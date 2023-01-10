ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Straight Nate Gets Caught In A Work Meeting With Something Inappropriate

By Allie Gold
 2 days ago

Straight Nate was on a work call yesterday, when a co-worker discovered something in the background of his Zoom screen... It was a thing of lotion from The Roxy hotel in New York City.

Why did Nate have this lotion in his room? Well it turns out the office space he has at home isn't just used as an office, if you know what I mean. If you're not reading between the lines, just watch above as Nate explains what happened when he got called out on a work call for something inappropriate.

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

