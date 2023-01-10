Read full article on original website
Nebraska governor names predecessor to US Senate seat
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — In one of his first acts as Nebraska’s governor, Republican Jim Pillen named his predecessor to the state’s vacant U.S. Senate seat on Thursday. Pillen surprised no one in naming fellow Republican Pete Ricketts to the seat vacated Sunday by Ben Sasse. The...
Nebraska senators introduce parental ‘bill of rights’ proposal
LINCOLN — As promised, State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil has introduced a bill that he says would ensure that parents have control over the teaching of their children and that inappropriate books or instruction are not offered. On Thursday, he and nine cosponsors introduced Legislative Bill 374, the...
US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
(AP) - The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.
Nebraska ACLU condemns proposed ‘drag’ show ban
LINCOLN — A bill introduced Thursday in the Nebraska Legislature to block minors from attending “drag” shows was condemned as part of the culture war against the LGBTQ+ community. “Let’s call this what it is — an unconstitutional censorship attempt rooted in a coordinated national effort to...
Child tax credit proposed in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — About half of Nebraskans, including about 81% of the state’s children, would benefit from a newly proposed child tax credit law, said State Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln, who introduced the bill Wednesday. Conrad said Legislative Bill 294 would provide families earning a certain income level...
Nebraska anti-abortion senators proposing ‘heartbeat bill’
LINCOLN — Nebraskans would have about six weeks to decide on ending a pregnancy, instead of the current 20 weeks, under legislation anti-abortion senators plan to propose this session. The bill, expected this week, would ban abortions after an ultrasound can detect a fetal heartbeat. The new proposal would...
Neb. senator proposes bill requiring donor disclosure
OMAHA — Political donors spent more than $50 million on Nebraska’s state and local elections in 2022. But some spent more than campaign finance filings show. They did so by funding “dark money” groups that don’t have to disclose their donors. These groups operate in a gray area of political fundraising.
Help stop wildlife crime with new reporting tool
Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks. The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.
Nebraska lawmaker responds to questions about gun bill
LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s newest lawmakers, State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, admits that he probably puzzled some by introducing a firearms bill in one of his first official legislative actions. Rest assured, said the Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, he hasn’t changed his stance against...
Gov. Pillen declares January 'Human Trafficking Awareness Month'
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen was joined by Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, Attorney General Mike Hilgers, and State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc for the signing of a proclamation declaring January "Human Trafficking Awareness Month." The event highlighted Nebraska's efforts in the last year to combat human trafficking in Nebraska including the adoption of a new human trafficking hotline from the State Patrol and the Attorney General's 2022 Human Trafficking Report.
NPPD beginning siting study for small modular nuclear reactors
Columbus, Neb. – Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is beginning the process of studying sites that could have the potential to host advanced small modular nuclear reactors. Advanced small modular reactors are a new type of nuclear reactor being designed, that are more scalable and have more refined safety...
Winner: Mega Millions $1.35B grand prize ticket sold Friday the 13th
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of...
Neb. senator: Proposed LGBTQ legislation is workforce recruitment tool
LINCOLN — Among bills introduced Monday in the Nebraska Legislature are two intended to ensure rights of the LGBTQ community. Legislative Bill 169, introduced by Sens. Megan Hunt and John Fredrickson, both of Omaha, would prohibit discrimination based upon sexual orientation and gender identity. The bill would update the...
Republican Jim Pillen sworn in as 41st governor of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jim Pillen was sworn in Thursday as the 41st governor of Nebraska, joining a slew of Republicans who claimed all of the state's top executive offices. Pillen was elected in November, defeating Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen's toughest race came during the contentious primary in which he had to defeat eight other candidates, including one backed by former President Donald Trump.
Pillen names first woman to lead Nebraska DOT
LINCOLN — Vicki Kramer was named Friday as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Gov. Jim Pillen, in a press release, said Kramer brings “broad experience from both the private and public sector” to the job. “She will be a transformative leader of the...
Neb. Farm Bureau applauds agreement on ‘right to repair’ tractors
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s largest farm group is applauding an agreement reached Sunday with John Deere that they say will ensure farmers’ and ranchers’ rights to repair their own tractors and farm implements. “Right to repair” has been a big issue in farm country as tractors and...
Nebraska Environmental Trust awards $11.3 million in grants
LINCOLN — Months of criticisms against the Nebraska Environmental Trust for its grant decisions fizzled out Tuesday as the board approved $11.3 million for 23 projects. Of the 81 “legitimate” grant applications the Trust received by its September deadline, 47 applications were deemed eligible — a marked decrease from recent years — and 23 of those were approved Tuesday.
Neb. mental health providers: Community clinic bill ‘transformational’
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s mental health providers are touting a “transformational” proposal to establish federally certified behavioral health clinics in communities across the state. State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln on Tuesday introduced a bill to aid the development of at least six such clinics in Omaha,...
NE state parks featured again in RV reality show including Cowboy Trail, Smith Falls
They had to come back. Join hosts Kevin and Patrice McCabe as they return to Nebraska’s state parks for an episode of RV There Yet?, a Discovery Channel reality show now in its second season. This time, the couple headed to northeast Nebraska, making stops at Niobrara State Park,...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to 3rd largest ever
The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 24 consecutive drawings since October 18, 2022, without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, January 10 drawing to $1.1 billion or $568.7 million with the cash option selected. This is the 3rd largest jackpot in the history of the game.
