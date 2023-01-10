Read full article on original website
Bundle Up South Florida, here comes the cold
From the WPBF 25 Weather Center, I’m First Warning Meteorologist Glenn Glazer,. It is a warm and mostly sunny day here in South Florida, and high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s today, with a few spots maybe hitting 80 degrees. Wind will remain breezy out of the southeast. There is a slight chance for a coastal shower or two.
Weekend overnight wind chills to drop into low 30s
Video above: A look at the latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. WPBF has declared First Warning Weather Days for Friday and Saturday because of overnight wind chills on the Treasure Coast and in Okeechobee County. Wind chills for those counties are expected to be in the mid-to-low...
Cold weather coming this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Friday, highs in the mid to upper 70s, scattered showers possible with a cold front moving in. Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast. For the weekend,...
Brightline continues high-speed testing on Treasure Coast over holiday weekend
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Brightlineis continuing its high-speed testing of up to 110 mph this week on the Treasure Coast, and local law enforcement agencies have some safety reminders. "We haven’t had any issues or problems so far with the testing, thankfully. We just want to keep reminding...
2022 is the 3rd costliness year for natural and climate disasters
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — According to the NOAA, the United States was struck with 18 costly disasters last year alone. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. Last year was costly when it came down to the impacts weather and climate disasters...
Right whale with calf off Juno Beach brings crowds to pier
A right whale and her calf that were recently spotted off the Treasure Coast have made their way south to Palm Beach County.
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be spreading in Florida
A new omicron subvariant of COVID-19 may be making its way into Florida. Some Palm Beach County doctors said they are seeing an uptick in positive cases and think it could be XBB.1.5.
Palm Beach Zoo recruiting volunteers
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Zoo is recruiting volunteers. They say they want people passionate about wildlife and the natural world. They need volunteers in two divisions. Pathway volunteers will help with animal chats and crowd control. Animal husbandry volunteers will clean out cages and bowls...
2 Palm Beach Central High students found fatally shot in Palm Springs, district says
WELLINGTON — Two Palm Beach Central High School students were killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Palm Springs, according to the Palm Beach County School District. In a message sent to parents Thursday, Principal Darren Edgecomb said the students died in an off-campus incident but did not identify the students or release any other information regarding the circumstances of their deaths. ...
Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach Co. opening three new clubs
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is expanding. The organization opened three new clubs on Jan. 9, 2023. The locations include Jupiter, Pahokee and West Palm Beach. The 20 Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County serve more than 10,000 children ages 6-18 through their educational,...
Scam alert in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
2023 West Palm Beach MORE THAN PINK Walk Jan. 28 at Meyer Amphitheater
Breast cancer accounts for 12.5% of all new cancers worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year, it was estimated that there were more than 287,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer among women. The Susan B. Komen foundation will hold the West Palm Beach MORE...
Long awaited beach project now on fast track
Hillsboro Beach – Sand pumped from the Boca Raton Inlet ebb shoal will be enough to nourish this town’s eroding north beach, commissioners learned this week. That’s good news. Dredged sand is half the cost of sand hauls, the material brought to the site by truck, Town Manager Mac Serda told them.
Work underway on land for Treasure Coast Agriplex, Martin County Fair
Work has begun to clear the area where the Treasure Coast Agriplex and Martin County Fair will be located.
Groundbreaking for 12-Acre Park in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 12, 2023: Ground was broken Thursday morning for a new, family friendly, 12-acre city park in Port St. Lucie. The Riverland Paseo Park is being built south of Discovery Way on the southwest corner of Community Boulevard and Marshall Parkway at 12151 SW Community Blvd. It'll be located across from the Riverland Arts & Culture Center and next to the newest residential community of Valencia Walk at Riverland. It will be the City's first recreation area west of Interstate 95.
Shootings leave 3 dead in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Police are investigating after three people were found shot Wednesday night in Palm Springs. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on Almar Road, located off Lake Worth Road. Police were originally called to the area for a car accident. When they arrived, they found...
Trader Joe's may snub West Palm Beach again
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. It's a new year but some of the same old sad news. West Palm Beach may get overlooked again by the boutique grocery store Trader Joe's, which residents in the so, so popular SoSo neighborhood have been lobbying to go...
'We live by the water': South Florida expert details how families can help prevent drowning deaths among children with autism
JUPITER, Fla. — Since September, three children with autism have died after going missing in Palm Beach County and being found in bodies of water near their home. A 6-year-old child who went missing on Tuesday evening in West Palm Beach was found dead in a canal behind her home less than two hours after she was last seen.
Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
Q&A of the Day – Palm Beach County’s Property Taxes
Q&A of the Day – Palm Beach County’s Property Taxes. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Brian, I've lived in...
