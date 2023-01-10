ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Pence: Discovery of classified documents from Biden’s time as VP ‘incredibly frustrating’

By Lauren Sforza
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XisBO_0k9pRTJi00

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the discovery of classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president compared to the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s private residence proved a “double standard.”

“It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence said on the Hugh Hewitt Show . “But the original sin here was the massive overreach.”

Trump is under investigation for more than 100 classified documents to his private residence in Mar-a-Lago, which FBI agents executed a search warrant for in August. The search appeared to be the first of its kind, which Pence said was a “massive overreach” by the FBI.

Pence said this search created a standard that the FBI could execute a search warrant at a former president’s personal residence. He also said that the Biden administration should appoint the same special counsel for investigation in Biden’s papers, instead of a U.S. attorney, as they did for Trump.

“But having now created that standard and now abandoned that standard when the current president of the United States is found to have had classified documents in his possession after leaving office, I have no words right now,” Pence said.

“But the willingness of the national media to just turn away and turn a deaf ear to the Biden, to the disclosures that when Vice President Biden left office, he left with classified documents as well, it just shows you, it’s like I said before,” Pence added. “If they didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all.”

Biden’s attorney discovered the classified documents in a private office in November and immediately notified the National Archives, which took possession of the documents the next morning. Since then, the incident was passed on to the Justice Department for further investigation that the White House is cooperating with, Richard Sauber, special counsel to Biden, said.

One of the differences between the classified documents found at Biden’s and Trump’s private locations was that Biden’s attorney alerted the National Archives about the discovery, while Trump held on to the documents until the search was carried out in August.

“What they have unleashed now has the threat of coming back on them,” Pence said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Lawyers find additional classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington garage

Lawyers for President Biden have discovered additional classified documents from his time as vice president at Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence, the White House confirmed Thursday. Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement that attorneys for Biden searched the president’s Delaware residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach after 10 classified documents were […]
WILMINGTON, DE
102.5 The Bone

Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding

Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Business Insider

US Army general retires without 'reprimand or admonishment' after spat over Tucker Carlson segment about women in the military

US Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe was allowed to retire without reprimand on Sunday. Donahoe's retirement, planned for July, had been put on hold over an investigation into his behavior on Twitter. Donahoe publicly criticized a Tucker Carlson segment, prompting conservative backlash. The Army took no action against Maj. Gen....
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
Washington Examiner

Pence cries 'double standard' in document inquiries involving Biden and Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence is accusing the Justice Department of using a “double standard” to shield President Joe Biden from political damage as it investigates possible improper possession of classified documents by him and former President Donald Trump. “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence told conservative...
FLORIDA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy