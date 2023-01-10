Southern Missouri superintendent charged with assault of student at basketball game

A superintendent in southern Missouri has been charged with assault following a December incident with a student outside a high school basketball game.

Rick Stark, superintendent in the Summersville school district in Texas County, was served a summons Monday on the misdemeanor assault charge.

Stark, 55, of Eunice, has been part of the 450-student district in Texas County for at least seven years.

In court documents used to charge Stark, Summersville police chief David Garrett said he was on patrol at the Dec. 6 basketball game at the Summersville High School when he was summoned to the office of school resource officer Josh Ashlock.

Ashlock pulled up security footage from the hallway in front of the high school gym. Garrett said he observed Stark "making contact with both hands" on a 16-year-old male student.

Garrett said he spoke with the student, who alleged the superintendent made "hurtful remarks" about his brother, who had recently died in a vehicle accident.

The student alleged the superintendent followed him, and other students, into the bathroom and was "being mean" and making statements that were "hurtful and offensive." The court document does not give examples of what was allegedly said.

According to the court documents, the student said Stark got in his face and shoved him hard enough he nearly fell backward and it hurt his chest.

The student said he walked out of the high school to avoid any additional confrontation.

The next day, the police chief said he contacted Stark about the incident. Garrett said Stark responded that he would "probably like to get an attorney" and later provided a written statement about the interaction with the student at the game.

No details from Stark's statement were included in the court documents.

The News-Leader left messages for Stark at the district's central office and at his home in Eunice. Messages seeking information about Stark's employment status were left with the district and with school board president Jason Greear. No calls were returned by press time.

In the court documents, the police chief said he believes Stark poses a threat to the student. He noted the student feared repercussions at school.

An initial court appearance for Stark is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.

If convicted of the Class A misdemeanor, Stark faces up to one year in jail or a fine of up to $2,000.

Claudette Riley covers education for the News-Leader. Email tips and story ideas to criley@news-leader.com.