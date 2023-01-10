ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Carlos Correa agrees to six-year, $200 million deal with Twins after Mets agreement falls apart: Report

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

UPDATE: MLB insider Jon Heyman reports Wednesday morning that Correa has passed his physical with the Twins, and an official announcement of the signing is expected on Wednesday.

After weeks of uncertainty, Carlos Correa is reportedly not coming to the Mets after all.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the star shortstop is in agreement to return to the Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract, which includes vesting options that can pay him a maximum of $270 million.

The deal, per Passan, is pending a physical, which of course resulted in agreed deals with the Giants and Mets falling apart.

Correa agreed to a $350 million deal with San Francisco earlier in the offseason, but concerns over his medicals arose, and the deal fell apart. The concerns were reportedly related to a leg surgery he had before he made his MLB debut, and as a result, the Mets swooped in and agreed to a $315 million pact, just after the Giants canceled Correa’s introductory press conference.

But the Mets then brought up similar concerns, and had been reportedly negotiating for weeks to try and agree to a shorter term deal. In the meantime, the Twins, who were familiar with Correa’s medicals after signing him to a three-year deal with an opt out after year one last offseason, came in and have now reportedly secured the two-time All-Star.

As for where the Mets go from here, Eduardo Escobar is likely no longer on the trading block, as there are few infield upgrades left that would make trading him sensible, and there are certainly no options left on the free agent market that rival the production of Correa, who hit 22 home runs last season while posting an .834 OPS.

New York City, NY
