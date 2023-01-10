ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Goldman Sachs is laying off 3,200 employees. Bob Iger tells Disney employees to work at the office four days a week. Georgia Bulldogs repeat as college football champions. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A little momentum. The Nasdaq put...
Jim Cramer Likes These 5 ‘Reasonably' Valued Stocks in the S&P 500

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could be great additions to portfolios. “We only want … stocks if they’re reasonably valued because this market has very little patience for anything expensive,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report

The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
Crypto Strategist Updates Outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 120% in 10 Days

A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on the top two leading digital assets by market cap and an altcoin that has posted large gains in the last 10 days. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 332,000 Twitter followers that the king crypto’s dominance levels are set to make a move to the upside, adding that as BTC gets stronger, altcoins get weaker.
Coinbase to cut 20% of workforce in second layoff within a year

Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase is cutting approximately 20% of its workforce, or about 950 jobs, in a second round of layoffs in less than a year. The company cited adverse economic conditions and disruptions within cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin has plunged almost 60% over the past year and a volatile year...
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move

A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
Coinbase (COIN) Rises 15%, Will Other Crypto Stocks Follow?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Robinhood to Delist Bitcoin SV, Market Sell Remaining User Balances

The company warned that customers have until January 25 to transfer or withdraw their coins. Stock trading app Robinhood warned Wednesday it would soon end support for Bitcoin SV (BSV), with plans to delist the coin later this month. Robinhood users will no longer be able to buy, sell, or...
Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Await Big Bank Earnings

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Thursday as investors braced for big bank earnings to commence. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.10%. The overnight moves followed a positive day for the three major indexes. The Nasdaq...
Coinbase Announces Further Layoffs, Cutting Headcount By 950 Employees

More extensive layoffs have been announced by cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase today, blaming “the continuing market circumstances influencing the crypto economy.”. The company stated that this restructuring would result in a headcount reduction of about 950 workers in an 8-K filing with the SEC. Totaling severance benefits, the cost of doing so might reach $163 million.
As Crypto Crashes, Coinbase Bets Big on Europe

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coinbase wants potential customers in Europe to give it a warm reception as crypto winter chills trading activity in its home market. But expanding into Europe may not be enough to reverse the company’s fortunes.
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets

Crypto volatility has come down and excessive on-chain exercise subsided in interval of relative calm. A number of regarding developments round Genesis, Gemini and DCG are nonetheless ongoing, nonetheless. Volatility may additionally spark up as soon as the US inflation information is revealed this week. Interval is paying homage to...
