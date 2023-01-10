ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Hochul delivers State of the State

By Michael Mahar
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s96sT_0k9pRibj00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her first State of the State address as elected governor from the Assembly Chamber in Albany on Tuesday. She talked about several priorities she plans to tackle this year, including gun violence, crime, mental health, equal access to housing, climate change, affordable health care, and high inflation.

After an opening prayer from Reverend W. Franklin Richardson of the historic Baptist Church in Mount Vernon and opening remarks from Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Hochul took the podium. She noted the hardships that New Yorkers have faced throughout 2022, as well as the over 840 bills she passed and signed as governor.

Hochul mentioned that—with economists predicting a recession—income taxes will not be raised for New Yorkers in 2023. She then addressed gun violence and crime within the state.

Investments to curb gun violence

In the 2023 New York State of the State address, Hochul discussed the nationwide rise in crime and gun violence, and strategies and investments New York has taken to combat them. According to Hochul, stronger gun control measures and tougher prosecutions for gun trafficking cases helped keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them.

Hochul announces investments to curb gun violence

Bail reform laws need improvements

Despite the strong critique of New York’s bail reform in recent years, Gov. Kathy Hochul stood by it during her State of the State Address on Tuesday, though she said there was room for change.

Hochul says NY bail reform laws need improvements

$1B plan to expand mental health services across New York

Hochul announced major changes to the Empire State’s mental healthcare services ahead of her 2023 State of the State Address. These include expanding insurance coverage, adding more psychiatric beds, and expanding mental health services in schools.

Hochul announces $1B plan to expand mental health services across New York

Building 800,000 new homes over the next decade

Hochul also discussed the issue of equal access to housing among New Yorkers. “Over the last 10 years,” she said, “Our state has created 1.2 million jobs—but only 400,000 new homes.”

New York aims to build 800,000 new homes over the next decade

With that in mind, Hochul introduced the New York Housing Compact, a strategy meant to pull together many policy changes in order to build 800,000 new homes over the next decade.

EmPower Plus program to improve home heating

Along the topic of housing and building new homes, Hochul also announced the “EmPower Plus” program, which will aim to improve home heating.

Hochul announces EmPower Plus program to improve home heating

Hochul said that energy prices this winter are 20% to 30% more expensive compared to 2022. To help with the high energy costs, the program aims to retrofit the homes of low-income families by adding insulation, upgrading appliances, and switching from fossil fuels to clean, electric heating systems.

Minimum wage should reflect inflation

Despite already taking actions towards increasing the minimum wage in New York , Governor Kathy Hochul says there are more steps New York can take to tackle the affordability crisis head-on.

Hochul: Minimum wage should reflect inflation

“As a matter of fairness and social justice, I am proposing a plan to peg the minimum wage to inflation. If costs go up, so will wages.”

Gov. Hochul

The full State of the State book is below:

2023 NYS State of the State Book by Carl Aldinger on Scribd

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WIBX 950

CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State

Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
longislandbusiness.com

Governor Hochul Announces Statewide Strategy to Address NY’s Housing Crisis, Build 800,000 New Homes

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a statewide strategy to address New York’s housing crisis, build 800,000 new homes over the next decade to meet the historic shortage, and support New York renters and homeowners as part of the 2023 State of the State. The New York Housing Compact, a comprehensive, multi-pronged strategy, includes local participation requirements and incentives to achieve housing growth in every community so that every part of the State is a partner in solving this urgent crisis. The plan will also require municipalities with MTA rail stations to locally rezone for higher density residential development.
longislandbusiness.com

Governor Hochul Announces Plan to Raise Minimum Wage Annually, Helping NYers Address Rising Cost of Living

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced, as part of the 2023 State of the State, a transformative plan to help low-wage New Yorkers meet the rising cost of living by indexing New York’s minimum wage to inflation. Under the proposal, each year, the State’s minimum wage would increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Wage Earners for the Northeast Region – the best regional measure of inflation. The proposal is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across New York State. The Governor also unveiled a new suite of bold initiatives that will modernize and streamline the State’s proven workforce development infrastructure to ensure New Yorkers have the skills they need to thrive in today’s economy, and to help rebuild a modern public sector workforce.
101.5 WPDH

New York Set to Open Second Marijuana Dispensary in February

The long wait for recreational marijuana dispensaries has finally ended, and more shops are set to open soon in New York State. After the Housing Works Cannabis Company opened its doors to customers in New York on December 28, more dispensaries will be opening soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced in December that 36 businesses had been granted licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wearebuffalo.net

Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State

After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

More GOP leaders call on Santos to resign

More GOP leaders are calling on Republican, George Santos to step down from his position as newly elected Congressman after he lied about his heritage, education, and career. All of this was revealed after he won New York's third Congressional District which covers parts of Long Island, Nassau County and Queens.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Governor Hochul plans for NYS to invest more in green energy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Investing in Green energy is one of the big issues Governor Hochul plans to focus on this year. Recently, she announced the EMpower Plus Program. “It will help low-income families retrofit their home by adding insulation, updating appliances, switching from fossil fuels to clean electric heating systems. And this program will […]
NEW YORK STATE
WETM 18 News

These 6 House Republicans have called for George Santos to resign

Editor’s note: Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) is calling on Santos to resign. His quotation in an earlier version of this story was mis-transcribed. Six House Republicans are calling on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign from Congress amid revelations that the first-term lawmaker misrepresented parts of his résumé and biography. The group — five of whom […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Jake Wells

State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments

If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York is 1 of 4 States That Still Allows Conjugal Visits

Sometimes while scrolling on the interwebs, you come across information that makes you go "Hum, the more you know I guess." That's exactly how we got to where we are in this moment. While researching for a completely different story I came across a website called CriminalDefenseLawyer.com and found interesting facts about prisons in New York State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State

"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
Oswego County Today

Gillibrand Announces Over $130 Million In Federal Funding To Help Assist And Revitalize New York’s Overburdened Health Care System

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference to announce over $130 million in federal funding she secured to help assist and revitalize New York’s overburdened health care system. The spread of the COVID-19 XBB.1.5 sub-variant has fueled new challenges as public health workers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy