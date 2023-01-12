ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tic-Tac-Toe Tacos

By Stefani Schaefer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLmOZ_0k9pQPp100

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8 News in the Morning got a special treat this week when Chef Rocco Whelan stopped by the studio. The busy chef not only shared a healthy approach to eating for the new year with his Tic-Tac-Toe Taco recipe, Chef Rocco also shared a sneak peek of construction progress on his new Fahrenheit restaurant on 55 Public Square. Rocco is the keynote speaker at the Allison Rose Foundation’s Yellow Brick Road Celebration and explained why this issue is so important to him.

