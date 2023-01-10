A veteran-operated clothing company in Georgia has given one of its fabric suppliers the boot after accusing it of “participating in the slave trade” by using cotton from China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where human-rights abuses against Muslim minorities have taken place. Nine Line Apparel, which touts its made-in-the-U.S.A. T-shirts, hoodies and hats, wrote in a blog post on Thursday that the unnamed supplier had failed a round of isotopic testing, suggesting that it had falsely labeled the origin of its material. The Savannah-based company said that it has made the decision to no longer conduct business with the supplier in...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO