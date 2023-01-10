ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
defensenews.com

More can be done to ban US government use of Chinese drones

The recent outage of a Federal Aviation Administration flight system reminds us of the imperative of having a safe and secure airspace over the United States. In this regard, we should welcome congressional inclusion of Section 817 in the recently enacted James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act. Enjoying bipartisan...
Sourcing Journal

‘Patriotic’ Brand Drops Supplier Over Xinjiang

A veteran-operated clothing company in Georgia has given one of its fabric suppliers the boot after accusing it of “participating in the slave trade” by using cotton from China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where human-rights abuses against Muslim minorities have taken place. Nine Line Apparel, which touts its made-in-the-U.S.A. T-shirts, hoodies and hats, wrote in a blog post on Thursday that the unnamed supplier had failed a round of isotopic testing, suggesting that it had falsely labeled the origin of its material. The Savannah-based company said that it has made the decision to no longer conduct business with the supplier in...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Ending Arrival Ebola Screening for Travelers From Uganda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Wednesday it has lifted restrictions imposed in October that redirected U.S.-bound travelers who had been to Uganda within the previous 21 days to five major American airports to be screened for Ebola. The Department of Homeland Security said as of late November...
WASHINGTON STATE
cybersecurity-insiders.com

China sets SIM based tracking devices in UK Government cars

Surveillance is prevailing at its peak in China as it keeps a track of every move made by its populace in its provinces. But can you believe that the Xi Jinping-led nation also monitors senior politicians of Britain through a sim card?. Yes, what you have read is right! As...
