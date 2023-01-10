Read full article on original website
Mississippi governor bans TikTok from government devices
TikTok will be banned from all Mississippi-issued government devices and the state's network
Wisconsin, North Carolina ban TikTok from state devices on security concerns
Jan 12 (Reuters) - The governors of Wisconsin and North Carolina on Thursday signed orders banning TikTok on government devices due to cyber security concerns, joining other states and the federal government in prohibiting the use of the popular video app.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
U.S. Customs detains products of Chinese companies suspected of using North Korean forced labor
(The Center Square) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has detained products made by three Chinese companies that are believed to have used North Korean forced labor in their supply chains. The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act prohibits goods manufactured by North Korean citizens unless there is clear evidence...
Immigrants (migrants) becoming U.S. citizens at a higher rate, according to recent research
The Migration Policy website states that about 84.8 million people are immigrants and U.S.-born children, which equates to 26 percent of the U.S. population, based on the 2021 Current Population Survey (CPS) (source).
defensenews.com
More can be done to ban US government use of Chinese drones
The recent outage of a Federal Aviation Administration flight system reminds us of the imperative of having a safe and secure airspace over the United States. In this regard, we should welcome congressional inclusion of Section 817 in the recently enacted James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act. Enjoying bipartisan...
hstoday.us
Chinese Student Indicted for Allegedly Stalking, Threatening Individual Promoting Democracy in China
A Berklee College of Music student, who is a citizen of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston in connection with allegedly stalking and threatening an individual who posted fliers in support of democracy in China. Xiaolei Wu, 25, was...
‘Patriotic’ Brand Drops Supplier Over Xinjiang
A veteran-operated clothing company in Georgia has given one of its fabric suppliers the boot after accusing it of “participating in the slave trade” by using cotton from China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where human-rights abuses against Muslim minorities have taken place. Nine Line Apparel, which touts its made-in-the-U.S.A. T-shirts, hoodies and hats, wrote in a blog post on Thursday that the unnamed supplier had failed a round of isotopic testing, suggesting that it had falsely labeled the origin of its material. The Savannah-based company said that it has made the decision to no longer conduct business with the supplier in...
US News and World Report
U.S. Ending Arrival Ebola Screening for Travelers From Uganda
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Wednesday it has lifted restrictions imposed in October that redirected U.S.-bound travelers who had been to Uganda within the previous 21 days to five major American airports to be screened for Ebola. The Department of Homeland Security said as of late November...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
China sets SIM based tracking devices in UK Government cars
Surveillance is prevailing at its peak in China as it keeps a track of every move made by its populace in its provinces. But can you believe that the Xi Jinping-led nation also monitors senior politicians of Britain through a sim card?. Yes, what you have read is right! As...
