday night in Palm Springs. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on Almar Road, located off Lake Worth Road. Police were originally called to the area for a car accident. When they arrived, they found...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Trader Joe's may snub West Palm Beach again

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market.  It's a new year but some of the same old sad news. West Palm Beach may get overlooked again by the boutique grocery store Trader Joe's, which residents in the so, so popular SoSo neighborhood have been lobbying to go...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

'We live by the water': South Florida expert details how families can help prevent drowning deaths among children with autism

JUPITER, Fla. — Since September, three children with autism have died after going missing in Palm Beach County and being found in bodies of water near their home. A 6-year-old child who went missing on Tuesday evening in West Palm Beach was found dead in a canal behind her home less than two hours after she was last seen.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
iheart.com

Q&A of the Day – Palm Beach County’s Property Taxes

Q&A of the Day – Palm Beach County’s Property Taxes. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Brian, I've lived in...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy