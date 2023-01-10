ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman

(AP) - The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.
Nebraska ACLU condemns proposed ‘drag’ show ban

LINCOLN — A bill introduced Thursday in the Nebraska Legislature to block minors from attending “drag” shows was condemned as part of the culture war against the LGBTQ+ community. “Let’s call this what it is — an unconstitutional censorship attempt rooted in a coordinated national effort to...
Child tax credit proposed in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — About half of Nebraskans, including about 81% of the state’s children, would benefit from a newly proposed child tax credit law, said State Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln, who introduced the bill Wednesday. Conrad said Legislative Bill 294 would provide families earning a certain income level...
Neb. senator proposes bill requiring donor disclosure

OMAHA — Political donors spent more than $50 million on Nebraska’s state and local elections in 2022. But some spent more than campaign finance filings show. They did so by funding “dark money” groups that don’t have to disclose their donors. These groups operate in a gray area of political fundraising.
Help stop wildlife crime with new reporting tool

Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks. The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.
Nebraska lawmaker responds to questions about gun bill

LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s newest lawmakers, State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, admits that he probably puzzled some by introducing a firearms bill in one of his first official legislative actions. Rest assured, said the Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, he hasn’t changed his stance against...
Gov. Pillen declares January 'Human Trafficking Awareness Month'

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen was joined by Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, Attorney General Mike Hilgers, and State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc for the signing of a proclamation declaring January "Human Trafficking Awareness Month." The event highlighted Nebraska's efforts in the last year to combat human trafficking in Nebraska including the adoption of a new human trafficking hotline from the State Patrol and the Attorney General's 2022 Human Trafficking Report.
Republican Jim Pillen sworn in as 41st governor of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jim Pillen was sworn in Thursday as the 41st governor of Nebraska, joining a slew of Republicans who claimed all of the state's top executive offices. Pillen was elected in November, defeating Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen's toughest race came during the contentious primary in which he had to defeat eight other candidates, including one backed by former President Donald Trump.
Pillen names first woman to lead Nebraska DOT

LINCOLN — Vicki Kramer was named Friday as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Gov. Jim Pillen, in a press release, said Kramer brings “broad experience from both the private and public sector” to the job. “She will be a transformative leader of the...
Nebraska Environmental Trust awards $11.3 million in grants

LINCOLN — Months of criticisms against the Nebraska Environmental Trust for its grant decisions fizzled out Tuesday as the board approved $11.3 million for 23 projects. Of the 81 “legitimate” grant applications the Trust received by its September deadline, 47 applications were deemed eligible — a marked decrease from recent years — and 23 of those were approved Tuesday.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to 3rd largest ever

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 24 consecutive drawings since October 18, 2022, without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, January 10 drawing to $1.1 billion or $568.7 million with the cash option selected. This is the 3rd largest jackpot in the history of the game.
