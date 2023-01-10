Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Goldman Sachs is laying off 3,200 employees. Bob Iger tells Disney employees to work at the office four days a week. Georgia Bulldogs repeat as college football champions. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A little momentum. The Nasdaq put...
Jim Cramer Likes These 5 ‘Reasonably' Valued Stocks in the S&P 500
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could be great additions to portfolios. “We only want … stocks if they’re reasonably valued because this market has very little patience for anything expensive,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report
The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Updates Outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 120% in 10 Days
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on the top two leading digital assets by market cap and an altcoin that has posted large gains in the last 10 days. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 332,000 Twitter followers that the king crypto’s dominance levels are set to make a move to the upside, adding that as BTC gets stronger, altcoins get weaker.
Coinbase Downgraded Due To Murky Crypto Market: 'Run-Rate Warrants Caution For 2023'
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares traded lower by 3.7% on Wednesday after one Wall Street analyst threw in the towel on the beaten-down stock. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg downgraded Coinbase from Neutral to Underperform and cut his price target from $50 to $35. The Thesis: In...
Coinbase to cut 20% of workforce in second layoff within a year
Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase is cutting approximately 20% of its workforce, or about 950 jobs, in a second round of layoffs in less than a year. The company cited adverse economic conditions and disruptions within cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin has plunged almost 60% over the past year and a volatile year...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move
A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
u.today
Coinbase (COIN) Rises 15%, Will Other Crypto Stocks Follow?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Morgan Creek CEO Mark Yusko Predicts Bitcoin Outruns Gold in 2023, Says Risk Assets Repeating Early 2000s
Morgan Creek Capital CEO Mark Yusko is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets are going to bounce back just like the tech sector after the dot com crash of the early 2000s. In a new interview with Blockworks, the crypto veteran says that Bitcoin is likely to outperform...
decrypt.co
Robinhood to Delist Bitcoin SV, Market Sell Remaining User Balances
The company warned that customers have until January 25 to transfer or withdraw their coins. Stock trading app Robinhood warned Wednesday it would soon end support for Bitcoin SV (BSV), with plans to delist the coin later this month. Robinhood users will no longer be able to buy, sell, or...
Factbox-The many companies in Digital Currency Group's crypto empire
Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is at the center of the industry's latest meltdown after one of its companies, Genesis, froze customer withdrawals in November.
Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Await Big Bank Earnings
Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Thursday as investors braced for big bank earnings to commence. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.10%. The overnight moves followed a positive day for the three major indexes. The Nasdaq...
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Strategist Says He’s ‘Shocked’ By Ethereum’s Performance, Details Outlook on ETH and Bitcoin
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says the top two crypto assets by market cap remind him of the early days of Netflix. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone says that promising new technologies historically find success over time. McGlone predicts Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum...
crypto-academy.org
Coinbase Announces Further Layoffs, Cutting Headcount By 950 Employees
More extensive layoffs have been announced by cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase today, blaming “the continuing market circumstances influencing the crypto economy.”. The company stated that this restructuring would result in a headcount reduction of about 950 workers in an 8-K filing with the SEC. Totaling severance benefits, the cost of doing so might reach $163 million.
CoinDesk
As Crypto Crashes, Coinbase Bets Big on Europe
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coinbase wants potential customers in Europe to give it a warm reception as crypto winter chills trading activity in its home market. But expanding into Europe may not be enough to reverse the company’s fortunes.
astaga.com
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets
Crypto volatility has come down and excessive on-chain exercise subsided in interval of relative calm. A number of regarding developments round Genesis, Gemini and DCG are nonetheless ongoing, nonetheless. Volatility may additionally spark up as soon as the US inflation information is revealed this week. Interval is paying homage to...
